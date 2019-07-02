In 1970 Phil Greenberg opened Bedford Datsun on the historic Bedford Auto Mile. Taking his automotive sales experience and his insistence on doing right by people, his investment quickly grew.
In 1981 Nissan Corporation retired the Datsun name. As Phil proudly raised the new Nissan sign his son, Jeff, began to assume ownership of the family business. For over twenty years Jeff would make the Bedford Nissan name synonymous with great value and customer service.
As their roster of loyal customers- many of them now second and even third generation customers- grew, Jeff would pass the baton to his son, Matt, in 2006. The Cleveland area would continue to respond to the Greenberg family's tradition of customer service excellence by helping them recognize continual growth.
Today Bedford Nissan is known for its extreme value, transparent online pricing, and consistent positive reviews from its customers. A regular at the top of Nissan's volume leader reporting. Bedford Nissan gives back to
1 Comments