I've been a customer for some time now, probably for the last 130,000 miles. It started with a coupon for $50.00 I received in the mail. I had been servicing my Odyssey at a local oil change services place. Where later I learned that the place I had been taking my Odyssey to liked to use an impact wrench to loosen the plug of the oil pan. Your service department redrilled the plug but later I ended up replacing the whole oil pan. Which was fine and a lesson learned. The older I get the wiser I've become and more likely to speak up. I always received excellent customer service from your service advisers, such as Dan Danner, Doug Wickett, Dave Peters, and Eli Craft. Larry and the other shuttle drivers have been great also. I've had several great conversations with the shuttle drive as they gave me a ride home or back to Germain. Not to mention the many times I waited in the waiting area with snacks and beverages and TV which help to pass the wait time. It appears the problems I've experienced is from the people behind the scene. Back in January 2018, I was in contact with the Germain Honda of Beavercreek website Concierge via Chat through the website. My concern at the time was in regards to three lug nuts missing from the passenger side tire. That evening after finding the missing lug nuts I was intact with the website through Chat and spoke to Brax B. He informed me that the information would be forward and a member of the team and they would be contacting me. Well, I'm still waiting for them to contact me. April 2019, I made a complaint about the service I received on my Honda Odyssey. This time I had a nail in my tire. When I got home I was missing the center cap and valve stem cap. The next day I drove to Cincinnati, so driving over 60 miles an hour the steering wheel was vibrating so much that it felt like I was holding on to a push lawnmower. Again I was in contact with the website via Chat. And again I was told that my information would be forward to a member who would be contacting me. Again I'm still waiting for that call/email. June 2019, I was unable to make an appointment through the Germain website, so I made an appointment via the Websites Chat. I asked for an Oil Change and Tire Rotation. The Germain website appeared not to be working or the buttons to make an appointment were not displayed. That's how I ended up making an appointment via Website Chat. I dropped my Odyssey off the night before. Filling out the envelope and checking Oil Change and handwriting Tire Rotation on the envelope. The Service Adviser informed me that I had brake light out and I was very appreciative that I was not charged labor for the brake light bulb installation. But I was very shocked at check out that my total was $122.00. Which most can understand that if you are expecting a $85.00 bill and it's $122.00 one might be taken by surprise. The Service Adviser explained that there was a charge for the Tire Balance. The Tire Balance charge came from the Website's Concierge and the Service Adviser going by what the Concierge had scheduled. Not taking note of the envelope with the type of service requested. Feeling emotional about the situation and past experiences I've come to the conclusion that I need to find a new place to have my Odyssey and my husband's CRV serviced. Even though the Service Adviser made it right by not charging me for the tire balance, I left with the feeling of being "one of those customers." I want to form you or some who might care that I will no longer be having my Honda Odyssey serviced that your location, Germain Honda of Beavercreek. The service I've recently received has been below par. It's to the point that I'm embarrassed to return because I feel that I've become "one of those customers." A customer who when you see the name, you roll your eyes at.