1900 S Tarboro St, Wilson, NC 27893
(877) 755-1498
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
about our dealership

The Medlin Mazda story begins with the founding of the first Medlin dealership over 40 years ago. Jack Medlin Sr. first started our dealership group, and his sons Jack Jr. and Jeff continued to build the Medlin dealership family to where it is today. The Medlin family has always been greatly invested in our Wilson community. We sponsor a variety of local sports teams, organizations, charities and non-profits, including the Wilson Rotary, Wilson Shrine Club, Rocky Mount Shrine Club, American Cancer Society Relay for Life and more.

Medlin Mazda joined the Medlin family in 2005. Car shoppers visiting Medlin Mazda will find a variety of vehicles and services. Our inventory is stocked with all of the top car and crossover models that make up the Mazda lineup.

what sets us apart
We support the following organizations, events and programs in our community: Special Olympics Wilson Family YMCA Eastern NC School for Deaf Many Youth Sports Teams in the Wilson & Rocky Mount Area
Complimentary Lube, Oil Change & Filter Service (2 visits) Complimentary Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection (2 visits) *Each of these maintenance services are valid during the first 24 months from the purchase delivery date.
One Year Interior Protection One Year Exterior Paint Protection *Each of these maintenance services are valid during the first 24 months from the purchase delivery date.
Online Service Appointment Scheduling Loaner Vehicle Available Upon Request (By Appointment Only) *Each of these maintenance services are valid during the first 24 months from the purchase delivery date.
We are proud to have been awarded the 2018 Readers' Choice award from The Wilson Times. We won Favorite Place to Buy a New Car and Favorite Place to Buy a Used Car.
