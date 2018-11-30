The guys at this dealership always take good care of my car while it’s here. Today it was for a recall, I was told it would take 2 or 3 hours...but Chad had me on the road in less time. Whether it’s Mike and Jeremy in parts or Gib and Chad in service, there’s no other dealership I’d rather take care of my car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I was heading to Cary with my dog who was going in for surgery. Will driving to Sanford, I noticed that the temp gauge was almost hitting high when driving, but would lower when in idle. I knew of US 1 Chrysler Dodge as I used to be the DM for the Sanford area with Aramark (Brock Hughes was the Routeman). I pulled in and explained what was going on and also I needed to get to Cary. Kyle was very professional, wrote up a ticket for the truck, and took me over to parts to get a rental. Ten minutes later I was on my way with the dog. Kyle called that afternoon and gave me a quote and I told him to proceed. I touched base with him Friday AM and he explained that after test driving the truck it still was not right. He told me the water pump had issues and had ordered a replacement. He called after lunch and it was ready. Kyle did a great job as well as parts getting me a rental. Thank you for the great service and for expediting everything.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My Jeep is two years old and it is disintegrating before my eyes. It is on its third radio and now my heater completely failed in the winter time, a small component of my heater does not work and the entire assembly has to be replaced at a cost of over three hundred dollars.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently took in our 2016 Dodge 2500 Cumins 6.7L Diesel (Bubba Big Balls) to have an oil change done. The gal in the service department was AWESOME!! She deserves a big fat raise. She not only took the time to go over everything with me, she advised me on future maintenance and made me feel extremely confident with the company. All the folks I met while I was there were extremely polite and made me feel at home. We were very satisfied when we were there in March to purchase the truck, it's our dream vehicle, and now we're even more happy with the company. We can't thank all of you enough. James and Pat
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes