sales Rating

My intent was to go to Taylor Kia of Boardman and leave in the same car I went in! My lease was up and I decided I would finance it out and keep it as I have had the Optima with absolutely no issues whatsoever for 3 years. So.... I got Dan Michael's because family have dealt with him before. HE IS GOOD TAYLOR KIA!!!! I left with 2 new leases, leaving behind the car I had every intention to leave in LOL. But in all sincerity, it was a great experience. He did not try to convince or swindle. He explained everything. He gave multiple different options and explained thoroughly what each one would mean when it came to financing. He discussed terms, and was very patient with us when I asked him to see what a payment would be if I did it a certain way. I DID NOT HAVE TO PUT MONEY DOWN, I chose to do so. I did not feel pressured at all. Even when the sale was complete, we went out to both cars to register the phones to them and he showed us how to work absolutely everything, every button, every seat, literally everything. Asked if we had any questions. Discussed the service department and informed us of the free oil changes (to which he did let me know he would typically schedule that for us but due to the virus that department was closed at that time). I have never had such an easy and understandable car financing situation as I have with him. I would recommend him and will continue to request him myself. Ask for DAN MICHAEL.... You will not be disappointed at all!!!! And Taylor Kia.... he deserves a raise.... come on.... I left in more cars than I came in without a regret. If that does not speak volumes! Keep that one around!!!! If he worked in the medical field, I would definitely offer him a management position! Read more