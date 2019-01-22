No pressure!
I was very picky on the SUV I wanted and Patrick was helpful and patient in helping me find the right one. I was allowed to take it overnight to make sure I loved it! Jay did a great job with getting the deal together, transferring my plates and my insurance. Thanks to Patrick and Jay for helping me find and get into my new ride!
Service appointment.
I had an oil change and tire rotation appt. I was greeted right away, my service was performed and they called promptly before the promised time telling me my car was ready.
Awesome
Inside of my car was detailed well worth the money!
FABULOUS
We came in after having some financial trouble recently and Joe caspary was really respectful and pleasant to work with. He literally bent over backwards with excellent customer service. WE WILL BE BACK. I can not express how greatful we are. Thank you!
Wonderful experience car shopping
I enjoyed shopping at VanDevere. Everyone was pleasant and the salesman took time to listen so he found a vehicle that fit my needs and my budget. I felt cared for here.
A Great Experience
I have always dreaded shopping for a car...but the entire team at VanDevere Chevrolet changed my way of thinking. They were upfront honest and did not pressure me. Our sales man, Anthony, really listed to my needs and went out of his way to provide excellent service. I will definitively recommend this friendly and knowledgeable dealership to all my friends and family!
Horrible service department
Service experience was horrible. Service Manager was very unhelpful. Not an honest person. Won't recommend this store to any friends.
No service
Meh. No returned calls, no one month service inspection just sells you a car and forgets you exist. they got their money.
good buying experience
We purchased our second car from Van Devere. The price on our pre-owned van was fair and we love our new car! We were assisted by salesman Randy B., who was very helpful and made the buying process easy. He was not pushy or overly aggressive in his sales approach which is a key factor in my decision to buy from a dealer. I would surely go to van Devere again and would be glad to have him as a salesman.
Pleased with the services to my suburban
I dealt with Lydia Oldja. I dropped off a 2005 suburban with 99,000+ miles and was treated like a valuable customer. Lydia searched the service records for my vehicle, made service recommendations consistent with my comments, found a Chevy service recall for one broken part, and got me back on the road. I plan on returning to Van Devere for future maintenance work on this vehicle.
Quick Fair Deal at Advertised Price
I dealt with Valerie Green and got the new car I saw on the internet at the advertised price. They answered all my questions, made recommendations when requested, and delivered on time with a full tank of gas. I was happy with the deal.
Buying American...
Don Brady, sales manager gave me the best experience ever! He understands the importance of buying Chevy!
