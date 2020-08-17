My new STX6
by 08/17/2020on
Thanks for all your help on my with the purchase of my new STX6. This is the second Cadillac I have bought there. Love the service department also. Everyone is so nice and helpful.
Very Satisfied
by 08/08/2020on
Corey was very polite in helping me purchase my new lease with my new Cadillac. It was my 1st time visiting Jeff Schmitt. I had a great experience, I would recommend going there if you are interested in a new or preowned vehicle
Malcolm is Worth it!
by 06/21/2020on
Malcolm Worth is worth it! Malcolm was very attentive to me and actually listened to what I wanted and what I needed to make the deal work. He was an advocate for me with the sales manager and that produced the deal that satisfied both me and Jeff Schmitt. Thanks, Malcolm.
Great car & great service!
by 06/09/2020on
Bought a premium luxury 2017 XT5 and absolutely love it!!! Our experience with Malcolm Worth and Shawn Levan was absolutely top notch!!! Words can’t express how much we appreciate everything!!
Great experience!
by 01/30/2020on
This is our fourth Cadillac from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac and we love their service and expertise in everything that they offer to us. Rob Sanders is the sales man we always use and he is above and beyond in everything that we could ask for. He is courteous knowledgeable and goes way beyond to assist us in what we need to know about our new Cadillac. Before we leave with our Cadillac we are knowledgeable and everything that it has on it, everything that we have in our warranty, everything that Cadillac offers to us, and everything that Jeff Schmitt office to us. We couldn’t ask for a better salesman than Rob Sanders. Before we leave with our Cadillac we are knowledgeable and everything that it has on it, everything that we have in our warranty, everything that Cadillac offers to us, and everything that Jeff Schmitt offiers to us. We couldn’t ask for a better salesman than Rob Sanders. Everyone at that dealership is kind considerate and always available to assist you also. I would recommend this place for anybody to purchase a car. You would never go wrong!
Purchase experience
by 01/30/2020on
Buying a pre- owned SUV from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac was the best experience my husband and I have ever had purchasing a car. Malcolm, our sales consultant, was extremely knowledgeable, courteous ,friendly and patient He explained all functionality of the Cadillac XT5. The 2017 XT5 we purchased was perfectly detailed and looked as good as the new ones on the showroom floor. Jeff Schmitt offers the best quality, the best price and the best experience ever!
Genuine and helpful
by 12/09/2019on
Greeted at the door and escorted out at closing to make sure there were no problems. Everyone at the dealership was so nice, but a special thanks goes to Sales associate Malcolm Worth for all his help! Haven't ever dealt with a better crew of professionals! Love the vehicle! Hats off to Jeff Schmitt Cadillac!!!
Great Experience
by 11/30/2019on
Great price and deal for our purchase. Purchased 3 cars In 2 years from the Schmitt dealerships, great price and service. They have always gone above and beyond and will be my first place to check for a vehicle.
Great buying experience at Jeff Schmitt
by 11/28/2019on
Purchased a Cadillac from Corey at Jeff Schmitt and was impressed with the great service received. My transaction was handled in a very professional manner and the salesperson Corey was very courteous and knowledgeable.
Great Sales and support
by 11/01/2019on
It was a great week taking delivery of our vehicles. Tim was the man!! Very patient and easy to talk with. Very Knowledgeable on the various models. Very responsive to the requests for information. No pressure tactics work in my world so thank you all at Jeff Schmitt....
Great customer service
by 09/23/2019on
Corey was a patient and professional salesman
Satisfied
by 09/15/2019on
Our experience with the whole dealership was a pleasant surprise. Thanks for your total commitment to satisfying all of our expectations today!
Great experience
by 07/03/2019on
This was the first car I bought on my own and it was a great experience. Ryan was patient and answered all my questions. I would defiantly buy from this dealership again.
Many thanks !
by 05/29/2019on
John Volz and staff made our trade/purchase as easy as possible. We are very pleased with our 2014 Kia Sedona. Many thanks to John for great personable service and to Jeff Schmidt's Beavercreek dealership for making on-line info easily accessible. Keep up the good work guys.
I got the car of my dreams!!!!
by 05/11/2019on
I'm so happy with the service that I received. John is a fantastic salesman. He went above and beyond and that is what makes him a great salesman. I love my car it's just Amazing. I will definitely recommend many family and friends to go to him.
Leased a car
by 11/04/2018on
My husband and I leased a Cadillac SUV from Jeff Schmidt Cadillac. The service was outstanding. We had the pleasure of dealing with Ryan, Josh, and Dennis. Everyone was so knowledgeable and kind. They were patient and understanding of our needs and guidelines for getting another car . Would recommend them to anyone wanting to purchase or lease a car.
Laid back with no pressure
by 06/18/2018on
My wife and I came over to look at a couple SRXs and then a storm popped up and we all went inside. Tim Muterspaw, our Sales Consultant, told us about a couple of vehicles that he thought we would like. Tim went out in the rain and drove them up to the roof covered area so we could check them out. Felt like dealing with family. No pressure and laid back. We left with a beautiful SRX. We came in late in the day on Saturday and and Tim and the staff stayed after closing to make this purchase happened for us. Thank You. We are very happy!
New 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum
by 05/02/2017on
We just purchased a new 2017 Cadillac XT5 (Platinum edition) on April 28, 2017 from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac in Beavercreek. We have NEVER been treated better with any make or model dealership in all of our lives! There was NO pressure at anytime. The sales, financial, and leadership staff are the most likable, personable, and knowledgeable professionals we have ever met. This dealership knows how to treat its customers from the initial greeting to drive-off and after! We would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a Cadillac. When it's time to buy our next vehicle, we'll be returning to Jeff Schmitt Cadillac. Finally, thank you Tim Muterspaw for making our dreams come true!!
New To Us Automobile
by 04/15/2017on
The other day we very happily purchased a used 2012 Cadillac SRX from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac in Beavercreek, OH. Both my wife and I were impressed with the dealership facilities, cleanliness, inside sales floor vehicles, organization, customer service reception lounge, and service shop areas. Chad Gilliand, our sales consultant greeted us outside as we cruised the lot looking for the vehicle we had come to find. He was very professional, courteous, and helpful for us to learn many of the features of the type of automobile that we were pursuing. He showed us several different vehicles available guiding us in our decisions. For the vehicle we chose, prior to our acceptance of the sale he explained all the service work performed as part of the dealership used/ resale inspection process. During the negotiation Chad was always attentive and polite arriving at mutually agreed/ valued price. Charlie, the finance guy who gave us the detailed breakdown of the sale for signing was also very professional and kind. Kudos to the dealership Sales Manager Josh Long for without him none of this purchase would have been possible. Further, the dealership service department quickly corrected an issue identified during the test drive before we finalized the deal. We were treated kindly by all those we spoke with and would highly recommend anyone interested in a used, or new, vehicle to contact Chad, or any of the sales staff at Jeff Schmitt Cadillac.
Best car buying experience in 43 years!
by 11/10/2016on
By far our best experience in 43 years buying a car from a dealership. Rob Sanders was our salesman. Rob was professional, friendly and courteous. He did not pressure us to buy the extras and came back with a fair trade in. He was prompt in returnIng calls and very gracious working out small details. We were treated well by all of the sales staff and would definitely buy from them again. Please ask for Rob when you visit, you won't be disappointed!
Don't Purchase from Jeff Scmitt Cadillac
by 09/13/2016on
Don't buy from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac in Ohio I purchased a 2012 CTS-V Wagon with 22K miles on it from Jeff Schmitt Cadillac in Ohio and they told me it included the Certified Pre-Owned warranty. I live out of state (Florida) so after owning it for a while I took it in for some warranty work and my local Cadillac dealer told me it was out of the standard warranty and was not a CPO vehicle. Meaning it was never certified by Jeff Schmitt Cadillac. After going back and forth with them for months including a call with Jay Schmidt who admitted I paid for the warranty but they never turned in the paperwork or the money for the warranty to Cadillac I was beyond frustrated and upset. They kept promising they would take care of it but they didnt. Thankfully my local dealer Ed Morse Cadillac took care of getting the car under warranty for me. Something they didnt have to do. I will be purchasing a new CTS-V sedan and it wont be from Jeff Scmitt Cadillac. I should have done my homework before buying from Jeff Scmitt Cadillac as this seems to be normal business for this company. They paid over 600k to settle 16 civil lawsuits for ripping off customers at some of their other dealerships. Just Google it. Thanks again to Ed Morse Cadillac of Tampa for restoring my faith in Cadillac.
