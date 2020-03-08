Skip to main content
Don Wood Ford Lincoln

2065 E State St, Athens, OH 45701
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Don Wood Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(14)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150

by Mels F 150 on 08/03/2020

Awesome work crew at don Wood ford. Very thorough. They check everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
14 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don Wood Ford/Lincoln repaired by 2002 Thunderbird

by adamsaltman on 06/01/2020

Very courteous and quick service. Accurate estimate. On-time delivery. Very satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mel’s supercab

by Mel’s f150 on 10/01/2019

I had an awesome experience purchasing my 2016 supercab 4x4. F150 at Don wood ford/Lincoln. Very polite and helpful salesman. Painless process from handshake to driving off the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don Wood Athens Auto Repair

by Butterfly on 07/31/2019

Work was great, but timing leaves a lot to be desired. Was told would be a two and a half week job...took closer to 8. They didn't order parts before the appointment date; couldn't get additional approval from insurance due to using the wrong email; staff working on car took a vacation (don't blame him as he did a great job), but they had no one else to work on it; didn't keep us informed; only info was when we contacted them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lincoln Navigator

by CDay1982 on 05/25/2019

Very easy to work with. Everything went smooth. Paperwork in finance department was slow. But sales rep was awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by Kelli K. on 05/09/2019

Larry got my vehicle in for service quickly, and contacted me for permission for extras like alignment and windshield wipers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Explorer XLT purchase from Don Wood Ford Athens ohio

by satisfiedsha on 01/09/2019

Just a very pleasant experience! The Salesman really went out of way to locate the exact car we wanted!! The purchase as smooth as Ive ever experienced. Ive had dealt with dealers from BMW, Porsche and Mercedes and this was by far the best deal and experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Ford F-250 6.7 deisel

by ocremeans3321 on 06/04/2018

I would recommend the Donwood Ford service department to anyone to take there vehicle there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service Check

by clarke4 on 05/29/2018

I scheduled a service check appointment 1 day prior and they were great to get my car in with short notice. Larry explained the findings of the check and was helpful in explaining my options and needs for my car. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Focus

by ececil2 on 04/16/2018

Friendly and prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Major

by atrent9 on 11/25/2017

We love our Ford Explorer Limited. It is well equipped, rides very smoothly, powerful, roomy (3 rows of seats), tasteful interior, and high tech. We would never consider buying any other car in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 F150 XLT

by beckbailey on 10/08/2017

Great experience with Charlie Moore and the team at Don Wood Ford. I knew what I wanted and they went out to find the right truck. No hassle pricing and purchasing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service.

by beckynoble on 02/07/2016

I came to look only. I ended up with a quality pre owned Ford Escape at a great price. I was treated with dignity and respect. Please consider this dealership for your next purchase, you won't be sorry. You'll be treated like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

High quality, professional workmanship as usual

by Ntstork on 08/13/2015

This is the third time the Don Wood auto body shop has repaired our vehicles. We are repeat customers because of the high quality of their work and the prompt professional service they provide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

