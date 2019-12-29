Crestmont Cadillac

Great Dealership Experience

by Harry on 12/29/2019

Went above and beyond in efforts to get me into a Cadillac. Salesman and sales manager convinced me that this the dealership I should bring my business to. Looking forward to my first service appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love my new car!!

by Karen on 12/04/2019

Immediately as my Mom and I walked into the dealership we were meet by two different men. The first one smiled and talked with us then asked that we meet with Paul Guy. WoW!! What a wonderful man who took his time with us, showed a tremendous amount of knowledge about the cars, and really understood the process of finding just the right car. Paul made the experience a wonderful one as he was able to find just the right car for me!! I am delighted with the purchase, the man whom I will recommend to all my friends, and the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Crestmont Cadillac, winter service

by Joseph on 11/15/2019

fast service in and out ASAP, my Cadillac is ready for winter. I can always count on my service manager to update my needed service to keep me ahead of any unexpected problems before they cause a failure on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty Work

by Jholk on 11/01/2019

Dave and Mark kept me updated on what was happening and did a great job in working through my warranty issues. Thanks for a great job..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

M. Wilcox

by Michael on 10/28/2019

Quick friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Alisha on 10/28/2019

Quick and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

1

by James on 10/28/2019

easy, friendly and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Kevan on 10/19/2019

Not only was your sales person very interested in helping me find exactly what I wanted. But Joe L Grissom took the time to expl ain all of the new features on my new car. Thanks for that. Oh yes your financial expert Tim was very helpful also

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Owner

by Robert on 10/19/2019

Friendly great experience well done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service as always

by John on 10/10/2019

Was promptly greeted when I arrived. Work was done in timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Joe Aveni

by Joseph on 10/10/2019

Quick service accommodate me. I called and within 30 minutes I was there and your service department took care of all my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service.

by Carl on 10/09/2019

The wait time was minimal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Patrick on 10/09/2019

One of the most important things to us is the way that we are treated every time we drive to Crestmont. The service is exceptional from Kevin, Damiean to Mark our service representative. We appreciate everything that they do for us and we will continue to be customer of Crestmont Cadillac.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

QUALITY service and great attitudes.

by Daniel on 10/08/2019

The great attitudes of everyone including the service techs. From the moment I pulled up, I was greeted nicely and felt like I was getting the treatment you would expect from a business that represents quality and luxury. Jim helped me out and just made me feel welcomed. I appreciate the whole staff and their attitudes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nancy O

by Nancy on 10/06/2019

Jeff my salesperson made me feel welcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Wow

by Adam on 10/05/2019

Mark and Dave in service and Kevin leading the way. are amazing the best thing you got going on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Love Crestmont!

by Rebecca on 10/03/2019

Friendly and knowledgeable staff. Quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ken Sparks, PhD

by Kenneth on 10/03/2019

People really nice and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service and oil change.

by Ralph on 10/02/2019

Attention to detail and follow through. They treat you like you’re an important person all the time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

1 Comments

