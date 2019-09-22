Skip to main content
Casebere Motor Sales

5768 State Rte 15, Bryan, OH 43506
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Casebere Motor Sales

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience!

by Deanna Easterday on 09/22/2019

Friendly and professional people. No high pressure sales. There is a very comfortable and familial feel here. This was one of the most pleasant, easy and comfortable car buying experiences I’ve ever experienced. Very much worth our 4 hour round trip. We came home very happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing staff

by katrinamishler on 05/20/2016

Everyone was very kind and patient. They all did their absolute best to give me exactly what i wanted. Amazing prices, and amazing cars. I bought a 2013 Mustang, in excellent condition. Thanks for taking care of me guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership

by mmckeever on 05/17/2016

Blaine and Brent are awesome. Great to work with. We will definately be back when we need another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very good overall buying experience.

by walent on 08/01/2008

I just purchased a used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and found the buying process to be a very good experience. I appreciated our salesman's (Brent Miller) low keyed approach and gave accurate representations about the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
