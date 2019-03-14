Hubert Vester Chevrolet

3717 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hubert Vester Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Hubert Vester Chevy

by Tim Liles on 03/14/2019

Had check engine light come on my 2015 Equinox. Called Hubert Vester service late in the day and they said bring it on down anyway. I got there just about the time the service department was closing. The service person I talked with treated me like I was the first person to bring their car in that day. He asked what the problem was and took my information and told me he would call me the next day with what was wrong and how much it will cost. He called me the next day by 10 am and said the problem was fixed and it would be covered by the warranty. I would recommend Hubert Vester to anyone for their auto needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

No Empathy or Compassion Whatsoever!

by BigWill45 on 09/20/2016

Just got violated at the service department. Went in to have a fob and key programmed. They told me that the fob would not program and that my key did not have a chip in it, because it did not have a circular marking on the key. I was generously offered one of their fobs and keys for a price of almost $300. Once I declined, I was fortunate enough to still have to pay $59.76, which was for their hard labor of 10-15 minutes of trying to program my "internet" key - as the service manager called it. Thanks for the great customer based service guys, and thanks for the life's lesson.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by nancyallen4 on 08/05/2016

Very nice internet sales staff and sales team. Helpful and accomodating throughout the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales & service representation

by BMyEQUI on 04/24/2015

My most recent purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was truly a pleasant experience. From the moment that I was greeted by the friendly Receptionist who introduced me to Mr. Eddie Brinkley - my Sales Consultant - who exemplified the term of providing excellent customer service - ( friendly & knowledgeable) regarding the products & services offered at the dealership, I knew that my experience would be rewarding. Mr. Brinkley was determined to assist me with locating the exact vehicle with accessories/options per my specifications. I also want to thank Mr. Aaron McCrae - Sales Manager - for his assistance. From previous experience, the Hubert Vester Chevrolet Customer Service, Sales & Service Repair Departments are a step above some of the other dealerships with which I have been associated in the past. Keep up the great work!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Sales and Customer Service

by kenj2011 on 01/25/2012

Best experience we have ever had buying a new vehicle. The folks we worked with were great; Janel Buckingham and Roy Edwards. I will be sure to recommend anyone I know that is looking for a new vehicle to contact Hubert Vester Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2011 SILVERADO CREW CAB

by stevendailc141 on 12/06/2011

I recently purchased a 2011 Silverado Crew Cab from Hubert Vester Chevrolet. I would like express my complete satisfaction with my purchase. The knowledge and experience shown to me by Tre Turner and Ken Winbourne were second to none. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
