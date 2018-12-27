Dunning Motor Sales

9108 Southgate Rd, Cambridge, OH 43725
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dunning Motor Sales

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Oil Change and questions on a new Truck

by Dan Parrott on 12/27/2018

People are so professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

transmission fluid replacement

by l. caldwell on 06/06/2019

oil change person suggested changing trans. fluid and quoted $140 less 12% discount. I said ok. On 6/3 fluid was changed and I was presented with a bill of $200.66 - not $124 as quoted. The lady said she was sorry, the oil change guy miss quoted the cost..the charge was correct. I pd. , went home and called service mgr. and was told the same thing a 2nd time. The problem could have been handled a bit better. This was not a very good way to build and retain a customer base. The bill started with a $160 labor charge when it was in the shop less than an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

service Rating

Jeff Riggans

by Riggo59 on 11/20/2018

Good service in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great people

by cpancher on 04/12/2017

The people working there are very friendly and down to earth. They are not pushy and went out of the way to get my new vehicle to me at work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
