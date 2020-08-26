Johnson Lexus of Raleigh

Johnson Lexus of Raleigh

5839 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27616
(855) 978-1361
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Johnson Lexus of Raleigh

5.0
Overall Rating
(26)
Recommend: Yes (26) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Love my Lexus

by Johnson Lexus of Raleigh on 08/26/2020

This is my 3rd Lexus from Johnson Lexus of Raleigh. The deal was too good to pass up!Thank you Moses and Rhonda!Sexyblulexy is her name and she is everything!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

82 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Eb/sales team

by smalleytina on 08/26/2020

The best buying car experience I ever had. Eb my salesperson was the best ever along with the others that made it possible to purchase my car. I am a very satisfied customer!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service!

by VN McIrvin on 08/26/2020

Eb worked with  me to get a great deal on an ES hybrid and Eb worked with  me to get a great deal on an ES hybrid and Ken Braaden brought it to my home and went above and beyond.  It was a precertified car and in extremely pristine condition - just as it represented.  I ran into a hiccup on my end and they were extremely gracious, completely focused on putting the customer first and creating a long term relationship. If you want to work with people who care about the customer while shopping for your next car-I highly recommend working with them!    

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2016 ES 350

by Ellen on 08/06/2020

Eb Udofia helped me purchase my 2016 ES 350. The process was smooth but long. I didn't feel pressured at all and would definitely recommend Johnson Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Recommend this dealership

by Lexus Buyer on 04/20/2020

I was interested in a lexus IS here at this dealership. The purchase went overall smoothly. Salesman Eb was helpful and I would give him a 5 stat rating. Though it does seem that the listed price at this dealership over the internet is higher than the average in the area, I would still recommend this dealership. Their service is overall great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Go see Marcus Baldwin at Johnson Lexus!

by Anne and Bruce on 03/06/2020

Marcus Baldwin and the entire team at Johnson Lexus provide the best car-buying experience I have ever had, including experiences at other luxury car dealers. These guys want you to be happy, not just to buy a car. Excellent customer service both before and after the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by ashten on 03/04/2020

My experience was wonderful at Johnson Lexus Of Raleigh. I was very pleased with how easy they made the process of trading my car. I was never rushed or pressured into anything which is so nice and refreshing. It was a pleasure to work with EB personally. He was just great! I would recommend anyone to this dealership without a doubt And I would highly recommend working with EB!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by Johnson Lexus Raleigh on 02/25/2020

Thank you Eb,Jackson, FADI SAAB for the wonderful experience we had with your Dealership! Randy loves his Chevy Colorado just was what he was looking for well worth looking for months to find your wonderful Dealership. I love the fact that Johnson Lexus doesn't pressure you into buying from them.Very friendly,caring people can't say enough about Johnson Lexus of Raleigh! Thank you so much for making my husband Randy find the Truck he had been looking for. It took months to find the Chevy Colorado but it was well worth the wait!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience at Johnson Lexus

by jco2 on 01/28/2020

Had a great buying experience at Johnson Lexus! Everyone I dealt with was professional and courteous. My salesperson, Eb, was great to deal with. No pressure, he made himself available on my schedule - and I got a great price and the car was well prepped when I picked it up. Very happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Eb serves up another great new Lexus for me !!

by Eb Udofia on 01/12/2020

Eb Udofia is a top of the line sales coordinator. For 5 purchases in a row he’s met my each and every need , request , wi stand want ! Go see EB for your Lexus !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer sevice!

by Ed Z on 10/10/2019

Was little skeptical purchasing an used Lexus from hundreds of miles away, but Eb U. and Jackson S. made the transaction super easy. Specially Jackson the Internet sales manager, who went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. Highly recommended, and will look here first for my next Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Johnson Lexus

by Robineta on 10/01/2019

Eb was my salesman and he did a wonderful job helping me with my car shopping experience with being patient and informative throughout my journey. Azza the finance director did a superb job with assisting me through financial matters with making sure that I was comfortable with. The staff is pleasurable and willing to help right away which made me feel at home!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Johnson Lexus of Rakeigh

by MD on 09/08/2019

Great Service and it's a pleasure to with the Staff. Will recommend. Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience!

by sangirl on 08/03/2019

Was a great experience working with Johnson Lexus of Raleigh. Eb Udofia was always friendly and available to help when we wanted to come by for a test drive. He was patient as we worked towards our decision and made the purchasing experience a positive one! Thanks to all involved in getting us into our new pre-owned vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Proud to join the Johnson Lexus family!

by MMS on 07/03/2019

From beginning to end, buying my new Lexus was an exciting and positive experience. Johnson Lexus staff were friendly, relaxed, knowledgeable, and willing to work with my requests. Eb Udofia was an AMAZING salesman and listened to me with every meeting and phone call. When I drove up to make the purchase he had the car waiting and ready with a huge red bow and congratulations sign in the window for me. I will be a return customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly Satisfied

by Joey258 on 06/20/2019

Just bought my third ES350 from Ed Udofia and I must say doing business with him and with Johnson Lexus is a cut above anything else I have encountered. Eb knows my taste in cars and he looked for and found just what I was looking.When I had some questions, he was able to answer them. Johnson's makes the entire process less stressful than it sometimes is and Eb is one reason I keep coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO DATE EVE

by MaryNretired on 05/31/2019

in all, BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO DATE EVER!! If you are in the market for a car...go to Johnson Lexus...you WILL NOT be disappointed!! ** Wow, wow, wow! What an amazing and awesome experience! First, I have owned Volvos for the better of twenty years. But recently being disappointed in the level of service, I began researching other cars. Believe me, I did my homework! When Lexus appeared on my radar, I thought it would be way too expensive to own and also maintain. NOPE! I only wish I had looked at Lexus years ago!! That being said, my salesman Eb Udofia was the nicest guy! We spoke briefly on the phone before my arrival and after learning a car I was interested in was already sold, he helped me find a similar one and it actually ended up being a better car all the way around! There was no hard sell, no pressure, just two people driving a car and talking about it. I had a instant connection with the staff and so it was like he was someone I knew. When it comes time to sign the papers with the financial manager I always get nervy. But, Jimmy Coleman is absolutely the friendliest and most personable financial manager and person, I have met. We hit it off instantly! I never had such a good time signing car paperwork. He was thorough and clearly explained everything about my warranty and benefits and gave me a fantastic deal which I appreciate more than I can say. Lastly, when it was all said and done, I was walked to my car which had a giant red ribbon on it and my name on it. Now, I have purchased new cars over the years (not telling my age ) and I have never had this experience! I squealed like a little kid getting a pony! I was so excited over that! Then, a hilariously great guy named Borijan set up my car with me and we had a tutorial and he took all the time I required and he seemed to enjoy that as much as I did. And, if I forget something, I can call Sir Borijan and believe me, I will! **All in all, BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO DATE EVER!! If you are in the market for a car...go to Johnson Lexus...you WILL NOT be disappointed!! **

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Lexus buyer

by bacardi on 05/19/2019

This was a fantastic car buying experience! I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new ride period.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Johnson Lexus - L/C 2013 ES350

by jbyrd2375 on 03/28/2019

Tim Lyon did an incredible job helping me with the purchase of a Lexus certified 2013 ES350. He was a complete sales professional through the entire process and he understood my needs and was able to get the right car to fit my needs. Chris McIntosh did a great job closing out the finance side of the deal. Thanks to Tim and Chris and to Johnson Lexus for all they do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome dealership to work with!

by Tundrachick on 03/21/2019

Outstanding customer service I purchased a pre owned Jeep from EB. From beginning to end took less than 3 hours! Super impressed with this salesman, service, and dealership all around! Financing management was amazing as well! Will definitely be keeping up with their inventory to be a returning customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by ncbysea2014 on 03/17/2019

Recently purchased a vehicle from Johnson Lexus. Had the pleasure of working with Eb Udofia. He did a great job of answering all of my questions, addressing my concerns, and providing a no-pressure buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Our passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.

what sets us apart
With amenities like complimentary car washes, free valet parking around the Triangle, and guaranteed Lexus loaner vehicles for use during qualified service appointments, the purchase is really just the beginning.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Chinese
Spanish

