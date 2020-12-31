1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There was a dispute over damage found on a vehicle that we had put money down on. I felt as if the dealership was attempting to keep information from me about the damage. I told this to the GM. His response was "I am not your damn wife, so you better speak to me with some respect." He also later told me to "Get the [non-permissible content removed] out of his store", while another salesman was refunding my down payment. This guy was completely unhinged given the situation. It did not need to turn into him screaming at me for suggesting he was being untruthful. This was also done in front of a room full of customers. My wife and I felt unsafe around him and waited outside while a salesman completed our refund. There are good people who work here, so I don't want the good ones to lose business, but maybe steer clear of this guy. Imagine a world where the GM of a business thinks he can "win" a disagreement by bringing up a customer's wife in a personal manner. Read more