By far the best experience Ive ever had at a dealership. Went with the Mrs with a pre-approval for a car I had done my research on. A used 2008 BMW 335i xDrive with 78k miles. The car was beautiful, black on black, sport packaged with nearly every option. The mrs ran inside when we first arrived, had to find a restroom, where she was intercepted by John. John took her license while she ran past and then back as I came inside. We told him what we were looking at, without another word or discussion he brought it over and handed us the keys to test drive. The car was as perfect as we could have hoped, we returned from the test drive with cash in hand ready to deal. We didnt waste his time and he never wasted ours, between jokes and a fantastic demeanor we worked out a sale that was only a margin away from what I had asked for. Everything was perfect, they detailed the car and then the unexpected happened. After John snapped a pic for us in front of the car the mrs hopped in to drive home, but she noticed the check engine light was on... john and the sales manager assured us that there was nothing wrong and that on the off chance if anything was amiss they would make sure it was made right. The next day the car barely ran when I started it, it was all I could do to get it to the highway and warmed up. Immediately after I warmed it up it ran like a top, but it had to get to that point first. I called John and he arranged for me to come directly back in to work with the service team. They were insainely busy, almost uncontrollably busy trying to multitask to get everyone in and out. They took the time to work with me and get it looked at. They decided to have it taken to the dealership to get looked at by BMW. They fixed it, billed Bedford Nissan and cleared it to go... only the very next day it did it again. I returned it to the BMW dealership that failed to fix the car the first time and left it with them, Bedford Nissan was even more furious than I was. They pulled the car from the dealership and took it to a completely different BMW dealership. This time to have a more costly repair done to make sure it was completely right. $3000 dollars in bills later Bedford Nissan did what NO OTHER dealership would often do... Stand behind the products they sell to the fullest extent possible. I will be back and I will tell everyone I possibly can about this experience, you've earned my business and anyone elses with an ear I can tell. Thank you. Read more