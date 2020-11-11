5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

All I can say is that this was my best cat buying experience I have ever had. My wife and I have bought many new and used cars from Ford dealers and none come close to Montrose Ford in Fairlawn. We had been to the dealer that we bought our last couple of cars from and had all our service work done at when we went looking at a new car. I knew the trade in value of our old car and we had a figure of what we wanted out of it. What they offered us was a total joke. Then the discounts on the new demo that we were looking at were not that good. I just happen to stop at Montrose Ford, They are a half hour from my house. I walked in and was greeted by friendly folks. I told them what I was looking for and what I had to trade in. After chatting a few minutes, they came with an offer. My mouth almost hit the ground. They doubled the amount that I was offered for my trade and discounted a new Explorer more than the demo I looked at the dealer I had been with. Again, they DOUBLED the amount of my trade. This amount was right in line with what I expected to get. The discounts on the new Explorer were just amazing. Something my old dealer said couldn't be done. To make a longer story short, the wife and I not only leased her a new Explorer but I wound up buying a used one for myself as well. We went looking for 1 car and came home with 2. For some folks it may be a longer drive to get here. You may pass several Ford dealers like I do to get there. It is a must for you to give these folks a shot at your business. If you want to be treated fair and get a great deal from friendly folks, this is the place. My sales man is David Cowan, the sales manager is Matt Palffy. Tell them what you want and they will make it happen! This IS my new Ford dealer and I am not afraid to recommend them to anyone! Read more