sales Rating

ram eco diesel

by hugh-maureen on 01/19/2020

the team at gerry wood made our puchase easy !! thanks to nate and jerry !! we love our new ram !! hugh/maureen

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes


19 Reviews
Sort by:


sales Rating

Very Pleased

by PerryBrookshire on 09/19/2019

I am very pleased with my time at Gerry Wood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, I was assisted by Abbie Carroll and Brett Holder. Abbie was very prompt on responding to my questions and kept me informed. My wife and I were at the dealership for our appointment at 9:00 am and we were greeted by Brett. Brett was very helpful during the entire process, with no pressure to buy being felt by either of us. We also worked with Mike Mokoff and Steve Brooks, both were very easy to work with during our business. We completed our purchase and were driving away within 3.5 hours. I have and will recommend Gerry Wood CDJR to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes


sales Rating

Best dealership I have ever visited!!!

by JesseHeath on 04/16/2019

Recently bought a truck from Gerry Wood Chrysler, the customer service was second to none, they bent over backwards to make the deal happen and accommodate an out-of-town buyer. I would reccomend them to anybody! Not to mention they offer a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty!!! Great people, Great dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes


service Rating

Appointments mean nothing anymore

by AJshra on 03/22/2019

I set up an appt on the website almost a week in advance to have the tires rotation with oil change for a Sat. when I got to the dealership I told them I had an appt and they said what was an appt? and it doesn't mean anything, that its first come first serve and it was a 1 1/2hr wait and I agreed to wait. Told at that time I wanted the synblend oil (half synthetic and conventional oil) was told they didn't carry that anymore, they only had conventional and fully synthetic so I agreed to pay for the fully synthetic oil. Was also asked if I wanted a car wash I said yes. When it was done and the paperwork was brought to me I asked if the car wash was done and it wasn't so the writeup guy ran it through the wash, as he did I looked over the paperwork and noticed the oil per qt was $3 something, knowing synthetic oil was way more per qt than that so when the writeup guy brought my car back from the wash I asked how is the shop charging so little for full synthetic oil? He looked at the paperwork and said he forgot to tell them to use that oil, that the car recommends conventional instead of synthetic oil, and said we can do 1 of 2 things: take the car back and drain the new oil they just put in and put in synthetic or he will knock of $20 on the next oil change. So many things went wrong on this visit that I've had a very bad taste of the dealership since when they have been nothing but amazing since I bought my car in 2017. Maybe just a badly informed employee or just in a bad mood.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No


sales Rating

Great Highly Recommend

by Buck90 on 03/12/2019

Great service. Worked with Francis and Shawn during my process. They made me feel like my business was valued and were willing to work with us. Really recommend them if you are looking for a new ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes


service Rating

Service

by Steve on 03/12/2019

Service was fast, friendly and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No


service Rating

Great as Always

by TimM on 03/07/2019

Quality service and short waiting time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No


service Rating

Very Satisfied

by KP on 03/01/2019

This was my first time at this dealership and I was very well pleased with the services. I plan to have my vehicle serviced at this location and not go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No


sales Rating

Sales experience

by Trillium on 02/28/2019

This was my first new vehicle purchase and I decided to go to Garry wood because of the good sales reviews, and have to say at first I was very impressed with the experience, but when we got to the desk to do the paperwork and deal with the price things turned the other way. The vehicle I purchased did have the Garry wood discount on the site, I get there and did the test drive and confirmed the discount with the sales agent during the drive, but back at the sales desk I was presented full MSRP and was told they are not discounting 2019 rubicons yet, I pulled up the Jeep on my phone and the discount had disappeared. The sales manager comes over and said the same thing that they were not discounting them yet. I did make a mistake before getting back to the dealership during the test drive and mentioned this was the first new car I have purchased and the sales tactics came out after that. I will add, unfortunately I was still battling with acute bronchitis at the time, and was extremely fatigued and believe they took advantage of that since I was not feeling well. I really should have walked out, but I was tired and just wanted to be done with this. I did manage to get a little off msrp but not what it should have been. I will not recommend anyone buying a vehicle from them. I would give this a 1 star rating, but because some of the other staff I dealt with was very nice , I will give it a 2

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable


sales Rating

Mislead

by Eliz on 01/20/2019

I drove an hour and 46 minutes to see an advertised truck for sale that was still with the owner. I asked Victoria who contacted me if there was any tears in the seats. She put me on hold and came back with a no. How could she look at a vehicle that wasn’t on your property?? My first and last dealings with this dealership!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No


sales Rating

Car purchase

by mariam on 12/31/2018

Jimmy Yelland was very knowledgeable and courteous. He was not pushy at all. We drove several cars and he was very patient, I take my time to make decisions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes


sales Rating

Exceptional and amazing customer service from Brandon Cummings

by Jhansen2012 on 12/29/2018

Today is the second time Mr. Brandon Cummings helped us with purchasing a new vehicle. He worked so hard to help us find something we loved as well as worked so hard to help us get into the vehicle we wanted with the features we wanted!!!! If I ever choose to get another vehicle the only person that I would want to help me find another vehicle I love would be Brandon Cummings!!!! Even though we were the last customers there the amount of care for us never changed. Even though we have to go back for the guys in the detail department to get the tape and stickers off the windows for us we do not mind because they were gone by the time we got everything finished up. In our opinion Brandon Cummings went above and beyond to help us and make sure we were happy with every little detail from the vehicle we chose to the numbers in the amount of what our monthly payments are going to be. I will definitely be referring anyone I know to come to Gerry Wood for any of their automotive needs and will also tell them to ask for Brandon!!! Both times that Mr. Brandon Cummings helped us with the purchase of a new vehicle he was very helpful, honest, friendly, respectful, and caring. When it came to the dollar amount of what the monthly payments would be he showed he cared and said he wanted us to be able to make the payments without hurting our pockets by putting us in something where the payments would be too high for us to afford. We feel as though we were treated like family!! If I could give a higher rating for Brandon Cummings in this review I would because of the exceptional customer service he provided to us not only this time but the first time we got a new vehicle from Gerry Wood!!! This is the second time I am buying a brand new vehicle but not the first or second time I have dealt with a sales person at a dealership. I will always choose Gerry Wood for my automotive needs and will always ask for Brandon Cummings with any future purchases!!! I hope that Mr. Brandon Cummings gets the recognition he deserves for the exceptional customer service he provided to me and my husband this evening!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes


sales Rating

Misleading information and not organized.

by Philip on 12/17/2018

I contacted this dealer about a vehicle they had advertised for sale. After receiving notification back, the dealership wanted me to come for a visit. I asked if pictures could be sent of the vehicle that I was interested in, as I had some questions pertaining to the frame. I was sent pictures but no one knew or could describe what it was that I was seeing in the pictures that I had questioned. After further discussion the vehicle wasn't even on the lot yet available to view. After waiting a week, I contacted the dealership again and was told the vehicle had been delivered and was on the lot. I made an appointment to come see and test drive the vehicle and the contact person stated that it would be ready. After driving for more that 2 hours one way to view this vehicle and test drive it, I was told that it had not been through inspection yet and that I legally could not test drive it until it goes through inspection. After viewing the vehicle, the pictures that I had been sent originally did not show the extreme amount of rust and corrosion on the vehicle. Furthermore when asked what the price of the vehicle was or would be, I was given a higher price than what was listed on the internet. I wasted my time and was lied to and will tell everyone I come in contact with about how sorry of a dealership this is and not to buy anything from them!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No


service Rating

Money or Safety

by Christina on 06/20/2018

I would like to start by saying, the service department is one of the best I've ever used. On May 21, 2018, we purchased a used truck. We understand that it is a used 2015 truck and excited little things to go wrong over time, but it has been less than a month and it has been back twice. We received a 30-day, 1000-mile warranty, which, I assume, is standard. The first incident was with the air conditioning, 100-amp fuse had to be replaced, the service department gladly done this for us, at no cost. Now, yesterday, June 19, 2018 my wife took the truck in because the parking brake light was on. We again assumed it was going to be a simple fix. We were mistaken. Undoubtedly, the parking brake was engaged this whole time with no warning lights. With all the gadgets in this truck, I, again assume, there would be a bell or whistle going off. Which never happened. Now this dealership wants $1200.00 for a life-threatening mistake, that some third party made. It looks like this major problem should have been caught before sold or when the inspection of the vehicle occurred, and this problem was not rectified prior to sale. We have driven this truck slightly over 1000 miles, one 30-mile trip due to the A/C issue, back to the dealership to be fixed. This piece of Ram could have, at any moment, seized the rear tires and only by the grace of God, it did not. It was only discovered when the parking brake was applied on a steep incline when my wife had a doctor’s visit at the local veteran’s hospital. The scenario that keeps running through my mind now is what if the parking brake was never applied, what could have happened? Would I be able to write this now or would it be on the 6 o’clock news or on a lighter note, would I be bankrupt and selling scrape metal to pay bills after the accident it could have caused. It appears that the almighty dollar has, once again, been revered: compared to a person's safety. It makes me wonder if the vehicle was inspected prior to sell or if it was a great deal that could not be passed up by Gerry Wood Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable


service Rating

Compliments to Shane Forester

by ComplimentstoShaneForester on 04/16/2018

Attention Mr. Mike Gobble: My car was serviced on April 6, 2018 when what began as routine recall work and oil change turned into much more. The water pump froze up while in the car wash on the way out. Shane Forester worked for a couple of days with the powertrain warranty insurance company to obtain coverage for the replacement part. Throughout the process Shane was patient and polite. Please make note of this feedback in Shane's personnel file. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes


sales Rating

Great Salesman, Horrible Accounts Manager

by James on 01/02/2018

Unable to get a warranty refund I was told would happen in early Dec. Now, no one talks to me and I have to call ahead if I fax something (so 1989) Be ware of the money handler, you will re-buy the air in the tires

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes


sales Rating

Incredible Experience

by XXX on 07/07/2017

I am writing this in hopes that it will find its way to the very top office and in turn maybe some recognition will be forthcoming. I personally want to thank a few of your staff specifically Brett Colburn, Travis Williams and Cathy Crisp. Throughout the sales process they were very patient, kind, and even insightful providing information on things I forgot to ask about. They addressed all questions and concerns in a professional, knowledgeable and non-car salesman fashion…I appreciate that! They allowed time in their shop to have the car inspected in detail on their lift. Their expertise and commitment to providing top notch quality vehicles gave me great comfort in purchasing the 2008 Dodge Viper from you. I was impressed with your honesty, integrity, and straightforward approach to selling a car. Having the extra bonus of feeling a personal bond with these individuals is even more unique…… And there is even more…. Brett Colburn went above and beyond with the whole process PLUS…. helping with a transport company for pickup and delivery of my new purchase all the way to New Hampshire. He communicated extensively with the transport company to assure on time pickup and delivery three days after the sale!!! These guys even went so far as to find a car cover in their shop to provide extra protection to my vehicle being shipped. The car arrived early and in perfect condition. Unbelievable experience!! I will recommend this dealership to all of my friends!!! Thank you ALL again!! Ken

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes


sales Rating

Amazing service

by Jessica_perry on 07/05/2017

Couldn't be happier with the service I received from Francis Thayil. He was beyond helpful in getting me in my dream car last week. He went over and beyond to make sure I got exactly what I wanted and needed. This is a sales professional who doesn't just care about selling cars but cars about his customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes


service Rating

Kia Service-Manager George Coombs

by annie2014 on 11/18/2014

I'm a repeat customer and so pleased with the service I had from Gerry Wood Kia in Salisbury. Luanne Livengood provided me with details of service to be performed along with cost and also a coupon toward the service performed. I highly recommend this team for their outstanding customer service along with a personal touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments



