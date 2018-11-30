US 1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2624 Hawkins Ave, Sanford, NC 27330
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of US 1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (0)
sales Rating

Good

by Villedamata on 11/30/2018

I'm very satisfied with the help I received on buying my new truck,thank you to Darryl Evans for his help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ram recall

by Quick on 04/18/2019

Great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great, as always!

by Corgilove2 on 03/23/2019

The guys at this dealership always take good care of my car while it’s here. Today it was for a recall, I was told it would take 2 or 3 hours...but Chad had me on the road in less time. Whether it’s Mike and Jeremy in parts or Gib and Chad in service, there’s no other dealership I’d rather take care of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Service

by MelissaMeeks on 03/19/2019

I am always treated well here. My service is always performed efficiently and with no surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Recalls

by Fuquay on 02/23/2019

Everyone did a awesome job. Very nice dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Awesome Service Department!

by Roger on 02/23/2019

This was my first visit to US Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/ Ram. The service department was awesome! Quick, reliable and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

1

by Tat on 02/16/2019

Great Customer service! Friendly and courteous staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Good

by Villedamata on 11/30/2018

I'm very satisfied with the help I received on buying my new truck,thank you to Darryl Evans for his help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by KimberlyAnn on 10/05/2018

As always, i am very happy with the customer service and work performed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job!

by rocky2018 on 03/31/2018

I was heading to Cary with my dog who was going in for surgery. Will driving to Sanford, I noticed that the temp gauge was almost hitting high when driving, but would lower when in idle. I knew of US 1 Chrysler Dodge as I used to be the DM for the Sanford area with Aramark (Brock Hughes was the Routeman). I pulled in and explained what was going on and also I needed to get to Cary. Kyle was very professional, wrote up a ticket for the truck, and took me over to parts to get a rental. Ten minutes later I was on my way with the dog. Kyle called that afternoon and gave me a quote and I told him to proceed. I touched base with him Friday AM and he explained that after test driving the truck it still was not right. He told me the water pump had issues and had ordered a replacement. He called after lunch and it was ready. Kyle did a great job as well as parts getting me a rental. Thank you for the great service and for expediting everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2015 Jeep Pat Riot

by gwnewport on 11/15/2017

My Jeep is two years old and it is disintegrating before my eyes. It is on its third radio and now my heater completely failed in the winter time, a small component of my heater does not work and the entire assembly has to be replaced at a cost of over three hundred dollars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department!

by 300C_V8 on 10/07/2017

The Service department at US1 Chrysler is friendly, knowledgeable, and professional, and the quality of the work that they've performed for me has been very good!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall work Appointment-Airbag

by SAWalker on 11/20/2016

The first time ever a mechanic has said, "oh this won't take long" and it was actually TRUE!!! Thanks so much, everything was great! &#128515;&#128077;&#128079;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The Gal In The Service Department Is Exceptional

by LoveOurTruck on 11/05/2016

I recently took in our 2016 Dodge 2500 Cumins 6.7L Diesel (Bubba Big Balls) to have an oil change done. The gal in the service department was AWESOME!! She deserves a big fat raise. She not only took the time to go over everything with me, she advised me on future maintenance and made me feel extremely confident with the company. All the folks I met while I was there were extremely polite and made me feel at home. We were very satisfied when we were there in March to purchase the truck, it's our dream vehicle, and now we're even more happy with the company. We can't thank all of you enough. James and Pat

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
