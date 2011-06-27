We have one simple objective that guides us; keeping you and our employees safe. This has been at the center of our conversations every step of the way. With that in mind, we have made several moves in our business in response to the threat of the coronavirus: **Sales staff will bring a disinfected vehicle of interest to your home for a test-drive and walkaround.

**Sales management will provide virtual walk arounds, virtual test-drives, and virtual trade appraisals.

**Service will pick up and drop off vehicles within a 15 mile radius. This service is very limited but available to our valued customers. We ramped up cleaning services at the dealership. **We added hand sanitizer at the front entrances and at all cash registers. **We place steering wheel, seat and floor covers on all vehicles entering for service. **Sanitizing wipes are near all workstations/counters. We're closely following CDC recommendations on steps to prevent the spread of the virus.