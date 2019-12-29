Skip to main content
Crestmont Cadillac

26000 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Crestmont Cadillac

118 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership Experience

by Harry on 12/29/2019

Went above and beyond in efforts to get me into a Cadillac. Salesman and sales manager convinced me that this the dealership I should bring my business to. Looking forward to my first service appointment.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new car!!

by Karen on 12/04/2019

Immediately as my Mom and I walked into the dealership we were meet by two different men. The first one smiled and talked with us then asked that we meet with Paul Guy. WoW!! What a wonderful man who took his time with us, showed a tremendous amount of knowledge about the cars, and really understood the process of finding just the right car. Paul made the experience a wonderful one as he was able to find just the right car for me!! I am delighted with the purchase, the man whom I will recommend to all my friends, and the dealership.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Kevan on 10/19/2019

Not only was your sales person very interested in helping me find exactly what I wanted. But Joe L Grissom took the time to expl ain all of the new features on my new car. Thanks for that. Oh yes your financial expert Tim was very helpful also

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nancy O

by Nancy on 10/06/2019

Jeff my salesperson made me feel welcome.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

XT5

by Fredrick on 10/01/2019

Enjoy working with Scott. Knowledgeable, patient, thorough, and fair.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing New Cadillac from Crestmont

by Tina on 09/19/2019

The coordination between the staff. They all worked together to make sure my needs were met. The outstanding team members included Larry, Damiean, Kevin, Mike, and Scott. Also the guy that cleans the car. He came over and congratulated me on my new car. He remembered me from previous service visits. Larry and Damiean worked as a team to get me the car I wanted. Mike and Kevin made sure my needs were met. Scott handled the paperwork. There were other salesman in the room that always acknowledged me and made sure the proper people were called.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied customer !

by Scott on 09/15/2019

Our salesperson was very knowledgeable, polite and helpful. A true professional !

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

very professional and accommodating.

by Donald on 09/11/2019

professional and knowledgeable staff.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience!!

by Rose on 09/08/2019

Awesome experience. My salesman Anthony M. was wonderful and so was Mike the GM. Everyone at this dealership was very friendly, caring and helpful.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job.

by Donald on 09/07/2019

We were make to feel you cared. Mr Grissom treated us with respect and he made us feel like he was doing the very best for us. It was a pleasure to deal with Mr Grissom.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service is Crestmont"s middle name.

by Rodney on 09/04/2019

I was very pleased with everything. From the time that I drove my 2014 CTS(trade-in) to the time that I drove off the lot with my 2019 CTS, I was very pleased with the total experience. It felt like they cared about satisfying my every need.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team combo

by Lisa on 09/01/2019

Anthony found the perfect car for our family’s needs and followed up with me just enough to close the deal without getting bothersome. Tim provided us with a great explanation of additional options/warranties which we ended up buying for the first time ever with any car purchase. I run our sales department for my company so I can appreciate how he broke it down to the spend per day. I wanted to say no but he was that good!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Sherron on 08/30/2019

I had the best experience buying a car everyone was extremely friendly I didn’t feel pushed or forced into anything. Joe’l and Cy where the salesman Joe’l went above and beyond to get me in the car of my dreams.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

?

by Maurice on 08/29/2019

Paul my sales person was very genuine

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Carlos on 08/28/2019

Everyone was friendly and very helpful. Everyone made the car buying process smooth and easy. Asked all of my questions promptly

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by Nerissa on 08/27/2019

Very friendly atmosphere, professional. Paul is very nice and accommodating. Most importantly I was able to find a nice used vehicle.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

N/A

by Laquita on 08/21/2019

Honesty, friendliness and willing to work with me on affordable monthly payments.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience at Crestmont Cadillac

by Chris on 08/19/2019

Everyone was courteous and very helpful. From service department to sales and management

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Timothy on 08/13/2019

Denise was very helpful and my purchase went smoothly.

