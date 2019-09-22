Pleasant experience!
by 09/22/2019on
Friendly and professional people. No high pressure sales. There is a very comfortable and familial feel here. This was one of the most pleasant, easy and comfortable car buying experiences I’ve ever experienced. Very much worth our 4 hour round trip. We came home very happy!
Amazing staff
by 05/20/2016on
Everyone was very kind and patient. They all did their absolute best to give me exactly what i wanted. Amazing prices, and amazing cars. I bought a 2013 Mustang, in excellent condition. Thanks for taking care of me guys!
Great dealership
by 05/17/2016on
Blaine and Brent are awesome. Great to work with. We will definately be back when we need another vehicle.
Very good overall buying experience.
by 08/01/2008on
I just purchased a used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and found the buying process to be a very good experience. I appreciated our salesman's (Brent Miller) low keyed approach and gave accurate representations about the car.