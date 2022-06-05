Joyce Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Joyce Buick GMC
No pressure, follow up phenomenal - smoothest car buying experience
by 05/06/2022on
I followed up on an online posting go on Car Gurus and Salesman Ryan Conway followed up on my email by personally calling and inviting to take a test drive. His calm and friendly demeanor and helpful guidance through the car buying process, encouraged us to buy the vehicle that night. He also followed up on a slight repair that needed to be made, and ensured that the service group ordered and fixed our vehicle within days ( when they had projected possibly weeks). The dealer staff was also quite friendly and we completed our transaction in about 2 hours. Would recommend Buick Joyce and Salesman Ryan Conway to all for a smooth and low hassle experience.
Ryan Conway is the best
by 04/01/2022on
Ryan Conway Was the best salesman I have ever had in my car buying experience. Ryan Conway Is very professional, down to earth, makes buying a car easy. Ryan went the extra mile to ensure that I had a car that I would love and that it had the equipment I would want and more. Ryan kept me updated on multiple occasions to let me know what inventory was like and got me the best deal I could ever ask for. As long as Ryan Conway is apart of the Joyce Buick GMC I will continue to be part of the family and a loyal customer. Donnie O’Toole the finance manager was also great, he explained everything and made signing the papers easy and he was also very friendly.
Joyce Buick was wonderful!!
by 03/29/2022on
Ryan Conway and Mr. O’Toole were great. Felt comfortable from the time we walked in till the time we drove away with our new car!!
Best salesman ever!! HIGHLY recommend RYAN CONWAY
by 03/17/2022on
My wife and I have purchased a 2022 acadia and from this dealership. We were on the fence and were blessed to have had such a great salesman. Ryan Conway made this experience as easy as possible and He was more concerned about us being 100%happy with our purchase than making the sale. Thank you Ryan for doing all of the leg work and making this purchase a great experience. We will definitely be seeing you for another vehicle in the future.
New car!!!!!
by 03/10/2022on
This is my first purchase that I made on my own and Ryan was amazing! I was nervous being a girl, walking in without my husband to get myself a new car as the stereotype is that the men will try to take advantage and what not, but he was NOT that way and was absolutely amazing! He made sure to tell me the specs of the car I had my eye on, the pros and cons, wanted to make sure that I was in love with the car before purchasing and moving forward. The manager and the finance guy also came by to wish me luck and ensure me they were gonna do whatever they could to get me the car that I wanted, and they sure fell through with that!
Exceptional Service, Outstanding Acadia!
by 02/12/2022on
Tired of trying to find a full size American made SUV with our current shortage, I tried calling Joyce and Ryan Conway answered the phone and grabbed the ball and ran with it! I wanted to leave with their only Acadia and he tackled every hurdle with a smile and great ease! He was patient, spent 5 hours with me from helping with my trade in to getting my OnStar call set up! He's texted me today to ensure I'm not just happy but thrilled! What an incredible representative for Joyce and a very personable guy to help me through from A-Z! Thank you so much Ryan for helping me out with a gorgeous Acadia!!
Great experience with Ryan Conway at Joyce Buick GMC
by 02/08/2022on
Ryan was patient with my mom who is always overwhelmed when buying a new vehicle. He got us in and out quickly and efficiently while making my mom feel comfortable with her purchase.
Team work
by 02/02/2022on
First time GMC buyer and this location and their team was fantastic. Right off the bat our sales consultant, Ryan, was insightful and helpful every step of the way. Although we did not buy on our initial visit, Ryan kept in touch with us and on our return we were able to walk in and out with a new car within 30-45 minutes. Car was cleaned up and waiting for us. Never would I imagine car shopping going so smoothly, Well done!
Thanks for Making My Experience Enjoyable
by 01/31/2022on
What a great group of people!! They made an experience that is dreaded by most an enjoyable one. Ryan Conway was amazing to work with, his professionalism and knowledge is second to none!! I felt very welcome and appreciated by everyone. There were multiple members of the staff that went out of their way to say hi and welcome me to the dealership!! Thanks again and I definitely look forward to working with Ryan and the Joyce team in the future!!
Ryan Conway is amazing!
by 01/21/2022on
Ryan helped me with everything I asked for. I am very satisfied! Highly recommend!
The best in the business
by 12/02/2021on
Seriously if anyone is looking to buy a car new or used ryans your guy ! He was so patient and waited till we found the right car for us at the lot ! Seriously one of the best in the business. Ryans passionate and cares about his customers and treats them like family. 100/10 recommend him to all my friends and family !
Ryan conway
by 11/13/2021on
Great salesman. Excellent follow through and follow up
2007 Mustang GT Convertible
by 11/08/2021on
The sales person Ryan Conway went out of his way to make my buying experience easy. I live 2 hours away for Joyce Buick so Ryan sent me a walk around video of the car making my decision to travel that far easier. I did purchase the car that day and was able to drive it home saving me a second trip. Good people including the finance person which was also awesome, I would highly recommend this dealership based on my personal experience with them.
Great Salesman
by 10/29/2021on
Ryan was very knowledgeable and friendly and worked very quickly to get me through the process due to me being very restricted with time.
Ryan Conway
by 10/27/2021on
I dealt with Ryan on the car purchase that I had a few weeks ago. He was incredible responsive, helpful, and clear throughout the entire process and did not BS anything. I would highly recommend him for future car purchasing needs.
I drive Joyce...even though my friends and neighbors don't.
by 10/25/2021on
Once I knew my sales professional was at this location, I have to make sure all my vehicles come from this dealership. Ryan does an amazing job at understanding our needs, wants and even limitations to make sure we are getting the right car, for the best price. He goes to bat for you on all of your concerns and makes sure you leave happy. This is our 4th vehicle through Ryan and 2nd from Joyce Buick and I'll make sure the fifth car will be as well.
Mjm
by 01/09/2021on
Quick, thorough and professional.
Loyal customer
by 07/03/2019on
Very prompt professional and friendly as well as thorough.
Always 5 star service
by 03/19/2019on
While we did not purchase our vehicle from this dealership we do use it for our service and have always been extremely happy. Their service center is always warm and inviting, they greet us promptly and their communication is very timely and thorough.
Great service
by 01/28/2019on
Friendly and knowledgeable service department, comfortable waiting area, and most importantly, my car fixed right the first time.
wrong size tire
by 08/09/2018on
the dealership fixed there mistake they put the wrong size tire on my vehicle when I bought it then I rotated the tires the wrong size on the back did not fit on the front it rubbed but they gave it to me to take home the tire started to smell from rubbing so I returned it and they repaired it
