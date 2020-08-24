sales Rating

Looking for a replacement Hybrid and not many auto manufacturers are building sedans, so I stumbled on to Honda based on a Consumer Reports Review and information from Edmunds.com. Shawn Steward greeted me exiting my previous Hybrid (2016-Lincoln MKZ) and asked me how he could help. Turns out Shawn was VERY helpful. Located the vehicle color/options I was looking for and had it on the lot in 24 hours. Shawn texted me a video of the vehicle and we worked out the details via texts and phone calls. Once we agreed on the numbers I completed the online paperwork and scheduled to come in real quick to sign and drive the vehicle the next day wife's birthday I explained to Shawn and wanted to make it as quick as possible. That's where the problems started. Shawn and the Sales Manager had one page with a mistake that I noticed while reviewing the paperwork. Shawn resolved the issue in minutes and we kept the ball rolling. The Business Manager (Jacky) required my credit card number as a fail safe just in case the payoff amount on my previous vehicle was incorrect and Leith Honda would then charge me the difference. I didn't understand how that was possible when Leith Honda had the payoff letter from Lincoln with the account number that they verified the details. I guess my reluctance to give my CC# on a document giving Leith Honda permission to charge me whatever irked Jacky. From that point on Jacky tried to explain to me the better (for him) options in length of leasing terms. I declined to change my agreed upon deal details and that seemed to further complicate the final stage of the purchase. Jacky then questioned me on my "intentions" with the vehicle after the lease like it was his child I was taking on a date. I finally explained to Jacky that it was my wife's birthday and I just popped in to sign the deal as quick as possible and run as I completed the paperwork a day in advance. Jacky informed me that it would be 20 minutes as he just received the paperwork. That 20 minutes turned into MUCH more before I was even summoned into his office. It seems Jacky found an issue that would add an additional $2 per month to the monthly payment. Jacky already was pushing me towards the door by talking down to me on the purchase options and what I should be doing in the deal. So of course when the extra $2/month was added, the PAPERWORK had to be reprinted. Remember I've already explained that I need to run. Jacky asked "so you just want to leave?" Shawn went back to the Sales Manager and got the burdensome $2/month adjusted, but the paperwork had to, yes, be reprinted again. Jacky was curt during the official signing. Anytime you sign DMV paperwork you have to sign your whole legal name. Because of the number of vehicles I've purchased I knew this BUT Jacky never mentioned it. YES, the same Jacky that found a $2/month discrepancy. I'm guessing to require the paperwork to be "reprinted" yet again. I avoided that pitfall by signing correctly. After the paperwork was signed and I exited Jacky's office he followed SNAPPED his fingers at Shawn and pointed at me. NOW THAT... that ticked me off. At that time even though I told Shawn that I would be back to buy another vehicle for my daughter's sweet 16, I would never.