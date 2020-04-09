2020 Honda Passport
by 09/04/2020on
Recently (August 2020) purchased a 2020 Honda Passport Sport at Germain Honda, Beavercreek, Ohio. We worked primarily with Mr Luke Hohl whose casual style of salesmanship perfectly matched our relaxed style of buying (...there were several weeks of researching other brands, multiple test drives, internet searches, discussions with friends, etc.). We eventually returned to our starting point, Germain Honda, and sealed the deal with Luke in a hassle-free transaction.
2020 Honda Passport
by 09/04/2020on
Germain Honda of Beavercreek
by 09/02/2020on
I have bought many cars here and this is the first time I had an issue but they dealt with my issue very professionally and without any problems. I will buy here again and Tyler Green is awesome. Very friendly and willing to help you get the car you want.
Excellent experience
by 08/31/2020on
From start to finish the whole staff was very helpful and very informative. I just had a great experience
WORST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER!!!!!
by 08/01/2020on
Signed paperwork in April. Bank sent it back to the dealer because they had errors on their part of the paperwork. We were never notified about any problems. We contacted the bank when we didn't receive payment coupons or information to set up direct withdrawal. They told us about the dealer errors. Contacted the dealer and tried for over a month to get things resolved. In the meantime, the dealer hit our credit so many times it dropped over 50 points. They have never resolved the issues. We walked away from the sale. Do Not Buy From Them!
Lies and Dishonest Practices
by 03/25/2020on
Please be aware and cautioned of this incredible story I wish to share. I had a $2200 repair done in October 2019 for piston rings for the rear bank in my Honda Accord from my local dealership in SC. I was promised a 12,000 mile/12 month warranty for that work (all gaskets and rings were replaced). Four months and 8,000 miles later, my rear bank leaked when I was 650 miles from home, determined to be a "blown head gasket." The local dealership, Germain Honda in Beavercreek Ohio, performed the repair, a bill well over $1400. The dealerships got into a dispute over whether there were workmanship issues, with Germain claiming they cannot submit anything to American Honda under warranty when there is evidence of poor workmanship. In the end, the local dealership refused to accept the conclusion of workmanship issues because when asked, Germain said they had "no evidence" of any workmanship issue. So, Germain effectively voided my warranty through American Honda by making an allegation with no evidence. When I spoke to their service manager (Sorrell), he said they communicated with their district manager and based on the information they had, made this conclusion together. Now, this information is contrary to the information the service assistant (Zimmer) was relaying from their master technician claiming I had a blown head gasket, the poor workmanship was obvious, bolts were not torqued correctly, etc. When I asked for that information in writing or to have any electronic communications available so I had a case to present, they refused and formally stated they have "no evidence" of poor workmanship. I asked why Germain did not invoice the other dealership and they responded they did not expect the other dealership to pay without any evidence (no kidding?!). I asked why they are invoicing me if they know I'm not responsible to pay? Their response? That they knew they could hold my car hostage being out of town thus forcing me to pay and ultimately I was "the easier target." The real kicker to all this is, they stated numerous times there was "no faulty parts" and yet they changed out numerous parts in my rear bank and charged me for them and the corresponding labor to make those changes. They did not even change the oil or check my windshield fluid. In the end, the net effect of Germain's work was to charge me over $1400 to tighten bolts since, by their own admission, none of the components failed. Obvious their story crumbles under scrutiny. Fortunately, I'm a disabled, retired military veteran who has the time and resources to ensure this situation is carried through as far as I can take it. What bothers me beyond my personal experience is how many people do not have these resources? How many people could not afford the extra cost of being out of state for more time, travel expenses and lodging expenses, adjusting a work schedule, ensuring further care for their children, and ultimately paying legal expenses? This is especially true today, in the midst of a global pandemic where others may not even have an income and then they have to eat an additional $1400+ bill they never should have? It's truly unconscionable.
I will no longer be having my Odyssey Serviced at Germain Honda
by 07/08/2019on
I’ve been a customer for some time now, probably for the last 130,000 miles. It started with a coupon for $50.00 I received in the mail. I had been servicing my Odyssey at a local oil change services place. Where later I learned that the place I had been taking my Odyssey to liked to use an impact wrench to loosen the plug of the oil pan. Your service department redrilled the plug but later I ended up replacing the whole oil pan. Which was fine and a lesson learned. The older I get the wiser I’ve become and more likely to speak up. I always received excellent customer service from your service advisers, such as Dan Danner, Doug Wickett, Dave Peters, and Eli Craft. Larry and the other shuttle drivers have been great also. I’ve had several great conversations with the shuttle drive as they gave me a ride home or back to Germain. Not to mention the many times I waited in the waiting area with snacks and beverages and TV which help to pass the wait time. It appears the problems I’ve experienced is from the people behind the scene. Back in January 2018, I was in contact with the Germain Honda of Beavercreek website Concierge via Chat through the website. My concern at the time was in regards to three lug nuts missing from the passenger side tire. That evening after finding the missing lug nuts I was intact with the website through Chat and spoke to Brax B. He informed me that the information would be forward and a member of the team and they would be contacting me. Well, I'm still waiting for them to contact me. April 2019, I made a complaint about the service I received on my Honda Odyssey. This time I had a nail in my tire. When I got home I was missing the center cap and valve stem cap. The next day I drove to Cincinnati, so driving over 60 miles an hour the steering wheel was vibrating so much that it felt like I was holding on to a push lawnmower. Again I was in contact with the website via Chat. And again I was told that my information would be forward to a member who would be contacting me. Again I’m still waiting for that call/email. June 2019, I was unable to make an appointment through the Germain website, so I made an appointment via the Websites Chat. I asked for an Oil Change and Tire Rotation. The Germain website appeared not to be working or the buttons to make an appointment were not displayed. That’s how I ended up making an appointment via Website Chat. I dropped my Odyssey off the night before. Filling out the envelope and checking Oil Change and handwriting Tire Rotation on the envelope. The Service Adviser informed me that I had brake light out and I was very appreciative that I was not charged labor for the brake light bulb installation. But I was very shocked at check out that my total was $122.00. Which most can understand that if you are expecting a $85.00 bill and it’s $122.00 one might be taken by surprise. The Service Adviser explained that there was a charge for the Tire Balance. The Tire Balance charge came from the Website’s Concierge and the Service Adviser going by what the Concierge had scheduled. Not taking note of the envelope with the type of service requested. Feeling emotional about the situation and past experiences I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to find a new place to have my Odyssey and my husband’s CRV serviced. Even though the Service Adviser made it right by not charging me for the tire balance, I left with the feeling of being “one of those customers.” I want to form you or some who might care that I will no longer be having my Honda Odyssey serviced that your location, Germain Honda of Beavercreek. The service I’ve recently received has been below par. It’s to the point that I’m embarrassed to return because I feel that I’ve become “one of those customers.” A customer who when you see the name, you roll your eyes at.
Three Issues to be Resolved
by 02/09/2015on
On 1-24-15 I purchased a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from salesman Neil Lindout of Hidy Honda, 2300 Heller Drive, Beavercreek, OH, . One week later, Germain Honda of Dublin, 6715 Sawmill Road, Dublin, OH 43017 purchased Hidy. I have three issues with the car. An oil pan leak, a worn and torn drivers door seal and incorrect mileage noted on the Retail Buyers Order. Oil pan leak. When I bought the car, I noticed that there was motor oil on the oil pan and engine block. Neil Lindout, the salesman, and the service person on duty stated that it was probably an oil change spill and that if it was a leak that the oil pan screws would be tightened. If this did not cure the leak, then the oil pan gasket would be replaced. The oil was cleaned from the block and pan. One week later, I took the car to and independent garage, and the mechanic stated that the oil pan was leaking. When I took time off work on 2-4-15 and returned to Hidy for an inspection, I told salesman Neil Lindout and service manager Bill Hanson about the independent garage inspection results, Bill Hanson decided to tighten the screws, clean the oil pan and have me return at my convenience for another inspection. I returned to Hidy/Germain on 2-6-15 and it was still leaking, although less. Neal Lindout stated that he did not want to get in the middle. Bill Hanson did the inspection and after a bit of discussion stated that the leaking oil pan gasket would be replaced and the 3 month warranty $100 deductible would be waved. I will now report on the worn and torn drivers door seal and then continue with the oil leak. Worn and torn drivers door seal. This was brought to Neil Lindouts attention on 1-30-15. He stated that he would discuss the matter with Hidy/Germain owners. As of 2-6-15 Neil had notified no one. So I informed Bill Hanson on 2-6-15. I also mentioned that when the two repairs were made I would need a way to get to work (a loaner car). Bill then stated that he would bring the oil leak and door seal issues to the Dealerships owners attention and call me back late on 2-6-15 or 2-9-15. Also, Hidy/Germains Shuttle Bus has a 20 mile limit (I work about 30 miles from Hidy), Hidy does not loan cars and they do have a car rental service on site. Finally, when I bought the car, the odometer read 66990 miles. The Retail Buyers Order states 65527 miles, a difference of 1463 miles that will affect the 4000 mile used car warranty. I will report how Hidy/Germain resolves these issues.
