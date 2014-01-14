5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased quite a few new vehicles in my life and I've dealt with quite a few dealers at the opposite end of the spectrum. Lexus of Akron Canton is now IMHO the standard by which all others will be judged but... If my new CT200h lives up to my hopes of reliability I'm not sure I would buy anything but another Lexus. The sales team was fantastic, they were VERY accommodating, there was NEVER any pressure to buy, I test drove various trim levels on five different occasions before settling on the Lexus. To be fair, I looked at Ford, Mazda, VW, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia. If I purchased strictly by how I was treated by the sales people at each dealer I would still have purchased my Lexus from the folks at Lexus of Akron Canton. My wife was so impressed with the way we were treated she is thinking about trading her Honda Accord in on a new Lexus too. The whole sales process went very smooth once I decided to purchase, negotiated the price, worked out the value for my trade which actually made me quite happy. We did my financing through the dealer finance dept., I have good credit so I got an excellent rate for the term I wanted. Nobody tried to up sell me on the back end, all charges were explained to my satisfaction and there were never any games. Of all the buying experiences I've had this one stands out as the very best. I couldn't be any happier with my purchase experience at Lexus of Akron Canton. I was referred by a coworker who told me simply that they would take good care of me, I'd say they nailed it. Read more