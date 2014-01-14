Lexus of Akron Canton
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Akron Canton
Working with Lexus Of Akron via E-mail
by 01/14/2014on
It was a great sales experience altogether. We negotiated the used car price online/e-mail and Lexus OF Akron stuck to the price we agreed on. We even negotiated the trade-in value after I supplied them with the trade-in car VIN No. Once we got there, the Sales and Finance team were very helpful in obtaining a good rate and helping us with understanding how the different interest rate only made a couple of dollars difference in monthly payment. Since we brought our 2 kids aged four & a toddler along, they even gave each of them snacks and a "Lexus Puppy" to keep them happy through the buying process. They treated us with all the courtesy due any customer and more. Keep up the good work Lexus of Akron
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best sales experience bar none
by 05/14/2013on
I have purchased quite a few new vehicles in my life and I've dealt with quite a few dealers at the opposite end of the spectrum. Lexus of Akron Canton is now IMHO the standard by which all others will be judged but... If my new CT200h lives up to my hopes of reliability I'm not sure I would buy anything but another Lexus. The sales team was fantastic, they were VERY accommodating, there was NEVER any pressure to buy, I test drove various trim levels on five different occasions before settling on the Lexus. To be fair, I looked at Ford, Mazda, VW, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia. If I purchased strictly by how I was treated by the sales people at each dealer I would still have purchased my Lexus from the folks at Lexus of Akron Canton. My wife was so impressed with the way we were treated she is thinking about trading her Honda Accord in on a new Lexus too. The whole sales process went very smooth once I decided to purchase, negotiated the price, worked out the value for my trade which actually made me quite happy. We did my financing through the dealer finance dept., I have good credit so I got an excellent rate for the term I wanted. Nobody tried to up sell me on the back end, all charges were explained to my satisfaction and there were never any games. Of all the buying experiences I've had this one stands out as the very best. I couldn't be any happier with my purchase experience at Lexus of Akron Canton. I was referred by a coworker who told me simply that they would take good care of me, I'd say they nailed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes