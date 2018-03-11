Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. VanDevere Buick

VanDevere Buick

Visit dealer’s website 
300 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of VanDevere Buick

6 sales Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Momma Frapp on 11/03/2018

I had shopped previously at this dealership friendly and personable enough my brand new car had a scratch on the driver's side front. My salesperson informed me we would take care of it when I went back to fix it the superiors to my sales people gave my sales person a very hard time they Mickey mouse d the fix on the scratch I'm still not comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience!!!

by jjgreer on 12/23/2016

I can't say enough how happy I was with my experience at VanDevere! I came in to look for a new Buick SUV at 4:15 on a Saturday (I had an appointment) when they close at 5. I was lucky to be assisted by the greatest sales consultant, Seth Geer, who was just awesome. He was so patient and took his time with me, even though it was way past closing time once I made a decision. Everyone, from the sales manager to the finance manager, were just great. It was a fantastic experience and I am beyond thrilled with my new Buick Encore. I also got to experience the service department the following week when the rim they had ordered to replace one of mine that was scratched came in. Equally impressive experience! Everyone was so friendly and they got me in and out of there in way less time than I had anticipated. This was my second Buick purchase here and I will happily return for service until I purchase my next one in 3 years! Thank you everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Envision

by jordonleeann on 12/01/2016

I purchased my new 2016 Buick Envision from Patrick Scofield at VanDevere Buick in Akron. The buying experience was easy and they told me upfront how they do their pricing. It was easy and pressure free. Patrick Scofield did a great job and so did the rest of the team. I love my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Alex!

by hip4 on 04/25/2014

Salesman was very polite and informative. The dealership treated us great. If we had any questions they answered them right away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Would Not Recommend

by baileymorgan on 07/11/2012

The follow-up is HORRIBLE. My salesman, Randy Browne, is only concerned about getting a "100% completely satisfied" review. I am still having unresolved issues and it is as though he fell off the face of the earth. I would not recommend this dealership and especially not Randy Browne.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
2.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Like trying to pull teeth

by mcz2008 on 01/25/2008

Called this dealer about a used vehicle (Pontiac Grand Prix) and salesman said "It's right out front, come on in." Travel there to see vehicle, but it is nowhere to be found. Then of course, the pressure of a brand new car starts. Okay, new is better than used, so I figured why not look into it, right? Was extremely insulted with my trade-in because I did my homework beforehand and this dealer had the same year, make, model, trim and approximate mileage of my vehicle, except a different color and the trade-in value of my car was $5000 less than the advertised price of the same car on their lot. DUH! I was born yesterday. The salesman was nice to begin with, but after a few hours of playing games with this [violative content deleted], he attempted to lay a guilt trip on me. He claimed that the dealer sold 12 cars in the last 3 hours and 3 of those sales should have been his. Now this is where I find this funny. There were 16 sales associates on the floor that afternoon, that he bragged about when I first came, and the dealer sold just 12 cars? At the rate he made it sound, the number of vehicles sold should have been about 45 to 50. Lying, deceitful [violative content deleted] with high pressure tactics if you ask me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
235 cars in stock
0 new235 used0 certified pre-owned
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
0 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Forte
Kia Forte
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for