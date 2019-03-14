Hubert Vester Chevy
by 03/14/2019on
Had check engine light come on my 2015 Equinox. Called Hubert Vester service late in the day and they said bring it on down anyway. I got there just about the time the service department was closing. The service person I talked with treated me like I was the first person to bring their car in that day. He asked what the problem was and took my information and told me he would call me the next day with what was wrong and how much it will cost. He called me the next day by 10 am and said the problem was fixed and it would be covered by the warranty. I would recommend Hubert Vester to anyone for their auto needs.
Hubert Vester Chevy
by 03/14/2019on
Had check engine light come on my 2015 Equinox. Called Hubert Vester service late in the day and they said bring it on down anyway. I got there just about the time the service department was closing. The service person I talked with treated me like I was the first person to bring their car in that day. He asked what the problem was and took my information and told me he would call me the next day with what was wrong and how much it will cost. He called me the next day by 10 am and said the problem was fixed and it would be covered by the warranty. I would recommend Hubert Vester to anyone for their auto needs.
1 Comments
No Empathy or Compassion Whatsoever!
by 09/20/2016on
Just got violated at the service department. Went in to have a fob and key programmed. They told me that the fob would not program and that my key did not have a chip in it, because it did not have a circular marking on the key. I was generously offered one of their fobs and keys for a price of almost $300. Once I declined, I was fortunate enough to still have to pay $59.76, which was for their hard labor of 10-15 minutes of trying to program my "internet" key - as the service manager called it. Thanks for the great customer based service guys, and thanks for the life's lesson.
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/05/2016on
Very nice internet sales staff and sales team. Helpful and accomodating throughout the whole process.
Great sales & service representation
by 04/24/2015on
My most recent purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was truly a pleasant experience. From the moment that I was greeted by the friendly Receptionist who introduced me to Mr. Eddie Brinkley - my Sales Consultant - who exemplified the term of providing excellent customer service - ( friendly & knowledgeable) regarding the products & services offered at the dealership, I knew that my experience would be rewarding. Mr. Brinkley was determined to assist me with locating the exact vehicle with accessories/options per my specifications. I also want to thank Mr. Aaron McCrae - Sales Manager - for his assistance. From previous experience, the Hubert Vester Chevrolet Customer Service, Sales & Service Repair Departments are a step above some of the other dealerships with which I have been associated in the past. Keep up the great work!!!
Outstanding Sales and Customer Service
by 01/25/2012on
Best experience we have ever had buying a new vehicle. The folks we worked with were great; Janel Buckingham and Roy Edwards. I will be sure to recommend anyone I know that is looking for a new vehicle to contact Hubert Vester Honda.
2011 SILVERADO CREW CAB
by 12/06/2011on
I recently purchased a 2011 Silverado Crew Cab from Hubert Vester Chevrolet. I would like express my complete satisfaction with my purchase. The knowledge and experience shown to me by Tre Turner and Ken Winbourne were second to none. Thanks again!
1 Comments