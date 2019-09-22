Casebere Motor Sales

5768 State Rte 15, Bryan, OH 43506
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Casebere Motor Sales

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Pleasant experience!

by Deanna Easterday on 09/22/2019

Friendly and professional people. No high pressure sales. There is a very comfortable and familial feel here. This was one of the most pleasant, easy and comfortable car buying experiences I’ve ever experienced. Very much worth our 4 hour round trip. We came home very happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Amazing staff

by katrinamishler on 05/20/2016

Everyone was very kind and patient. They all did their absolute best to give me exactly what i wanted. Amazing prices, and amazing cars. I bought a 2013 Mustang, in excellent condition. Thanks for taking care of me guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by mmckeever on 05/17/2016

Blaine and Brent are awesome. Great to work with. We will definately be back when we need another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very good overall buying experience.

by walent on 08/01/2008

I just purchased a used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and found the buying process to be a very good experience. I appreciated our salesman's (Brent Miller) low keyed approach and gave accurate representations about the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
29 cars in stock
0 new29 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
