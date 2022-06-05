5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is my first purchase that I made on my own and Ryan was amazing! I was nervous being a girl, walking in without my husband to get myself a new car as the stereotype is that the men will try to take advantage and what not, but he was NOT that way and was absolutely amazing! He made sure to tell me the specs of the car I had my eye on, the pros and cons, wanted to make sure that I was in love with the car before purchasing and moving forward. The manager and the finance guy also came by to wish me luck and ensure me they were gonna do whatever they could to get me the car that I wanted, and they sure fell through with that! Read more