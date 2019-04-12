2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealer claimed they could get me an ML350 for the price I was willing to pay and that one was in transit and would be delivered in 2 weeks. Four weeks later the car still wasn't in and they dealer provided me with a MB "loaner" to drive until my car arrived. When the car finally did come in it was a stripped down version that they ordered specifically for me this way, it was never in transit and the delay was so they could order the cheapest version of the ML they could. Then they changed the delivery date on the contract to reflect that I took delivery of the car in September when in fact I took possession in October, which pretty much negated the "free loaner" I had for a month. I would watch the Ganley dealership chain all together, this is my second experience with them and it will be my last.