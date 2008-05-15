Skip to main content
Audi Bedford

19400 Rockside Rd, Bedford, OH 44146
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Bedford

1 sales Reviews
4.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience so far

by wph3 on 05/15/2008

Purchased 2007 A4 2.0 t quattro last summer. No fooling around. Showed me a car, found the one I wanted from an out of state dealer, negotiated easily and fairly, and we were done. Not at all like buying from a more mainstream dealer. No fooling around with sales managers and other stuff that insults your time and intelligence. This place actually cares if you come back, and from others I know, they do a lot of repeat business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
71 cars in stock
0 new60 used11 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

