service Rating

I was heading to Cary with my dog who was going in for surgery. Will driving to Sanford, I noticed that the temp gauge was almost hitting high when driving, but would lower when in idle. I knew of US 1 Chrysler Dodge as I used to be the DM for the Sanford area with Aramark (Brock Hughes was the Routeman). I pulled in and explained what was going on and also I needed to get to Cary. Kyle was very professional, wrote up a ticket for the truck, and took me over to parts to get a rental. Ten minutes later I was on my way with the dog. Kyle called that afternoon and gave me a quote and I told him to proceed. I touched base with him Friday AM and he explained that after test driving the truck it still was not right. He told me the water pump had issues and had ordered a replacement. He called after lunch and it was ready. Kyle did a great job as well as parts getting me a rental. Thank you for the great service and for expediting everything. Read more