service Rating

I have been taking my Magnum to this dealership for some time now and this is the last time I will be going there until Orlanzo Hall is fired!!!!! This man is the most disrespectful person that I have met since I have been going there. The way he speaks to the customer is appalling and he should be removed from that position before you lose long standing customers like myself. He tries to bully people into paying for work that didn't need to be done, he speaks over the customer when they are asking him to explain the reasons for said price in a attempt to intimidate and bully them into silence about the wrong doing that they know is taking place. He is confrontational and borderline threatening to the customer antagonizing them as if he was going to fight them when confronted about his actions and tone!!!!! This is unacceptable in any business setting I'm sure you will agree!!!! I have never had a problem with paying for services done to my car nor have I been disrespectful to anyone that works there(EVER). I have never had to raise my voice or wanted to fight anyone that has worked there until I met this man!!! I thought it might just be me he had a problem with so I had my wife speak with him who is a Mechanical Engineer/ Mechanic so she knows what she is talking about and is able to understand like me diagnostic results and various part functions. He gave her no attitude until he realized that he couldn't just say what he wanted without her inquiring for further explanation because it made no sense to her either. That is when he proceeds to be short, bullyish and condescending to her witch made me fly off the handle because he knew he was in the wrong and instead of just admitting it he chose to disrespect my wife and that WILL NOT HAPPEN. I will not be returning and I will be letting the Mopar club (60+ strong) that I'm VP of who also brings their cars there to be worked on not to go there either until he is fired!!! Sucks that it had to come to this but the disrespect was surprising. Read more