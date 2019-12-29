Went above and beyond in efforts to get me into a Cadillac. Salesman and sales manager convinced me that this the dealership I should bring my business to. Looking forward to my first service appointment.
Immediately as my Mom and I walked into the dealership we were meet by two different men. The first one smiled and talked with us then asked that we meet with Paul Guy. WoW!! What a wonderful man who took his time with us, showed a tremendous amount of knowledge about the cars, and really understood the process of finding just the right car. Paul made the experience a wonderful one as he was able to find just the right car for me!! I am delighted with the purchase, the man whom I will recommend to all my friends, and the dealership.
fast service in and out ASAP, my Cadillac is ready for winter. I can always count on my service manager to update my needed service to keep me ahead of any unexpected problems before they cause a failure on the road.
Not only was your sales person very interested in helping me find exactly what I wanted. But Joe L Grissom took the time to expl ain all of the new features on my new car. Thanks for that. Oh yes your financial expert Tim was very helpful also
One of the most important things to us is the way that we are treated every time we drive to Crestmont. The service is exceptional from Kevin, Damiean to Mark our service representative. We appreciate everything that they do for us and we will continue to be customer of Crestmont Cadillac.
The great attitudes of everyone including the service techs. From the moment I pulled up, I was greeted nicely and felt like I was getting the treatment you would expect from a business that represents quality and luxury. Jim helped me out and just made me feel welcomed. I appreciate the whole staff and their attitudes.
