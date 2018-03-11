2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Called this dealer about a used vehicle (Pontiac Grand Prix) and salesman said "It's right out front, come on in." Travel there to see vehicle, but it is nowhere to be found. Then of course, the pressure of a brand new car starts. Okay, new is better than used, so I figured why not look into it, right? Was extremely insulted with my trade-in because I did my homework beforehand and this dealer had the same year, make, model, trim and approximate mileage of my vehicle, except a different color and the trade-in value of my car was $5000 less than the advertised price of the same car on their lot. DUH! I was born yesterday. The salesman was nice to begin with, but after a few hours of playing games with this [violative content deleted], he attempted to lay a guilt trip on me. He claimed that the dealer sold 12 cars in the last 3 hours and 3 of those sales should have been his. Now this is where I find this funny. There were 16 sales associates on the floor that afternoon, that he bragged about when I first came, and the dealer sold just 12 cars? At the rate he made it sound, the number of vehicles sold should have been about 45 to 50. Lying, deceitful [violative content deleted] with high pressure tactics if you ask me. Read more