Jima
by 06/06/2020on
Sales person very knowledgeable and helpful.
Amazing dealership— unlike any other
by 02/09/2020on
After visiting 5 other dealers and being borderline insulted by the offers they gave me to trade my lease in for a pre owned car I went to Flow Honda. Their salesman Teddy Tsiolkas was so kind and made me feel comfortable. He told me he knew they could get me a fair price for my car and get me very close to my payoff. He also encouraged me to not make compromises on my new car and wait until something good came along. When the car I wanted came by he made it easy to test drive and buy it and made me comfortable the whole time. As a young single female purchasing my first car I was nervous and wary of being ripped off. Teddy explained everything well and even advocated for me when his manager evaluated my car and when finance was working up an interest rate. I would tell anyone to go here over another dealer. You’ll leave satisfied, feeling dignified And happy you spent your money here — no having to haggle with slimy sales people here!
TIMELY SERVICE
by 01/08/2020on
Quality service and helpful staff
Recommendation for Flow Honda
by 06/05/2019on
Yesterday my wife and I visited Flow Honda in Winston-Salem, NC to look at their inventory. From the minute we walked in the showroom until three hours later when we drove off in a new Honda, we were treated with courtesy, respect and true professionalism from everyone we talked with and those that served us. We bought the exact car we were looking for and would highly recommend this dealership to all who seek a good experience when buying a car.
Great Service after the sale
by 04/24/2019on
Great number of service staff to greet and question your service for your visit... and complimentary customer waiting area with free amenities... comfortable seating area and very polite and professional service
Flow Honda
by 04/10/2019on
My experience today was great.
Flow Honda Winston Salem NC--Excellent Service!
by 02/20/2019on
I have three family cars serviced through Flow of Winston. Their service has been courteous, professional, NOT pushy, and efficient. On my most recent visit the service advisor assisting me went over and above the call of duty to make sure I was comfortable while I waited, assisted me to a quieter waiting room where I could do laptop work, then came back to me to update me on the vehicle progress. When they realized that some parts would not be in till the next day, she got me a very nice loaner car and had it waiting on me so I could return home in it. Over the next 24 hours she kept me posted on the projected completion time and gave me a to-the-penny total before I ever returned to pick up my vehicle. One more thing that I value--she printed out all the recommended service updates that the service advisory called for along with the associated cost for each item, then DID NOT pressure me to do any of them, but left me to decide which I wanted done to my vehicle. None of that: "Oh, by the way, we saw you needed a new part while we were working on your vehicle--that will be an additional $500" that service departments sometimes pull on customers. My experience with Flow Winston has been that they do nothing until the owner specifically requests it and approves the associated costs. I am considering buying my next car from them simply because their service is so good. They completed my repairs in the time frame they projected.
Great customer service
by 01/29/2019on
Good service. Low pressure. Great communication!
Satisfied customer
by 01/22/2019on
Very pleasant experience. The representative was very courteous and professional.
Great service
by 01/19/2019on
Best service in town
Rating
by 01/17/2019on
Honda dealership is very professional
Great Service!!!
by 12/02/2018on
Ryan was very helpful. He was able to answer my questions and he went over everything that was done to my car and what will need to be done next time along with a quote so I am prepared when I return. Flow Honda has excellent customer service, which is why I drive 40 minutes to have my car serviced.
Amy and the Staff were AWESOME!
by 11/27/2018on
I came in looking to trade my old vehicle for a new civic. Amy was an exceptional help and I would recommend her to anyone looking for a vehicle new or used. The others on staff at Flow Honda were very friendly and helpful through the whole process!
Amy is awesome!
by 11/20/2018on
Purchased a Honda Accord for my son’s 21st birthday and Amy was an awesome sales person.
Oil change service
by 08/30/2018on
Everybody was kind service was great
Best car buying experience
by 08/06/2018on
It was a pleasure to be treated so courteously by the salesman who was professional, knowledgeable and did it all with no pressure. We are in our 80’s and have bought numerous cars through the years and this was the best experience we’ve ever had.
Flow Honda at Winston Salem/Rene
by 07/21/2018on
Great service and professionalism.
Excellent on All Levels
by 10/31/2017on
Bought a new Honda Accord from Flow. From salesperson, Sagar, to sales manager, Kelly, to CSR Connor who explained how everything worked inside the car, it was a truly easy experience. Through, comprehensive and outstanding. Wouldn't consider buying a Honda anywhere else! Thanks so much!
Surprised with a pleasant, no-pressure, attentive buying experience
by 10/15/2017on
I had made an appointment to see a new 2017 Accord. I knew I wanted a Honda after years of ownership of other models. I had only researched the 2017 Accord online, so I went to see them in person. The sales person Michael started out by making me feel very comfortable explaining what they had on the lot, what they could get, and the differences between the EX versus the LX etc. After seeing the 2017 in person to put it plain and simple I didn't like them. Michael understood, and we went back into the showroom to wrap up and that's when I spotted the 2018 Accord Sport. It was the color I was looking for but the price tag was slightly higher than I had originally planned. Barry really worked with me so that I could buy the car even though he didn't have to, because literally there were 2 other people there waiting to buy that exact car if I failed. I drove home in the car so excited and happy with not only the car but the overall experience!
service area was great
by 09/23/2017on
My car was there for a week and they finally figured out what the problem was. I am grateful for their diligence.
Mr. Terry Hairston II
by 08/24/2017on
Awesome. Mr Griffin was very professional and courteous. As a manager myself I truly value excellent customer service. Mr. Griffin shouldn't just be commended but he should be a trainer for new service advisors as well.