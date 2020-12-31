Skip to main content
Jay Honda

Jay Honda
2018 Honda Ridgeline
175 Broadway Ave, Bedford, OH 44146
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jay Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(8)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
8 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jay Honda- Disturbing Experience

by Cleve123 on 12/31/2020

There was a dispute over damage found on a vehicle that we had put money down on. I felt as if the dealership was attempting to keep information from me about the damage. I told this to the GM. His response was "I am not your damn wife, so you better speak to me with some respect." He also later told me to "Get the [non-permissible content removed] out of his store", while another salesman was refunding my down payment. This guy was completely unhinged given the situation. It did not need to turn into him screaming at me for suggesting he was being untruthful. This was also done in front of a room full of customers. My wife and I felt unsafe around him and waited outside while a salesman completed our refund. There are good people who work here, so I don't want the good ones to lose business, but maybe steer clear of this guy. Imagine a world where the GM of a business thinks he can "win" a disagreement by bringing up a customer's wife in a personal manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ignored, slow, can't do math

by Russ on 08/17/2019

After the initial visit, two different sales persons ignored calls and messages for 3 days. I had to walk back in to get information. After I said; "I will take the car" (with financing pre-approved), it still took them more than 3 hours to do the paperwork They incorrectly calculated the sales price - twice. I had to point out the errors.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

♡ Hondas

by Jan_S on 04/12/2019

My son will be a college graduate very soon.. and was in the market for a new car. He had shopped at several dealerships.. and decided to check out Jay Honda. He met Zach, checked out the new Honda Civics.. and drove home in his new car later that afternoon! Zach was professional, easy to talk to and knowledgeable.. he made the car buying experience easy and efficient. The cost and quality of the Honda Civic from Jay Honda was far better than what was being offered elsewhere, and as a mom, I love the safety features in the Honda Civic. I also appreciated how well my soon to be college graduate was treated by Zach and the rest of the staff at Jay Honda. Highly recommend!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used Car Pricing

by AnneC on 03/04/2019

Talked to the sales person a couple times on the phone. Told him what I wanted. Drove 4 miles. Walked in the show room and was pretty much ignored until I asked someone who " xx" was. They pointed me to a person who was just sitting at his desk. I walked over and arranged for a test drive. To say he low balled my trade in is an understatement. After he told us about his auto history I told him I just wanted to get down to "the bottom line". It was then that he told me the used car pricing is fixed and there is no dealing. Had to told us - or the web site indicated used car pricing was firm I never would of even made the call. Hours, miles and frustration later, we walked out of the dealership. I thought it was all very unprofessional.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New CRV Purchase

by LL on 10/31/2018

We just purchased a new 2018 CRV from JAY Honda and are extremely pleased with all aspects of this experience, especially the outcome! Our salesperson, Patrick Mace, was extremely helpful with educating us on all the updates on the new safety and electronic equipment, knowledgeable about comparisons , very patient and even assisted with hands on training with the new electric system once we purchased! I was updating an 11 year old CRV, thus, had many questions regarding updates. We never felt pressured and appreciated the helpful/educational approach! We could not ask for a more better salesperson! We will definitely recommend Patrick and Jay Honda! And of course the new and improved CRV! PS: I can also put in a positive recommendation for the Service Department. Since, being an owner of an 11 year old CRV, I have had positive contacts with in the past. LL

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bluetooth/hands free/home link

by sharynk on 03/11/2015

You have been great at trying to fix my car but not resolved and very unhappy. The protocol for repairing the same ongoing problem is frustrating. Fix it already!!! Frustrated Frustrated Frustrated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Steering problem with demo model

by ohadi on 07/16/2014

Shopping for a new car at Jay Honda week of 7/12, salesman offered a Honda EX-L (4 cycl w/auto trans, as demo model to test drive. On street car drove ok, but on Interstate, car lurched to right on braking at 60 mph and also drifted to left when steering was pointed straight ahead. On return we explained to salesman we would not further consider the Honda due to defects in demo model. Salesman responded by offering product literature, but did not address our concern. Seems to be something missing in approach to customers actively looking for a car (1) make sure demo models don't have defects, (2) if it happens, get another car and try again, don't just brush off customer's concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You Tony!

by AvaF on 03/01/2013

I Leased a Honda Odyssey from Jay Honda of Bedford. My salesman was very nice and helpful. He sat in my van and showed me how to work every button and knob. The whole dealership had friendly people in all departments. I will lease all my future cars with Jay Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
59 cars in stock
0 new47 used12 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Here at Jay Honda we take pride in our dealership. It begins with each employee to learn, grow and walk on the edge of discomfort. We come together every morning to build on our communication and get to know one another and each other's positions. We have a strong and solid culture you can see and feel when you walk in the doors. We are not your typical car dealership, we do things different. Transparency and clear communication is key so you know upfront all what you need to know and information you may have not known. We want you to experience the value that money JUST can't buy. Come and let us show you.

what sets us apart
We price our vehicles and service according to the market, so need to negotiate.
We have people who have been int his industry for many years, with lots of experience. But that's not the most important. We hire NICE and KIND people.
We have SO much fun here. Come and see for yourself.
We are upfront and transparent.
We are unlike ANY dealership around. It all starts with the culture.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

