VanDevere Buick
Customer Reviews of VanDevere Buick
New car
by 11/03/2018on
I had shopped previously at this dealership friendly and personable enough my brand new car had a scratch on the driver's side front. My salesperson informed me we would take care of it when I went back to fix it the superiors to my sales people gave my sales person a very hard time they Mickey mouse d the fix on the scratch I'm still not comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience!!!
by 12/23/2016on
I can't say enough how happy I was with my experience at VanDevere! I came in to look for a new Buick SUV at 4:15 on a Saturday (I had an appointment) when they close at 5. I was lucky to be assisted by the greatest sales consultant, Seth Geer, who was just awesome. He was so patient and took his time with me, even though it was way past closing time once I made a decision. Everyone, from the sales manager to the finance manager, were just great. It was a fantastic experience and I am beyond thrilled with my new Buick Encore. I also got to experience the service department the following week when the rim they had ordered to replace one of mine that was scratched came in. Equally impressive experience! Everyone was so friendly and they got me in and out of there in way less time than I had anticipated. This was my second Buick purchase here and I will happily return for service until I purchase my next one in 3 years! Thank you everyone!
Love my Envision
by 12/01/2016on
I purchased my new 2016 Buick Envision from Patrick Scofield at VanDevere Buick in Akron. The buying experience was easy and they told me upfront how they do their pricing. It was easy and pressure free. Patrick Scofield did a great job and so did the rest of the team. I love my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Alex!
by 04/25/2014on
Salesman was very polite and informative. The dealership treated us great. If we had any questions they answered them right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Would Not Recommend
by 07/11/2012on
The follow-up is HORRIBLE. My salesman, Randy Browne, is only concerned about getting a "100% completely satisfied" review. I am still having unresolved issues and it is as though he fell off the face of the earth. I would not recommend this dealership and especially not Randy Browne.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Like trying to pull teeth
by 01/25/2008on
Called this dealer about a used vehicle (Pontiac Grand Prix) and salesman said "It's right out front, come on in." Travel there to see vehicle, but it is nowhere to be found. Then of course, the pressure of a brand new car starts. Okay, new is better than used, so I figured why not look into it, right? Was extremely insulted with my trade-in because I did my homework beforehand and this dealer had the same year, make, model, trim and approximate mileage of my vehicle, except a different color and the trade-in value of my car was $5000 less than the advertised price of the same car on their lot. DUH! I was born yesterday. The salesman was nice to begin with, but after a few hours of playing games with this [violative content deleted], he attempted to lay a guilt trip on me. He claimed that the dealer sold 12 cars in the last 3 hours and 3 of those sales should have been his. Now this is where I find this funny. There were 16 sales associates on the floor that afternoon, that he bragged about when I first came, and the dealer sold just 12 cars? At the rate he made it sound, the number of vehicles sold should have been about 45 to 50. Lying, deceitful [violative content deleted] with high pressure tactics if you ask me.