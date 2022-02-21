Customer Reviews of Jay Buick GMC
Appointment scheduling needs improvement, mechanics tell you anything
by 02/21/2022on
I don't know about anyone else but I like when I get a confirmation that my appointment is scheduled. If it's not in the system I don't want you to squeeze me in knowing that you will have to keep my vehicle or give it back without having touched it. Promised a video and received a video of my vehicle sitting in the parking lot with my tire tread and brakes being inspected visually. I had an issue with my remote start not working and the mechanic said it was because of my rigged up instrument cluster (shady car lot took out the check engine light bulb), which made absolutely no sense to me. I asked him to explain it and couldn't get an explanation. We paid over$5400 for repairs and my remote start still didn't work. The issue ended up being a setting in the vehicle. No apologies or anything close. I hate it because their location is closer to me 😒
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mixed Feelings
by 01/13/2021on
Assistant sales manager was rude and unprofessional but Jamie is awesome. Except for the customer service, my experience was great.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied
by 12/09/2018on
The dealership was very friendly and worked very well with us. Our salesperson, Charles Brown, listened to our needs and provided us with the car that was for us. He went out of his way to make sure we were satisfied. He gave us his full attention and helped us by having a hitch removed from the car we traded in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/19/2018on
I had my husband's 2018 GMC truck serviced for the first time. We had a variety of items to look at. I worked with Rick- he loves GMC- as he has a truck of his own and also used to be a mechanic himself so he knows his stuff. I was thinking the cost was going to be astronomical but I felt they were honest and about what they found which was nothing. We just had routine maintenance and everything else was all good. He explained why we heard this or that noise and everyone there made me feel special and knew my name. That was cool. Definitely will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 05/07/2018on
Scheduled an oil change, needed a plug in my right rear tire. All was taken care of in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Walked in Mad, Walked Out Glad!!
by 02/05/2018on
I was extremely happy with the service i received. I always walk in stressed and worried! and always leave happy when I pick up my car from Jay GMC! I purchased a used car and it turned out to be a Lemon. Jay GMC has helped me repair everything that needed to be fixed and always finds a way to help me out on the price when they get to costly. I would have been Lost with out the Jay GMC Service Dept. I am so grateful for all of their knowledge and help!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't do it (especially for service)
by 12/03/2016on
My visit was due to the engine light coming on sporadically, car runs as good as ever but I figure I better get it checked. I was told it was a timing chain issue and that it needed replaced (AGAIN) - another timing chain problem Really? I just had this replaced approx 15 months ago by JAY Buick GMC for nearly $2,000. I explain that the only way a 2010 GMC Acadia will need a 3rd timing chain is if the 2nd one was either improperly installed or there were faulty parts. To my dismay, I was basically told were sorry, this is very unfortunate, and your unlucky because this repair is out of warranty. Speaking with the Service Manager and requesting he speak with someone of higher authority led to the same response. I then decided to write a letter to the General Manager and Operations Manager at JAY to see how they respond (in hopes that someone at this dealership has the integrity to do the right thing). JAYs General Manager, who apparently is also the Sales Manager, called me back to let me know I truly am unlucky because this repair is out of warranty. He did however suggest that I buy a new car (surprise surprise). SO, now everyone from bottom to top at JAY has shown no intention of considering customer satisfaction any more then what they can get away with. Just some additional info - the JAY Service Manager felt the need to hypothesize on this (2nd) timing chain failure and how it would go bad so quickly. He suggested that since he saw no oil change service history with JAY, perhaps not enough oil changes were performed When I told him I could provide proof of adequate oil changes, he said it would not change anything. For the reasons stated above, I could neither recommend JAY Buick GMC nor return there for any reason, and the only communication I will offer regarding JAY is that the service is as poor as it gets and may perhaps be corrupt. I couldn't be more dissatisfied with my experience with JAY GMC and I highly recommend Consumers go to one of the many other BUICK GMC Dealers located in NE OHIO. Todd Currington
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 02/29/2012on
After the sales department, people forget the majority of time will be spent dealing with the service department. Everyone in this service department that I have encountered has been friendly, and knowledgable, of the vehicles that they service. Never had a problem getting in and serviced even without an appointment. The staff is great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 02/29/2012on
Have delt with Jay dealership before during the purchases of my Honda's, and Pontiac. Did expect anything less from their Buick/GMC dealership. Sales was great, and the service department is accomodating to my schedule, and outstanding. Thanks for another great experience, and exceptional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
How buying a used car should be...
by 01/12/2012on
I had my questions about service history emailed back pretty quick, and they offered to send me more pictures of the tires and wheels I asked. It made me decide to go in and see if the car was as described, and it was. The process didn't have the usual "games," they dealt straight-forward and professional. Would do business with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
