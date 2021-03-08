Thayer Honda
Customer Reviews of Thayer Honda
Prepare to have your intelligence insulted.
by 08/03/2021on
I had an appointment yesterday, 8/2/2021, to have door sill protectors put on my new HR-V. They had to order the parts and they arrived quickly. They then called to set up the appointment and at that time no installation price was discussed. I had previously shopped for the parts at the Honda eStore and the website gave an installed price. I made the assumption they would be in the neighborhood price wise. Upon arriving for my appointment I asked the service rep if he could tell me what it was going to cost for installation. He looked at his screen a shrugged that there was no quote given and he really wasn't sure. I then showed him the price that the eStore had given and he began to inform me that they don't honor prices from third party websites. I and the Honda employee standing next to him explained that the Honda eStore was indeed a genuine Honda entity and the price quote was legit. He then took my paper and huffed off to "talk to someone about it". He returned to say they would honor the price. After the car returned from getting serviced I looked at the sill protectors and found that they weren't adhering to the sills properly. They were coming up where they bend down over the outer edge of the sill and when push back in place they popped right back up. When I asked about it is when it got insulting. The first rep tried to tell me that when the car heated up, after I left with it, that the film would soften and mold itself to the sill. ( I didn't think to ask what would happen if it were January and not August.) I told him I disagreed and that I was not happy with them not adhering properly. He contended that it was normal for them to not stick right away the same as when you install window tint. Having lived in Phoenix for awhile and having a few cars tinted I questioned that. That's when the first rep went and got someone else to talk to me. This guy was a treat. More excuses and the whole "you don't understand" condescending attitude. Even went so far as to say they were “just stickers” and implied I my expectations might be a little high. (Shouldn't "stickers" actually stick?) After a few back and forth moments he did agree to remove them, quite hastily and with great disregard for my vehicle, and sent me on my way. Perhaps if I wouldn’t have questioned the installation cost and blindly let them overcharge me I could have avoided this treatment. They may, in my opinion, actually have taken the time to install them correctly instead of doing a quick and shoddy job of it just because they weren’t going to make enough money. I won’t return and I certainly wouldn’t recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hid a problem they knew was there
by 02/24/2021on
I bought a 2008 Honda Fit last June that made a squeaking noise. They said, "Don't worry about it -- it's just a noise the A/C makes." They told us it was a great, one-owner car that they had serviced all its life. I now know why the owner got rid of it: within two months, the A/C quit. They wanted 1200+ to fix. We took it to a mechanic in Delta who fixed it for approx. $800. They should have told us. Due to the fact that they already knew the car, had done all servicing, and told us it was the A/C, I have to say I'm sure they knew it was going to go and the owner dumped it when they informed him it would be $1200 to fix.
Excellent so far
by 12/12/2017on
I bought a used Chevrolet Cruze a few weeks ago. The next day it started overheating on the way to work. I called Thayer and within 90 minutes Thayer towed my car back to the dealership and left me a loaner car in my parking spot at work. It was repaired at no cost and has been doing fine since then. That was excellent customer care and went above and beyond what I expected. Thank you to the used car manager, the Honda and Chevy service departments and salesman Josh B.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rating josh
by 05/02/2016on
My experience buying my " red roller skate" was wonderful. Buying w josh baranski was an excellent experience. He is very friendly and knowledgable of the Fit!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Honda Dealer
by 04/21/2016on
I bought a Honda Certified Used car from Mark Toth and it was the best experience I have had. Friendly people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional customer service
by 01/20/2015on
I was unable to walk well after a car accident but needed to buy a new car. One of Thayer's sales consultants, Ron Restuccio, drove 30 miles to my home so I could test drive a new Honda. We made the deal sitting in the car in my garage (a much lower price than the Toleedo dealers). When the insurance check cleared Ron picked me up at my home & drove me to Bowling Green to complete the transaction & pick up the car. All of the staff were extremely helpful (and patient with my hobbling). I highly recommend Thayer Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to Buy New or Used!
by 12/27/2014on
The staff at Thayer Honda treated me great, I have came back and got many cars from them. They have always followed up when they said that they would, gave great pricing, the help to support the community that they are in as well as the towns around them on all sides. I didn't feel rushed or pushed around like I have at other places in the past. I usually do not believe in going to dealerships to get my work done either in the past because I was worried of the same thing. But as of with everything there they are a family bus. that it just run differently! Keep up the good work guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda 2011 Civic Purchase using Internet
by 03/19/2011on
I knew I wanted either a new Honda Civic or Honda Accord. I did my research on the Edmunds.com site, and knew exactly which models I was interested in, so all I needed was a price. I had a great buying experience when this dealership was University Honda in 2007, also doing my research on the Edmunds.com site for that purchase. The dealership has now changed ownership, but I got the same great service as I did in 2007. In 2007, via the Edmunds site, I asked 4 dealerships for a price on a particular model. University Honda (now Thayer Honda) was the only dealership of the four to reply immediately with a price via e-mail. It was a fair price, according to my research on Edmunds. They didn't try and waste my time or pressure me to buy anything I wasn't interested in. The car was sold to me for the price they had e-mailed me, with no hassles at all. My experience this time was the same. I sent my Edmunds inquiry on a Sunday, so I didn't expect a reply until Monday. Early Monday I got a price e-mailed to me from Thayer Honda, and it was a very fair price. That day, I was working, but was in touch with Thayer by e-mail, fax, and phone, and that evening after work, I went to the dealership and put down a $500 deposit on a new Civic, and the next day (Tuesday) at 1pm I picked up the car. I politely listened as they offered me things like credit life insurance, extended warranties, and the like, and I declined them. The gentleman I dealt with accepted my decision, and didn't pressure me to buy anything I didn't want. After the papers were signed, we went out to the car, he explained all the features, and I had the keys and was on my way. On Monday night, I spent about an hour at the dealership, but most of that was spent talking about other things...we just enjoyed talking to each other about some other subjects. On Tuesday when the car was delivered to me, I spent about 2 hours at the dealership. The car was spotless and had a full gas tank at delivery. There were no labels or stickers on it that I would need to remove. So long as Thayer Honda always gives me the service I've gotten in both 2007 and 2011, I will never use another dealership. It should be noted that, before I requested a price quote, I had done my own research, and knew exactly which models I was interested in. There was no negotiation about price. The only price they gave me in both 2007 and 2011 was the price I purchased the car for. I do not choose to play games about price. I do not choose to go to dealerships and "negotiate". I realize the dealership and salesman have to make money on a sale, and I do not mix talk of a trade-in with talk of a new car price. I use various sources, one being Edmunds.com, for third party information about what is a fair price. Thayer Honda didn't waste my time, and I didn't waste theirs. I have another friend who also shops for cars just as I do, and he has had the same experiences with this dealership that I have. To others shopping for a car, I suggest you do your research using third-party sites such as Edmunds, Consumer Reports, etc. Then, give your business to those few dealerships who give you the information you ask for without playing any games....unless you happen to like playing games with salespeople. Honda makes great cars...in my household now, we have a 1999 Accord with 275,000 miles on it, as well as a 2007 Accord and now this 2011 Civic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not much effort
by 10/30/2009on
Out of the many dealerships I went to this one didn't want to work on pricing or budge from the sticker price. Asked to take a car on a test drive and felt limited to just going around the block, disappointing after driving so far just to look at it.
Internet Sale - Worth the Drive!
by 07/08/2009on
I had been shopping for a certified Honda Odyssey (2005-2007) EX-L RES using the internet. I found a vehicle at University Honda that appeared to be everything I wanted for a price that was acceptable. The only problem was the dealership was 5 hours away (one-way). I contacted the dealership about the vehicle and within another day or two; I had made a small refundable deposit to hold the car and scheduled a visit for later in the week. The van was everything the internet listing and sales rep had described. I made the final decision to purchase the van and was on the road again in about an hour (including the test drive and all the paperwork). They did not even attempt to sell me anything extra in the F&I room. The only negatives to the experience were that the advertised internet price did not include a certification fee of almost $1000 (became part of the negotiations) and the bank included a fee of almost $200 on the loan that raised the quoted APR about a half of a percent that the dealer did not mention until I was there in person. Also, while some scratches and imperfections are to be expected in any used vehicle, there was a place on top of the car just above the lift gate (probably) from a garage door that I did not find out about until I was there in person (but the sales rep did point it out to me before the test drive). Overall, it was an excellent experience; I would recommend the dealership to anyone in the area (northwest Ohio and nearby parts of Indiana and Michigan) or to other internet buyers. It was a full day (about 12 hours away from home), but it was worth it!
Price too high, trade too low
by 07/26/2008on
I emailed three dealers for the best price on a CRV. Brown didnt get back with us till almost a week later and it was an email which didnt answer my questions. Jim White was fast acurate and where we purchased. University replied but didnt have the vehicle, and there price was higher...i will say the salesperson was very nice but also gave us a lower price on our trade in than Jim White which is why we didnt purchase from them
Great customer service
by 06/25/2008on
We had leased our 2006 van from Jim White and had a great experience with the internet rep, marginal with the actual deal, as they claimed they couldn't give us that price. We ended up haggling and getting the original price quoted. This time around we started there and had such a miserable experience, we went outside Toledo to BG. It was a great experience with NO SURPRIZES!! Steve Jackson was very easy to work with. I strongly suggest people in NW Ohio check this dealer out if they are ready to purchases.