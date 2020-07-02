sales Rating

Due to unfortunate circumstances I was faced with havent to make a car purchase at no fault of my own and of course I was faced with having to do the thing I hate the most, having to deal with a car dealership and salesman!!! So, I stated doing my research online all weekend long to see what would be my best options and the best price for what I was looking for. Once I had all my face and pricing down my parents had referred me to Mr. Mickey Bissette and was told that he would take care of me but I had my doubts but when I contacted Mr. Bissette I explained what I wanted and the price I was looking to pay. He assured me that he would do whatever he could be make it happen and he did!! It was great I did everything over the phone and all I had to do is go into the dealership to sign the paperwork and pick up the car it was GREAT!!! I really hate car shopping due to the fact I have always felt that they only care about selling the car not me as a person but this was not the case Mickey made me feel importatant and did whatever it took to get me what I wanted. I also like the fact I didnt have to spend my whole entire day in the dealership. He keep me informed throughout the process and it was a done deal before I ever stepped foot in the dealership, again it was an awesome exspeacy!!! The Finance manager was great in explaining everything from the financing to the warranties. I would definitely refer both Mickey and Janel to anyone interested in a Honda and I would definitely come back to Vester and Mickey to purchase another vehicle, hopefully not anytime soon but maybe in the further. Thank you Mickey for the great experience in buy my new Honda Civic and for making it as painless as possible. Now lets hope your serves department is as great as you guys have been. Lol. Read more