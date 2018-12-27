oil change person suggested changing trans. fluid and quoted $140 less 12% discount. I said ok. On 6/3 fluid was changed and I was presented with a bill of $200.66 - not $124 as quoted. The lady said she was sorry, the oil change guy miss quoted the cost..the charge was correct. I pd. , went home and called service mgr. and was told the same thing a 2nd time. The problem could have been handled a bit better. This was not a very good way to build and retain a customer base. The bill started with a $160 labor charge when it was in the shop less than an hour.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No