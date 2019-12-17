sales Rating

I went in to look at some pickups and at first the numbers didn’t go well! But then the next day I got a text from my salesman and asked if I was interested in a different pickup and sent photos of it. I got interested and the deal went down faster then expected. Everything went great, and I got definite value for my money. Me and my family has always had great experience shopping and buying at this dealership. For my first time I loved it. I recommend these guys hands down. Read more