We purchased our second car from Van Devere. The price on our pre-owned van was fair and we love our new car! We were assisted by salesman Randy B., who was very helpful and made the buying process easy. He was not pushy or overly aggressive in his sales approach which is a key factor in my decision to buy from a dealer. I would surely go to van Devere again and would be glad to have him as a salesman. Read more