Honda of Roanoke Rapids

Visit dealer’s website 
403 Premier Blvd, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda of Roanoke Rapids

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
41 cars in stock
0 new41 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Want to learn more about Honda of Roanoke Rapids in North Carolina? We believe that vehicles should be reliable and affordable and if your current vehicle isn’t doing any of those things why have it? You live a vibrant, busy life and your vehicle should be dependable so you can spend more time focusing on the important people, events and opportunities in your life. At Honda of Roanoke Rapids we are dedicated to helping our customers find the perfect vehicle for their needs with a great selection of new Honda and certified-used vehicles. In addition we have world-class team in the Honda of Roanoke Rapids Service Department ready to handle any of your vehicle’s maintenance and repair needs.

Honda of Roanoke Rapids has a variety of automotive services in North Carolina and we believe we’re one of the best.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes