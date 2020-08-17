sales Rating

This is our fourth Cadillac from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac and we love their service and expertise in everything that they offer to us. Rob Sanders is the sales man we always use and he is above and beyond in everything that we could ask for. He is courteous knowledgeable and goes way beyond to assist us in what we need to know about our new Cadillac. Before we leave with our Cadillac we are knowledgeable and everything that it has on it, everything that we have in our warranty, everything that Cadillac offers to us, and everything that Jeff Schmitt offers to us. We couldn't ask for a better salesman than Rob Sanders. Everyone at that dealership is kind considerate and always available to assist you also. I would recommend this place for anybody to purchase a car. You would never go wrong! Read more