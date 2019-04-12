Mercedes-Benz of Akron
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Akron
Salvatore is Top Notch!
by 12/04/2019on
I recently leased a 2020 GLC and everything was seamless from start to finish - amazing since I basically bought my car online! Salvatore helped me from start to finish. He sent me pictures and kept me updated. He and the GM, Joe Arno, even arranged to meet me halfway since the dealership is several hours from my house! I love my new car and I couldn't me happier with my vehicle or my experience at MB of Akron. Request to work with Sal - you'll be glad you did!
the absolute worst car
by 11/29/2013on
I would say this 2002 Mercedes G500 was the worst car I bought in 8 years of my car buying/exporting experience... and John F. (used car manager) and his employee Eric worst [non-permissible content removed]. We are fixing this car already 2 month and I am not sure how long will it take to finish it. there was a tar instead of oil and car would not start properly for this reason .. not to mention that the oil is leaking from the crank seal, filler is chipping from poorly painted roof and bumper, upholstery from the roof is falling down, electrical is all messed up, rust is showing up through the paint, very bad tires and many other things to mention It looks like this car was picked up from the junkyard and not from MB dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Deception at best, all out lies at worst
by 11/25/2011on
Dealer claimed they could get me an ML350 for the price I was willing to pay and that one was in transit and would be delivered in 2 weeks. Four weeks later the car still wasn't in and they dealer provided me with a MB "loaner" to drive until my car arrived. When the car finally did come in it was a stripped down version that they ordered specifically for me this way, it was never in transit and the delay was so they could order the cheapest version of the ML they could. Then they changed the delivery date on the contract to reflect that I took delivery of the car in September when in fact I took possession in October, which pretty much negated the "free loaner" I had for a month. I would watch the Ganley dealership chain all together, this is my second experience with them and it will be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No