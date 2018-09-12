service Rating

My visit was due to the engine light coming on sporadically, car runs as good as ever but I figure I better get it checked. I was told it was a timing chain issue and that it needed replaced (AGAIN) - another timing chain problem Really? I just had this replaced approx 15 months ago by JAY Buick GMC for nearly $2,000. I explain that the only way a 2010 GMC Acadia will need a 3rd timing chain is if the 2nd one was either improperly installed or there were faulty parts. To my dismay, I was basically told were sorry, this is very unfortunate, and your unlucky because this repair is out of warranty. Speaking with the Service Manager and requesting he speak with someone of higher authority led to the same response. I then decided to write a letter to the General Manager and Operations Manager at JAY to see how they respond (in hopes that someone at this dealership has the integrity to do the right thing). JAYs General Manager, who apparently is also the Sales Manager, called me back to let me know I truly am unlucky because this repair is out of warranty. He did however suggest that I buy a new car (surprise surprise). SO, now everyone from bottom to top at JAY has shown no intention of considering customer satisfaction any more then what they can get away with. Just some additional info - the JAY Service Manager felt the need to hypothesize on this (2nd) timing chain failure and how it would go bad so quickly. He suggested that since he saw no oil change service history with JAY, perhaps not enough oil changes were performed When I told him I could provide proof of adequate oil changes, he said it would not change anything. For the reasons stated above, I could neither recommend JAY Buick GMC nor return there for any reason, and the only communication I will offer regarding JAY is that the service is as poor as it gets and may perhaps be corrupt. I couldn't be more dissatisfied with my experience with JAY GMC and I highly recommend Consumers go to one of the many other BUICK GMC Dealers located in NE OHIO. Todd Currington Read more