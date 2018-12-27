service Rating

oil change person suggested changing trans. fluid and quoted $140 less 12% discount. I said ok. On 6/3 fluid was changed and I was presented with a bill of $200.66 - not $124 as quoted. The lady said she was sorry, the oil change guy miss quoted the cost..the charge was correct. I pd. , went home and called service mgr. and was told the same thing a 2nd time. The problem could have been handled a bit better. This was not a very good way to build and retain a customer base. The bill started with a $160 labor charge when it was in the shop less than an hour. Read more