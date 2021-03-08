5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I knew I wanted either a new Honda Civic or Honda Accord. I did my research on the Edmunds.com site, and knew exactly which models I was interested in, so all I needed was a price. I had a great buying experience when this dealership was University Honda in 2007, also doing my research on the Edmunds.com site for that purchase. The dealership has now changed ownership, but I got the same great service as I did in 2007. In 2007, via the Edmunds site, I asked 4 dealerships for a price on a particular model. University Honda (now Thayer Honda) was the only dealership of the four to reply immediately with a price via e-mail. It was a fair price, according to my research on Edmunds. They didn't try and waste my time or pressure me to buy anything I wasn't interested in. The car was sold to me for the price they had e-mailed me, with no hassles at all. My experience this time was the same. I sent my Edmunds inquiry on a Sunday, so I didn't expect a reply until Monday. Early Monday I got a price e-mailed to me from Thayer Honda, and it was a very fair price. That day, I was working, but was in touch with Thayer by e-mail, fax, and phone, and that evening after work, I went to the dealership and put down a $500 deposit on a new Civic, and the next day (Tuesday) at 1pm I picked up the car. I politely listened as they offered me things like credit life insurance, extended warranties, and the like, and I declined them. The gentleman I dealt with accepted my decision, and didn't pressure me to buy anything I didn't want. After the papers were signed, we went out to the car, he explained all the features, and I had the keys and was on my way. On Monday night, I spent about an hour at the dealership, but most of that was spent talking about other things...we just enjoyed talking to each other about some other subjects. On Tuesday when the car was delivered to me, I spent about 2 hours at the dealership. The car was spotless and had a full gas tank at delivery. There were no labels or stickers on it that I would need to remove. So long as Thayer Honda always gives me the service I've gotten in both 2007 and 2011, I will never use another dealership. It should be noted that, before I requested a price quote, I had done my own research, and knew exactly which models I was interested in. There was no negotiation about price. The only price they gave me in both 2007 and 2011 was the price I purchased the car for. I do not choose to play games about price. I do not choose to go to dealerships and "negotiate". I realize the dealership and salesman have to make money on a sale, and I do not mix talk of a trade-in with talk of a new car price. I use various sources, one being Edmunds.com, for third party information about what is a fair price. Thayer Honda didn't waste my time, and I didn't waste theirs. I have another friend who also shops for cars just as I do, and he has had the same experiences with this dealership that I have. To others shopping for a car, I suggest you do your research using third-party sites such as Edmunds, Consumer Reports, etc. Then, give your business to those few dealerships who give you the information you ask for without playing any games....unless you happen to like playing games with salespeople. Honda makes great cars...in my household now, we have a 1999 Accord with 275,000 miles on it, as well as a 2007 Accord and now this 2011 Civic. Read more