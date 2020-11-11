Montrose Ford
Customer Reviews of Montrose Ford
Best Sales Person
by 11/11/2020on
My experience at Ford Montrose was excellence all because of Chris Evans. He was very knowledgeable, courteous and friendly. Chris listened to me and provided everything I was looking for in a vehicle and more. Chris was recommended to me and the service I received from wonderful. Thank you Chris you're Awesome😊
Best Sales Person
by 11/11/2020on
came for 1, bought 2
by 09/03/2016on
All I can say is that this was my best cat buying experience I have ever had. My wife and I have bought many new and used cars from Ford dealers and none come close to Montrose Ford in Fairlawn. We had been to the dealer that we bought our last couple of cars from and had all our service work done at when we went looking at a new car. I knew the trade in value of our old car and we had a figure of what we wanted out of it. What they offered us was a total joke. Then the discounts on the new demo that we were looking at were not that good. I just happen to stop at Montrose Ford, They are a half hour from my house. I walked in and was greeted by friendly folks. I told them what I was looking for and what I had to trade in. After chatting a few minutes, they came with an offer. My mouth almost hit the ground. They doubled the amount that I was offered for my trade and discounted a new Explorer more than the demo I looked at the dealer I had been with. Again, they DOUBLED the amount of my trade. This amount was right in line with what I expected to get. The discounts on the new Explorer were just amazing. Something my old dealer said couldn't be done. To make a longer story short, the wife and I not only leased her a new Explorer but I wound up buying a used one for myself as well. We went looking for 1 car and came home with 2. For some folks it may be a longer drive to get here. You may pass several Ford dealers like I do to get there. It is a must for you to give these folks a shot at your business. If you want to be treated fair and get a great deal from friendly folks, this is the place. My sales man is David Cowan, the sales manager is Matt Palffy. Tell them what you want and they will make it happen! This IS my new Ford dealer and I am not afraid to recommend them to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 02/19/2016on
On Feb 18 2016 I leased a 2016 Ford Edge . My salesman Mo Wilder was excellent. He always goes above and beyond his job duties to make sure that I am happy with my purchase. He took a lot of time to go over everything with me and never rushed me. The staff at Montrose are all very kind and willing to help out. Excellent Buying experience
1st time leasee
by 11/19/2015on
Very helpful salesman, John, showed me what I wanted to see, listened to what I didn't need to have on a car. Gave me fair amount for my trade, worked with me on downpayment and most importantly stayed where I wanted to be with a payment. Since I am a first time leasee he answered all the questions I had, which was quite a lot. No pressure to walk out with a vehicle that night, no pressure at all. One of the most pleasant experiences at a dealership that I've had in quite some time. And I'm really happy with the vehicle, a 2016 Ford Fusion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 08/13/2015on
I recently purchased an new Ford Fusion Hybrid From Tim Krupp and it was a great experience. Highly recommend.
Great experience!
by 02/15/2015on
Really good experience buying my new Mustang GT from Jeremy Gray at Montrose ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
go see dan russell!
by 11/29/2014on
thanks Dan Russell for the great service. he helped us find the perfect car for our family. very knowledgeable and helpful.
Love Montrose ford!
by 10/31/2014on
I had a great experience working with Dan Russell at Montrose Ford. I will continue to go back there for my car's service and my next purchase!
Great experience
by 07/26/2014on
Thank you Tim K and Montrose Ford for helping me buy a new car! I got turned down everywhere else.
My experience with Kyle was great
by 06/24/2014on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Kyle. Everything went smoothly and I will be looking to purchase my future vehicles from Kyle P
Thanks for being patient
by 03/21/2014on
Thanks Chris and Tom for being patient, I love my new Ford Escape and you guys were great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Experience
by 02/09/2014on
I received a coupon in the mail from Ford and was curious about a new Fusion. My wife's VW happened to be in the body shop at Montrose Ford for some repair work and I decided to go upfront and look at a Fusion. I was greeted by Amedeo who showed me all of the features of the new Fusion and then allowed me to take a test drive. I fell in love with the car on the test drive. When I got back to the dealership Chris, Amedeo, and Tom made the sales process painless and dare I say, even enjoyable! My kids left with balloons (thanks Charlie), where treated to popcorn and beverages, and even enjoyed their time at Montrose. After we arrived at agreeable numbers, Charlie and Keith helped to finalize my purchase. My information was treated with care and respect the whole time. Financing was quick and very fair. I have purchased several new cars and this was one of the best experiences I have had. If you are looking for a New Ford or a nice pre owned car, I would go see Amedeo at Montrose Ford. They also do pretty awesome body work if you need the services of a body shop as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience all around
by 01/05/2014on
After visiting two other local dealerships, my husband and I were extremely frustrated with purchasing a new vehicle. We tried Montrose Ford as a last ditch effort and are SO glad we did. Every single person we dealt with was so friendly and helpful, especially our salesman, Kurt T. We ended up purchasing a vehicle and love it! I will go to Montrose Ford for future purchases and would recommend the dealership to everyone I know!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Adam C is our guy!
by 10/29/2013on
We recently bought a new F-150 truck and the experience was excellent! We were not pressure to buy whatsoever. We had a number of questions about the truck and Adam was very helpful in helping us select the exact truck we needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy New Car owner!
by 06/18/2013on
If you go to Montrose Ford in Fairlawn, ask for Antoinette M. to help you with a sale. She took her time and applied her professioanlism to help me find the right car for me. I couldn't be happier! The customer service is top notch. Chris and Steve in finance took their time to find the best rates available for me. Charlie took time to go over all of the products available to protect my new car, and Tricia graciously walked me throught he paperwork. You will get the best service and best rate in town at Montrose Ford!!!!♥♥
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Montrose Ford GM Turns Down My Ford A Plan Business
by 06/13/2013on
Horrified by our experience at Montrose Ford. Couldn't tell if finance guy Al M. was arrogant or just incompetent, but after giving us our Ford A-Plan price quote, called and said he was off by $150 - per payment. When we returned to talk to him, he crumpled up the quote, put it in his pocket, and told us we were done there; a true UNprofessional! We reached the store GM, Chris M., by phone and he literally told us he did not want to do business with us. And we have the Ford A-Plan. God help regular customers! Buyers BEWARE!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great sales rep
by 12/28/2012on
We worked with Dave m. during our car buying process. He was great, very professional and really listened to what we needed as well as our wants in a vehicle. Additionally he and the sales manager were great to deal with when we negotiated our deal. I highly recommend a trip to Monroe's ford, ask for Dave, he is a low pressure, high integrity guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never, ever go there again!
by 06/17/2011on
Recently (April) bought a used car there. I had it checked out the other day because I had gas odor since than. Turns out that the gas inlet tube was cracked + gas tank... I got told, that I'm lucky I didn't catch on fire or blow up yet with that car. It was too dangerous to continue to drive it. I know I bought it as it was, but seriously....isn't that something they should have told me about before I bought it? That's a weird multi point check up they do then, if they havn't notice such major issue! I had my kids in that car with me!!!! What if....???/ I was so pissed, I just traded the car in. Wouldn't recommend going there. You never know, what they don't tell you, when you by a car...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not your usual dealership
by 09/10/2009on
I went to this dealership expecting to get the usual run around, but was pleasantly impressed by my sales specialist ( as they call them). No trying to sell me another vehicle...no holding back the pricing....no sales managers promising the world if we buy today....just a nice dealership, friendly people, and a GREAT PRODUCT! thank you all at Montrose Ford in Fairlawn for NOT BEING A TYPICAL DEALERSHIP...go there and see for yourself.
