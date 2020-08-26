sales Rating

in all, BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO DATE EVER!! If you are in the market for a car...go to Johnson Lexus...you WILL NOT be disappointed!! ** Wow, wow, wow! What an amazing and awesome experience! First, I have owned Volvos for the better of twenty years. But recently being disappointed in the level of service, I began researching other cars. Believe me, I did my homework! When Lexus appeared on my radar, I thought it would be way too expensive to own and also maintain. NOPE! I only wish I had looked at Lexus years ago!! That being said, my salesman Eb Udofia was the nicest guy! We spoke briefly on the phone before my arrival and after learning a car I was interested in was already sold, he helped me find a similar one and it actually ended up being a better car all the way around! There was no hard sell, no pressure, just two people driving a car and talking about it. I had a instant connection with the staff and so it was like he was someone I knew. When it comes time to sign the papers with the financial manager I always get nervy. But, Jimmy Coleman is absolutely the friendliest and most personable financial manager and person, I have met. We hit it off instantly! I never had such a good time signing car paperwork. He was thorough and clearly explained everything about my warranty and benefits and gave me a fantastic deal which I appreciate more than I can say. Lastly, when it was all said and done, I was walked to my car which had a giant red ribbon on it and my name on it. Now, I have purchased new cars over the years (not telling my age ) and I have never had this experience! I squealed like a little kid getting a pony! I was so excited over that! Then, a hilariously great guy named Borijan set up my car with me and we had a tutorial and he took all the time I required and he seemed to enjoy that as much as I did. And, if I forget something, I can call Sir Borijan and believe me, I will! **All in all, BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO DATE EVER!! If you are in the market for a car...go to Johnson Lexus...you WILL NOT be disappointed!! ** Read more