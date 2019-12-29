Crestmont Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Crestmont Cadillac
Great Dealership Experience
by 12/29/2019on
Went above and beyond in efforts to get me into a Cadillac. Salesman and sales manager convinced me that this the dealership I should bring my business to. Looking forward to my first service appointment.
Love my new car!!
by 12/04/2019on
Immediately as my Mom and I walked into the dealership we were meet by two different men. The first one smiled and talked with us then asked that we meet with Paul Guy. WoW!! What a wonderful man who took his time with us, showed a tremendous amount of knowledge about the cars, and really understood the process of finding just the right car. Paul made the experience a wonderful one as he was able to find just the right car for me!! I am delighted with the purchase, the man whom I will recommend to all my friends, and the dealership.
Great experience
by 10/19/2019on
Not only was your sales person very interested in helping me find exactly what I wanted. But Joe L Grissom took the time to expl ain all of the new features on my new car. Thanks for that. Oh yes your financial expert Tim was very helpful also
Nancy O
by 10/06/2019on
Jeff my salesperson made me feel welcome.
Do not know what you require
by 10/01/2019on
The experience was very calm and I didn't feel pressurized.
XT5
by 10/01/2019on
Enjoy working with Scott. Knowledgeable, patient, thorough, and fair.
Purchasing New Cadillac from Crestmont
by 09/19/2019on
The coordination between the staff. They all worked together to make sure my needs were met. The outstanding team members included Larry, Damiean, Kevin, Mike, and Scott. Also the guy that cleans the car. He came over and congratulated me on my new car. He remembered me from previous service visits. Larry and Damiean worked as a team to get me the car I wanted. Mike and Kevin made sure my needs were met. Scott handled the paperwork. There were other salesman in the room that always acknowledged me and made sure the proper people were called.
Very satisfied customer !
by 09/15/2019on
Our salesperson was very knowledgeable, polite and helpful. A true professional !
very professional and accommodating.
by 09/11/2019on
professional and knowledgeable staff.
Awesome experience!!
by 09/08/2019on
Awesome experience. My salesman Anthony M. was wonderful and so was Mike the GM. Everyone at this dealership was very friendly, caring and helpful.
Great job.
by 09/07/2019on
We were make to feel you cared. Mr Grissom treated us with respect and he made us feel like he was doing the very best for us. It was a pleasure to deal with Mr Grissom.
Service is Crestmont"s middle name.
by 09/04/2019on
I was very pleased with everything. From the time that I drove my 2014 CTS(trade-in) to the time that I drove off the lot with my 2019 CTS, I was very pleased with the total experience. It felt like they cared about satisfying my every need.
Great team combo
by 09/01/2019on
Anthony found the perfect car for our family’s needs and followed up with me just enough to close the deal without getting bothersome. Tim provided us with a great explanation of additional options/warranties which we ended up buying for the first time ever with any car purchase. I run our sales department for my company so I can appreciate how he broke it down to the spend per day. I wanted to say no but he was that good!
Great service
by 08/30/2019on
I had the best experience buying a car everyone was extremely friendly I didn’t feel pushed or forced into anything. Joe’l and Cy where the salesman Joe’l went above and beyond to get me in the car of my dreams.
?
by 08/29/2019on
Paul my sales person was very genuine
Great
by 08/28/2019on
Everyone was friendly and very helpful. Everyone made the car buying process smooth and easy. Asked all of my questions promptly
Car Purchase
by 08/27/2019on
Very friendly atmosphere, professional. Paul is very nice and accommodating. Most importantly I was able to find a nice used vehicle.
N/A
by 08/21/2019on
Honesty, friendliness and willing to work with me on affordable monthly payments.
My experience at Crestmont Cadillac
by 08/19/2019on
Everyone was courteous and very helpful. From service department to sales and management
Pleasant experience
by 08/13/2019on
Denise was very helpful and my purchase went smoothly.
