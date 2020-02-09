sales Rating

The car buying experience was great. My salesman, Aziz Gulbahari, was great! He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and the buying process. He went above and beyond to make sure that we were taken care of. Also, the finance person (I can't remember his name) was very personable and knowledgeable. He was a pleasure to work with. I really hate that I don't know his name!! Everyone we encountered at the dealership was awesome. Read more