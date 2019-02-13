sales Rating

We recently leased our second vehicle from Boardman Nissan. Our first warning should have been that the salesperson and the finance manager were both gone from the dealership. We met with Rex who I still feel did a great job showing us cars and answering questions. I would work with him again. It was late on a Thursday night and we came to terms. Because of the lateness I suggested we push off the paperwork until the following day but they assured me it was not an issue to do it that night. This should have been our second warning. The gentleman doing the paperwork seemed confused from the beginning and had to redo the paperwork at least three times. The first time the monies were incorrect then they forgot to include the extended warranty. Basically it was sign here sign here. Yeh I know my fault. This is about the time he said he did not have the paperwork to give me to show me exactly what the warranty would cover but would send it to me. Still waiting two weeks later! The real issue raised its ugly head on a Monday when I returned to pick up a check for my trade it. We had money coming back to us from the deal. The check was off by $425 from what I expected. I spoke with the sales managers about this and of course it was after hours and they could not find out what the problem was. Tuesday we spoke a few times .generally I had to call them .they did not seem to want to return my calls to often. They did agree they made a mistake and said they owed me another $320. I disagreed saying it was $420. We spent all day Wednesday going back and forth about this. On Wednesday morning I spoke with the sales manager who did the final deal with me when I bought the car and whom I spoke with on Monday when I picked up the check. He was off on Tuesday and said he would look into it. While I was on the phone I asked him what he thought the terms of the deal should be. He recited to me exactly what I also thought were the terms and I said great that is my understanding also. He said he was going to follow up with the dealership manager Chris. Chris did call me about noon and we rehashed the whole deal again. He pointed out the paperwork shows a $100 capitalization amount that was coming out of my end of the deal. I told him that was not correct that it was on their end. Like many of us when doing the deal one of my questions was what do I owe now out the door as this was a lease deal. My down money consisted of part of the trade in money and that was it. So then I pointed out that the paperwork also shows I gave then $320 as part of the initial cost. In fact I did not give this to the deal either. It was all part of the way they showed monies to get my monthly payment to a flat $320 per month total. He said he would look into it. So the end of the day comes on Wednesday and I still havent gotten a call back so I call him just before five. He doesnt sound too happy to talk to me and said I told you I would call you and I will. Now this has been going on for three days and I am not too happy. Thursday comes and still no call. So I call the dealership and ask the name of the person who oversees the entire dealership. The young lady who answered the call doesnt bother to acknowledge me or even answer my questions. She just transfers my call to another extension. So I call back and realize that Chris is the guy. By this time I am expecting bad news and Chris did not disappoint. He said I looked it over and it is what it is. He did not bother offering any other resolution. Some of you may say Its only a $100 bucks .but I personally do not like doing business with people who do not want to admit when they are wrong and dont back up their word. To top it all off when I asked for contact information for his supervisor or parent company he basically refused. Wonder why? Needless to say I will not be EVER doing business with Boardman Nissan. I am now talking with Nissan corporate and hope for better results. Read more