5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Immediately as my Mom and I walked into the dealership we were meet by two different men. The first one smiled and talked with us then asked that we meet with Paul Guy. WoW!! What a wonderful man who took his time with us, showed a tremendous amount of knowledge about the cars, and really understood the process of finding just the right car. Paul made the experience a wonderful one as he was able to find just the right car for me!! I am delighted with the purchase, the man whom I will recommend to all my friends, and the dealership. Read more