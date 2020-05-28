Great service!!
Derek was awesome!!! I bought a Kia stinger a couple weeks ago and couldn’t be more pleased!!
Great service
Thank you for helping me pick a great vehicle for my family! Terry did a great job!!
Dan Michael- AMAZING!
My intent was to go to Taylor Kia of Boardman and leave in the same car I went in! My lease was up and I decided I would finance it out and keep it as I have had the Optima with absolutely no issues whatsoever for 3 years. So.... I got Dan Michael's because family have dealt with him before. HE IS GOOD TAYLOR KIA!!!! I left with 2 new leases, leaving behind the car I had every intention to leave in LOL. But in all sincerity, it was a great experience. He did not try to convince or swindle. He explained everything. He gave multiple different options and explained thoroughly what each one would mean when it came to financing. He discussed terms, and was very patient with us when I asked him to see what a payment would be if I did it a certain way. I DID NOT HAVE TO PUT MONEY DOWN, I chose to do so. I did not feel pressured at all. Even when the sale was complete, we went out to both cars to register the phones to them and he showed us how to work absolutely everything, every button, every seat, literally everything. Asked if we had any questions. Discussed the service department and informed us of the free oil changes (to which he did let me know he would typically schedule that for us but due to the virus that department was closed at that time). I have never had such an easy and understandable car financing situation as I have with him. I would recommend him and will continue to request him myself. Ask for DAN MICHAEL.... You will not be disappointed at all!!!! And Taylor Kia.... he deserves a raise.... come on.... I left in more cars than I came in without a regret. If that does not speak volumes! Keep that one around!!!! If he worked in the medical field, I would definitely offer him a management position!
Extremely satisfied
I was a first time buyer and Mr. Derek and Taylor Kia took great care of me!!! Extremely satisfied with everything!!
just leased 4th car from Taylor Kia
Bill Burns was a excellent salesman and made the process very easy
Bill Burns
I was very happy with Bill on the purchase of my new Kia. I highly recommend Bill and the team at Taylor Kia. It was the best experience I ever had at a dealership. Ask for Bill Burns you won’t be disappointed!!! Thank you so much for my new car. Marilyn
First New Car
I bought my first new car today and it was such a great experience. I was nervous at first but Derek really made this such a smooth and easy going process. I would definitely recommend him to my family.
Just bought our 2nd car from Taylor KIA
This is the second car that we have bought from Taylor KIA. I always dread the process of purchasing a new car, but who doesn't right! The process of purchasing our new vehicle from Taylor KIA was extremely stress free and painless. We obviously were happy with our first purchase and found the service department to be great to work with. I would highly recommend buying a car from Taylor KIA. Our salesman Bill Burns, was excellent to work with. The whole process took less than 2-hours. The process was simple and we did not feel pressured to purchase. Bill made us feel welcome and was a wonderful host while at the dealership. We will defiantly be back and would defiantly purchase another car from Bill. If you are in need of a car please give Bill a call at 330.726.6219 he will treat you right and make you feel at home. We love our KIA Sportage!!!!
2020 Telluride
Just purchased our new Telluride from Bill Burns this is our 3rd vehicle he was great! Go see Bill for your next new car!
April Baker
April was very helpful and friendly. She took the time to get us in a car with a reasonable payment. She made thd whole process of buying a car so simple and easy. We are definitely going back to her for our next car.
April baker
After months of struggling to buy a car, April went out of her way to make something work. She remained positive the entire time. I would 100% work with April again because of how helpful she is. Glad she was the one help me purchase my first vehicle :)
Kia Soul
Just purchased are vehicle from Bill Burns he was great no pressure!
Ridge Awadallah was amazing!!!
Ridge Awadallah was extremely helpful and answered all of our questions clearly and honestly. He was very upfront about the cost of everything as well as explaining all of our options. Highly recommend him and the great people of Taylor Kia of boardman for all of your car shopping needs.
Bill Burns
We bought our car from Bill he wax very informative and making sure we were satisfied. This is our second purchase from a Taylor Kia. So we are 2 for 2 with satisfaction.
Derek Gainey
I was very pleased with how Derek conducted the sale. I purchased a KIA Sorento & he helped me stay within my budget while making sure that I got all the bells & whistles i wanted. He was very respectful, professional and knowledgeable about the vehicles. When I'm ready to purchase another vehicle, I will definitely give Mr. Gainey a call. I feel he's a great asset to the Taylor KIA of Boardman family.
Out of State Satisfied Buyer
I am a PA resident a few hours away from Taylor’s. My salesperson , Bill Burns, was extremely helpful and efficient in getting me everything I needed and searching for a few different payment options to ensure I could get exactly what I wanted to fit my budget. The day I arrived to get my car, Bill was on the ball with what I needed and the financials person, Justin, was very knowledgeable and fast when it came to finalizing the purchase. Thanks to Bill Burns at Taylor’s, I love my new 2020 Kia Soul EX!
Car Purchase
Bill did a great job getting me the best price and answered all of my questions.
2020 Sportage
Just got my new Sportage from Bill Burns he was great to deal with and low pressure. Treated me like family! Go see Bill for a great deal and your next new car!
New Sportage
Just bought our 2020 Sportage from Bill Burns he went out of his way to get us a great deal! Go see Bill for your next new car he will treat you like family!
2020 Sportage
Bill is a great guy and did a great job getting me a deal. Love the 2020 Kia Sportage
Biil Burns
I just purchase my first lease deal from Bill Burns. He was patient with me for over four months by staying in contact with me to see what deals was avaible for me and answering all the questions that I ask with honesty. Bill treated me like family and did what it took to get me into a car I apprecite your customer service.