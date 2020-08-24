By far the best experience I've ever had purchasing a new car. Gave me a great deal, no pressure, highly professional. Walked us through all the features in an easy to understand process. Next vehicle definitely coming from Leith Honda.
By far the best experience I've ever had purchasing a new car. Gave me a great deal, no pressure, highly professional. Walked us through all the features in an easy to understand process. Next vehicle definitely coming from Leith Honda.
Looking for a replacement Hybrid and not many auto manufacturers are building sedans, so I stumbled on to Honda based on a Consumer Reports Review and information from Edmunds.com.
Shawn Steward greeted me exiting my previous Hybrid (2016-Lincoln MKZ) and asked me how he could help. Turns out Shawn was VERY helpful. Located the vehicle color/options I was looking for and had it on the lot in 24 hours.
Shawn texted me a video of the vehicle and we worked out the details via texts and phone calls. Once we agreed on the numbers I completed the online paperwork and scheduled to come in real quick to sign and drive the vehicle the next day wife’s birthday I explained to Shawn and wanted to make it as quick as possible.
That’s where the problems started. Shawn and the Sales Manager had one page with a mistake that I noticed while reviewing the paperwork. Shawn resolved the issue in minutes and we kept the ball rolling.
The Business Manager (Jacky) required my credit card number as a fail safe just in case the payoff amount on my previous vehicle was incorrect and Leith Honda would then charge me the difference. I didn’t understand how that was possible when Leith Honda had the payoff letter from Lincoln with the account number that they verified the details. I guess my reluctance to give my CC# on a document giving Leith Honda permission to charge me whatever irked Jacky. From that point on Jacky tried to explain to me the better (for him) options in length of leasing terms. I declined to change my agreed upon deal details and that seemed to further complicate the final stage of the purchase. Jacky then questioned me on my “intentions” with the vehicle after the lease like it was his child I was taking on a date. I finally explained to Jacky that it was my wife’s birthday and I just popped in to sign the deal as quick as possible and run as I completed the paperwork a day in advance. Jacky informed me that it would be 20 minutes as he just received the paperwork. That 20 minutes turned into MUCH more before I was even summoned into his office. It seems Jacky found an issue that would add an additional $2 per month to the monthly payment. Jacky already was pushing me towards the door by talking down to me on the purchase options and what I should be doing in the deal. So of course when the extra $2/month was added, the PAPERWORK had to be reprinted. Remember I’ve already explained that I need to run. Jacky asked “so you just want to leave?”
Shawn went back to the Sales Manager and got the burdensome $2/month adjusted, but the paperwork had to, yes, be reprinted again.
Jacky was curt during the official signing. Anytime you sign DMV paperwork you have to sign your whole legal name. Because of the number of vehicles I’ve purchased I knew this BUT Jacky never mentioned it. YES, the same Jacky that found a $2/month discrepancy. I’m guessing to require the paperwork to be “reprinted” yet again. I avoided that pitfall by signing correctly.
After the paperwork was signed and I exited Jacky’s office he followed SNAPPED his fingers at Shawn and pointed at me.
NOW THAT... that ticked me off. At that time even though I told Shawn that I would be back to buy another vehicle for my daughter’s sweet 16, I would never.
had the most pleasant experience working with Mr. Stanley. He is the absolute best salesman I’ve ever had an encounter with. He is knowledgeable, he listened to my needs and delivered. If I ever have to buy another car I will be going straight to Mr. Stanley. Loving my 2020 Honda Accord!
I just moved down from FL to NC and I loved my Accord Sport but really wanted my dream CRV. I usually hate going to dealerships because you are there for a long time but I decided to go check out Leith Honda and I will absolutely say this was the best experience I have received in a long time. Jamal was awesome to work with and even though I was very hectic on making any purchase Jamal made it a point to make sure this would be a smooth transaction. I can’t thank him enough for assisting me with purchase. I love my CRV and I’m so glad I went through with it. No regrets here this is the best purchase I have ever made in a long time!
Thanks Jamal!!!
P.S.
If you are looking for a car work check out Leith Honda and ask for Jamal Badwan I promise you will not regret it!
I purchased a new 2020 Honda Civic Touring Coupe from sales consultant Sam Santiago at Leith Honda on 7-16-2020. Sam worked hard and was very professional and easy going to make the purchasing of my new Honda Civic go nice and smooth. He answered all my questions and I would return to purchase another vehicle from him at Leith Honda again in the future when needed.
I would also like to give a shout out to the Business Manager in charge of financing Chris Carver. Once I decided on the car and settled on the price, Chris assisted me the finance and with the options available in order to protect my new vehicle purchase in the future.
Sam and Chris were excellent to work with and know that I can call them at anytime to assist me with anything I may need with my new vehicle in the future.
Leith Honda of Raleigh earned my business now and in the future.
Please please please ask for Marvin! He was extremely patient with me and willing to work around my budget and was able to put me in the car I wanted. I left with a brand new 2020 Honda Accord Ex. He even calls to check on me and how I like the new car. Please ask for Marvin Camper.
I visited Leith Honda last week to look at used cars, and I ended up buying a brand-new Honda Civic. I could not be more pleased with the quality of this car, or with the entire car-buying experience. Jose in Sales helped me, and he was just absolutely wonderful. I would highly recommend Leith Honda and Jose to anyone in the market for a new/used car!
I was in the market for a new vehicle and thought all I could afford was something used. I was fortunate enough to work with Jamal who was patient, thoughtful and respectful of what requests. He broke down the numbers, heard what I liked, paid attention to what I didn’t like, and I was able to walk out of the dealership with my first brand new vehicle. Jamal made my car-buying experience a terrific one and I’m so glad I got to work with him!
Great sales experience with Leslie. She made my first car buying experience VERY smooth. She was informative, helpful, and very kind and not too pushy like some sales people can be. Very genuine! Highly recommended
My sales experience at Leith Honda was exceptional. Even though I was a first-time buyer with multiple questions related to the car and the whole process of buying Sam Syed answered all of my questions in a friendly and professional manner. I was comfortable making the purchase at Leith Honda and would definitely recommend it them.
We are seniors and we’re concerned about COVID 19 when purchasing a car. We had previously had several rides in the 2020 CRV basic and the EX trim. We contacted several other dealers and received the best deal from Leith Honda. Our salesman Bobbie made the task of buying a car much easier than my other -5 cars over the period of more than 55 years. This is our first time buying from Leith Honda.
I just recently purchased my 4th car from the Leith Family. This time I had the pleasure of working with Marvin Camper. Marvin made sure we felt comfortable with our options/ purchase and that the entire process way as quick as possible. And to top it off, we love the car!
What a great experience! We just purchased a new 2020 Passport last week and had a wonderful experience with Leith and Bo Rivera. We shopped around Winston Salem and a friend recommended Leith and Bo to us. Having never purchased a car online/over the phone, Bo made the transaction easy and fun. We were able to get a great deal and get exactly what we wanted, not just settling for what was on a local lot. Thanks for an awesome experince!
When trying to switch from leasing to finance I spoke to a different sales consultant who didn't put their best interest in what I wanted but instead about them getting a sale. Thanks to Merry Reynolds I was able to finance my car and because of her I would recommend Leith Honda to others. I also want to thank Jacky Hwang for making the financial paperwork so smooth. Both are amazing and I want to thank them for helping me. They truly are about great customer service!
I recently purchased a Honda CR-V from Leith Honda, and it was a wonderful buying experience. I received excellent customer service from the time I entered the facility until my departure. The sales representative, Stanley Collins, went far beyond expectations to ensure a smooth purchase. I appreciate the friendly, competent, and no hassle treatment, and I highly recommend Leith Honda to anyone in the market for a Honda.
I was very satisfied with my experience at Leith Honda. I leased a new Honda HR-V. Over the past 6 years, I am now on my 3rd lease with Leith Honda. Maddy Zaalouk, the consultant that worked with me on my new car and my previous leased car is very professional. He took his time to make sure I understood all the details. Very happy customer!
Robin
We recently had to shop for a new car after we had an accident with a deer with our old one, a Ford Explorer. We weren’t sure whether we wanted a previously owned or new one. We were visiting Leith Honda to get our other car, a Civic, serviced. Our sales consultant, Sean Shahimi, was fabulous! He took time to listen to our situation and showed us several options on our first visit. When we returned two nights later (and while it was raining I might add), he continued exceptional service through the purchasing process. He was attentive and knowledgeable through the entire process including the delivery! Thanks, Sean! Thanks, Leith Honda!
This was my first full-on new car purchase. It goes without saying that it’s a stressful and complicated experience when you’ve got a thousand choices to filter through before you find the right one. I was beyond fortunate to have been helped by Leith’s Sammy Isaac. I’m not overstating when I say that I left the dealership that night feeling like I had been given a gift from a family member. Sammy was passionate, listened closely to my need for the new car, and worked diligently to find the perfect fit for my circumstances. Not only did he help me find an amazing car, but he did so generously by working out an amazing deal.
Without a doubt, if you need a new ride, start with Leith and ask for Sammy!
We at Leith Honda are proud to offer one of the most popular automotive brands available. Honda has a long-standing reputation for efficiency, reliability, and safety. Our experienced sales staff is happy to help you find the perfect new or pre-owned vehicle to fit your lifestyle. As a member of the 33-dealer Leith Automotive Group, Leith Honda's staff has devoted themselves to excellent customer service. We also carry a large inventory of manufacturer-approved parts and accessories so we can maintain or repair your vehicle quickly and get you back on the road.
Please browse our new and pre-owned inventories and give us a call if you have any questions or comments. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!
A part of the Leith Automotive Family since 1973.
what sets us apart
Leith Honda Owners receive Oil Changes for Life.
Our finance department is focused on ensuring your experience with our dealership exceeds your highest expectations.
Leith Honda Owners receive No cost Towing & Shuttle Service
**Competitive rates direct from the manufacturer and local banks
**Quick approvals
**Value-added services to protect your vehicle investment
1 Comments