Total lack of professionalism
by 02/13/2019on
My girlfriend had been shopping for a new vehicle for a few weeks and we stopped at Boardman Nissan where she had a mediocre reception the week before. Despite the poor previous visit she was interested in giving Boardman Nissan a second try. Her salesperson, Wesley, was warm and inviting. He showed genuine interest in helping his customer find a vehicle. All was going well until we sat down to discuss financing. The numbers that he provided were not what she had been originally quoted and more importantly did not follow the rules of basic arithmetic. The amount for a monthly payment given to us by Wesley was about 100 dollars more than what my CAR PAYMENT CALCULATOR tool was giving me. We reviewed the price of the car, the interest rate, and the number of months and we still came up with different amounts. He sai that there were "other factors" that caused an increase of 100 dollars and required a down payment of $3000.00. We asked what the "other factors" were and he said he would get his manager. The Sales Manager, "BIG JOHN" arrived and said, " ok what have we got here" and, " what is it going to take to get you into your new car, sweetie?" Sweetie? Was the year suddenly 1960? I was willing to overlook his use of derogatory terms for my girlfriend and myself like "sweetie", "hun", and "bud" if we could just arrive at a mutually fair agreement. I once again reviewed the data for John. "This is the price of the car, correct?" "Yes", he said "And this is the interest rate, correct?" "Yes" , he said "And this is the number of months we are looking at for the loan, correct?" "Yes", he said again. I showed him the CAR PAYMENT CALCULATOR tool I had with the monthly payment amount and I said that his amounts were off. He smiled and said, "that doesn't matter." Doesn't matter? He again referred to his payment that was almost 100 dollars more than mine. I told him that he was incorrect and I encouraged him to share his math with me. John leaned back in his chair and with a sarcastic sneer on his face said, "What is it you are not understanding?" I was shocked. "What is it you are not understanding?" I could not believe that a SALES MANAGER at Boardman Nissan would speak to a customer like that. Is this the type of behavior that Boardman Nissan breeds into its sales culture? John was insulting, condescending, and not the least bit professional. Boardman Nissan should be ashamed that they employ such garbage. What an embarrassment to your dealership. Is this how you treat all of your customers? Are your staff members given any exposure to good customer service skills training? We abruptly got up to leave and as we stepped out the door John called out, "have a nice day, hun". The experience was one of the worst customer service nightmares I have ever witnessed. BIG JOHN was ignorant, rude, and clearly not trained for the position he holds at the dealership. How sad for Boardman Nissan that they have to resort to hiring stereotypical used car salesman to sell their vehicles. In order to help others avoid the terrible treatment that we were given I will be sharing our story via Twitter, Facebook, Google Reviews, Glassdoor, and other sites. A copy of this letter will be mailed to Nissan Corporate headquarters and the Better Business Bureau as well. I would suggest that at the next weekly "sales meeting" time should be dedicated to reviewing some basic concepts like Courtesy, Ethics, Professionalism, Character, and Integrity. Those items are sorely lacking at the establishment. A follow up call from the general manager reinforced the notion that the only concern they have is for the bottom line and not for ethical treatment of clients Look Elsewhere for your next car.
Boardman Nissan is bs
by 05/17/2017on
So I saw a second chance thing on fb an said why not try to get a used car being I've never bought a car from a dealership. So I filled out a pre approval app. Then keep getting calls from only didn't answer do to knowing I'll probably hear sorry we can't help you. So after a week I give in call them back talk to mike I tell him my credit score which is below average due to me using to much of my credit. But tell him my income which is in the $50,000 a year, he tells me I've seen people with worse credit than you an got them in a car. Idk how I couldn't get you in one with no money down with your income. So I say fine I'll be in so I go there today. To be told by Tyler who was super cool wow to be honest your probably the highest income I've saw in here since I've started then. To be told but a sales manager sorry you need to save up some dough an have money down smh so lie #1 then I tell him I was told by mike I wouldn't need money down an he'd be able to get me in a truck no problem he said well I've seen people get in cars with a 480 credit score all depends on the situation. Um what?? My credit was hire an gaurentee my income was also. Then laughs an said we tried dude. No you lied an told me something I already knew was going to happen. Freaking waste of time an effort.
Great service
by 09/28/2016on
The service is great. I was in a tight situation and Demetrius was able to help me out and get me a car that I wanted. Everything he told me, he was able to make it happen. A great place to get an affordable car
Purchased new car
by 04/03/2016on
Best experience of my car buying life! Everyone I dealt with was professional, kind and provided excellent customer service. From the test drive to signing the papers, it was enjoyable. They were tremendously busy, which also says a lot! I highly recommend Boardman Nissan.
Owner and Sales Manager of Boardman Nissan
by 10/03/2013on
I went into this Dealership to look at and test drive a Nissan for possible purchase. Well let me tell you that that was the biggest mistake of my life. After dealing with a great salesman and test driving two different cars I then met the worst Owner and his supposed sales manager that I have ever met as a manager. God I have no idea how this place stays in business let alone the company lets them stay there. I'm really glad they showed their true colors before I bought a vehicle from them. Guaranteed the way they acted I can only imagine what great service and warranty work I would have received from them. I guess Nissan has no idea what they have in this dealer ship representing them in this town. You might get away with this stuff in some small quaint town but never here in Boardman area. As soon as everyone finds out about them they will be cast out of town. But by then Nissan will have too bad a name to be represented here in town. I really hate to say this but Boardman Nissan hang your head in shame for all that you have give the business to. I guess you will be heading back to California then. Beware all who look and buy there"
The Real Deal-Just Not a Good One
by 01/21/2013on
Want to hear an authoritative voice in sales? Boardman Nissan knows what it's doing, but that isn't necessarily good for you. I found this company to be particularly unscrupulous, and though I can sympathize with some of the consultants selling their soul to earn a good consumer review that Nissan insists upon, most of that is just sympathy for the devil. I'd be suspicious that the majority of any flattering reviews that may exist probably were written by the employees themselves to help mask some of the dirt that so many have on them. The mistake you make when you pull into this place is being persuaded to go inside...the salesman's first goal is to use their rehearsed line to get you into that shop within the first moment they meet you (and the managers take notice). Because then, that paper they're so adamant you fill out to "help in choosing your vehicle"? If you put any personal information on there, that will only be used against you...unless you like being pestered if not legitimately harrassed everyday until you buy an over-priced car. Phone calls, e-mails...they'll come at you any way they can, assuming that if they come at you strong you'll not only cave in, but do so on their terms. Suffice it to say, this is a seduction, from beginning to end...and if you're left feeling a little dirty and screwed over, well, I hope you can take this route and just try to get the good word out there. To help counteract all this bad business that Boardman Nissan seems to think is the way to go. By the way, (and though I know Boardman Nissan uses this practice, they're probably not the only ones) when they "devalue your trade", you know that as having them go out to the lot to look over your trade-in. They'll indirectly pick and prod, with the intent of hitting at your insecurities and make you feel it's worth less than you thought. That way, they can get it for less, and charge more for a handsome profit! And finally, when they're negotiating price at the end?! Back to another piece of paper, a four-step system explained as finding you the lowest monthly payment when what it's really doing is testing you. They're looking to see how much they can get out of you, so watch as they repeatedly go up to the counter to the manager, a figure as mysterious as the Wizard of Oz and just as full of it! Even with incentives, I don't know how one is to actually get a fair price on an automobile from this lot, let alone a good deal. Please wisen up and be a responsible consumer-shop around a little bit!
dont buy from boardman nissan
by 09/20/2012on
We recently leased our second vehicle from Boardman Nissan. Our first warning should have been that the salesperson and the finance manager were both gone from the dealership. We met with Rex who I still feel did a great job showing us cars and answering questions. I would work with him again. It was late on a Thursday night and we came to terms. Because of the lateness I suggested we push off the paperwork until the following day but they assured me it was not an issue to do it that night. This should have been our second warning. The gentleman doing the paperwork seemed confused from the beginning and had to redo the paperwork at least three times. The first time the monies were incorrect then they forgot to include the extended warranty. Basically it was sign here sign here. Yeh I know my fault. This is about the time he said he did not have the paperwork to give me to show me exactly what the warranty would cover but would send it to me. Still waiting two weeks later! The real issue raised its ugly head on a Monday when I returned to pick up a check for my trade it. We had money coming back to us from the deal. The check was off by $425 from what I expected. I spoke with the sales managers about this and of course it was after hours and they could not find out what the problem was. Tuesday we spoke a few times .generally I had to call them .they did not seem to want to return my calls to often. They did agree they made a mistake and said they owed me another $320. I disagreed saying it was $420. We spent all day Wednesday going back and forth about this. On Wednesday morning I spoke with the sales manager who did the final deal with me when I bought the car and whom I spoke with on Monday when I picked up the check. He was off on Tuesday and said he would look into it. While I was on the phone I asked him what he thought the terms of the deal should be. He recited to me exactly what I also thought were the terms and I said great that is my understanding also. He said he was going to follow up with the dealership manager Chris. Chris did call me about noon and we rehashed the whole deal again. He pointed out the paperwork shows a $100 capitalization amount that was coming out of my end of the deal. I told him that was not correct that it was on their end. Like many of us when doing the deal one of my questions was what do I owe now out the door as this was a lease deal. My down money consisted of part of the trade in money and that was it. So then I pointed out that the paperwork also shows I gave then $320 as part of the initial cost. In fact I did not give this to the deal either. It was all part of the way they showed monies to get my monthly payment to a flat $320 per month total. He said he would look into it. So the end of the day comes on Wednesday and I still havent gotten a call back so I call him just before five. He doesnt sound too happy to talk to me and said I told you I would call you and I will. Now this has been going on for three days and I am not too happy. Thursday comes and still no call. So I call the dealership and ask the name of the person who oversees the entire dealership. The young lady who answered the call doesnt bother to acknowledge me or even answer my questions. She just transfers my call to another extension. So I call back and realize that Chris is the guy. By this time I am expecting bad news and Chris did not disappoint. He said I looked it over and it is what it is. He did not bother offering any other resolution. Some of you may say Its only a $100 bucks .but I personally do not like doing business with people who do not want to admit when they are wrong and dont back up their word. To top it all off when I asked for contact information for his supervisor or parent company he basically refused. Wonder why? Needless to say I will not be EVER doing business with Boardman Nissan. I am now talking with Nissan corporate and hope for better results.
Extremely Bad Experience
by 07/13/2011on
When you call, what the salesperson do is to keep on talking(very demanding) you into their showroom and not to listen what you really want. Then later they will call you back and promise you a very low price, but refuse to write the price to you through emails. Then you know what will happen now. So run away from this dealership; because you know they are always lying. Very bad experience!!
Stay Away From Boardman Nissan
by 10/05/2009on
Title: Stay away from Boardman Nissan Review: Do not shop at Boardman Nissan. Do not shop at Boardman Nissan. I've purchased or helped purchase 10-12 cars and have never been treated with such disrespect. This dealer will write a deal, ask you to sign it, and then change it at the last minute...claiming "mistakes" or "new salesmen". At one time, your handshake, your word (and at least your written deal) meant everything in business, customer service, and life. It is not so at this business establishment. Their word is worthless, their handshake is a gimmick, and although a deal is written, it is not upheld. Walk away. [Other dealerships] will always be a better choice. People generally distrust car dealers because they fear being taken advantage of or lied to simply to allow the dealer to make another dollar. This dealership is the reason why people continue to feel that way. I did not buy a car at this dealer and made sure every other customer in the showroom knew why before I left. I will always find the time to dissuade fellow car shoppers from stopping at this dealership. It's too bad. There are only so many dollars to go around in this economy, and especially in the troubled area of Youngstown. I chose to spend my dollars at a locally owned dealership, a small business in my community, and was treated as if I was worth nothing to this dealer. Disgusting. Do not solicit or patronize Boardman Nissan. Spend your money at another dealer who treats its customers fairly and honestly. We all make mistakes, but those of us with integrity live up to our mistakes and make them whole. It will only take one or two potential customers to avoid Boardman Nissan to cost this dealership the income it "feels it would have lost" by honoring a written deal with me.