4.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased 2007 A4 2.0 t quattro last summer. No fooling around. Showed me a car, found the one I wanted from an out of state dealer, negotiated easily and fairly, and we were done. Not at all like buying from a more mainstream dealer. No fooling around with sales managers and other stuff that insults your time and intelligence. This place actually cares if you come back, and from others I know, they do a lot of repeat business. Read more