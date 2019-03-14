service Rating

Had check engine light come on my 2015 Equinox. Called Hubert Vester service late in the day and they said bring it on down anyway. I got there just about the time the service department was closing. The service person I talked with treated me like I was the first person to bring their car in that day. He asked what the problem was and took my information and told me he would call me the next day with what was wrong and how much it will cost. He called me the next day by 10 am and said the problem was fixed and it would be covered by the warranty. I would recommend Hubert Vester to anyone for their auto needs.