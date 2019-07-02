Customer Reviews of Bedford Nissan
Very happy!
02/07/2019
If you want a car buying experience where they go the extra mile to get you what you want. Go here and ask for George. This salesman worked his tail off to get me all I wanted at the price I needed.
Simply the best!
03/07/2017
By far the best experience Ive ever had at a dealership. Went with the Mrs with a pre-approval for a car I had done my research on. A used 2008 BMW 335i xDrive with 78k miles. The car was beautiful, black on black, sport packaged with nearly every option. The mrs ran inside when we first arrived, had to find a restroom, where she was intercepted by John. John took her license while she ran past and then back as I came inside. We told him what we were looking at, without another word or discussion he brought it over and handed us the keys to test drive. The car was as perfect as we could have hoped, we returned from the test drive with cash in hand ready to deal. We didnt waste his time and he never wasted ours, between jokes and a fantastic demeanor we worked out a sale that was only a margin away from what I had asked for. Everything was perfect, they detailed the car and then the unexpected happened. After John snapped a pic for us in front of the car the mrs hopped in to drive home, but she noticed the check engine light was on... john and the sales manager assured us that there was nothing wrong and that on the off chance if anything was amiss they would make sure it was made right. The next day the car barely ran when I started it, it was all I could do to get it to the highway and warmed up. Immediately after I warmed it up it ran like a top, but it had to get to that point first. I called John and he arranged for me to come directly back in to work with the service team. They were insainely busy, almost uncontrollably busy trying to multitask to get everyone in and out. They took the time to work with me and get it looked at. They decided to have it taken to the dealership to get looked at by BMW. They fixed it, billed Bedford Nissan and cleared it to go... only the very next day it did it again. I returned it to the BMW dealership that failed to fix the car the first time and left it with them, Bedford Nissan was even more furious than I was. They pulled the car from the dealership and took it to a completely different BMW dealership. This time to have a more costly repair done to make sure it was completely right. $3000 dollars in bills later Bedford Nissan did what NO OTHER dealership would often do... Stand behind the products they sell to the fullest extent possible. I will be back and I will tell everyone I possibly can about this experience, you've earned my business and anyone elses with an ear I can tell. Thank you.
Easy Sales Experience, Exceptional Service Department
02/16/2017
This is my fourth lease through Bedford Nissan, every time I return to get a new lease, the process is always simple, easy and quick. I always add scheduled maintenance and tire protection, it's a great value for tire protection alone but the device department is truly exceptional!
Dealership Not Honest or Trustworthy!
09/06/2016
May 2016 I purchased a Juke S. I will never shop at this Dealership or the other Dealership this Owner owns. The Salesmen were not Honest. They had me sign papers for a different car than the one I wanted. They did not tell the truth about the car's options. They gave me a car with a different color, different engine and different In-Dash Apps capability than they said it had. When I complained to the Owner, all he kept saying was "You signed for it so it's your car!" Also, the Finance Manager did not give me all the copies of the loan papers I had to sign. Stay Away From These Guys!
great dealership
09/13/2014
Purchase 2015 versa note
Sold Me Illegally Tinted Used Car
08/28/2014
Bedford Nissan helped me with my issue and I would not deter anyone from buying there. Sorry for the bad post.
Best price in the area
11/21/2013
Bedford offered the best price I could find on the Altima I bought at the end of last month. It's nice to have options with dealerships now and there are at least 4 within an hours drive of my house. I simple went to 3 out of the four and negotiated with no intention of buying that day. Bedford was the third and the easiest to work with. I'm really happy I took the time I did, it was well worth it.
Best Experience in 30 years
05/21/2013
Honestly, I had trepidation about dealing with a car dealer. No smoke and mirrors no tricks. Up front and honest as a dealer should be. I was going to buy a 2013 Sentra and ended up with a 2013 Altima for cheaper than the "Guys who knows cars". When I had questions the staff was friendly and answered all questions readily and politely. This particular dealership should be a business model for all Nissan dealerships. Sorry folks this approach from Bedford Nissan blew me away. Nissan made some money and I received a good deal "Win, Win" situation. I will continue to do business with these professionals and send others to them. Reward the companies with good and fair practices. The overall outcome "AMAZING". Thanks
Very Courteous
01/28/2013
I just purchased a 2013 Nissan Sentra. The Sales Manager was very professional. He answered all my questions. He made sure I understood all the figures and never hesitated when I asked another question to make me feel comfortable. I know buying a car can be a stressful experience but I am well satisfied on how I was respected and dealt with.
Stay Away! Dishonest
12/13/2012
Stay away! Dishonest and they will waste your time. Quoted me an out the door price in writing through e-mail. I then went in to order thinking I saved a bunch of hassle and time and they didn't honor the e-mail price I worked out with their sales man. They wanted an additional $1800!! They lied and said they applied a rebate on the price that didn't apply to the particular model of car I was ordering. I can see the rebates online at Nissan.com. I don't believe the dealers are not all well aware of the incentives on their products. Then they have the nerve to try and up-sell to the model with the rebate.Way to many other Nissan dealers out there be sure to skip this one
Don't Walk - Run Away
08/25/2012
- No understanding of customer service - Shady business practices - Hard to work with - Minimal inventory - They really do not care about their customers - They quote a low sale price ($300 under the rest), but then they offer trade in values that are thousands under other dealers. Do your homework! There are much better dealerships in Northern Ohio. You should always check more than one dealership and my advice; do not make this one of them.
Best Nissan Dealoer
07/23/2012
I contacted Bryon Escot internet sales manager pretty late at night, to see if they could sell me a vehicle they had listed for another price. I am very straight up and told him the truth that i already had my financing and what i could spend. I worked with other dealers and noone wants to negotiate via email, however my time is valuable and don't want to waste my time. Bryon worked from home late into the night, to get me my car. He emailed me back and said come pick it up in the morning! I went in at 10am and my car was outside ready to go. The staff was friendly and professional and had me out the door in an hour. Thank You so much Bedford Nissan.
In 1970 Phil Greenberg opened Bedford Datsun on the historic Bedford Auto Mile. Taking his automotive sales experience and his insistence on doing right by people, his investment quickly grew.
In 1981 Nissan Corporation retired the Datsun name. As Phil proudly raised the new Nissan sign his son, Jeff, began to assume ownership of the family business. For over twenty years Jeff would make the Bedford Nissan name synonymous with great value and customer service.
As their roster of loyal customers- many of them now second and even third generation customers- grew, Jeff would pass the baton to his son, Matt, in 2006. The Cleveland area would continue to respond to the Greenberg family's tradition of customer service excellence by helping them recognize continual growth.
Today Bedford Nissan is known for its extreme value, transparent online pricing, and consistent positive reviews from its customers. A regular at the top of Nissan's volume leader reporting. Bedford Nissan gives back to
