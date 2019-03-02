Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pineville

10724 Pineville Rd, Pineville, NC 28134
(855) 927-3737
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pineville

4.5
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Paige on 02/03/2019

I had a top-notch experience with Isaiah, Steve and Uriel. I will recommend this dealership to all of my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Roof

by roof on 10/29/2018

Annabel did a great job of working with me on getting the top for my jeep that was damaged. She was always kind and felt bad when it was taking so long to find a top. The gentleman that performed the service was also very nice and professional. I am experiencing some rattling noising in my top. I am coming back in the beginning of November to get a bracket that was broke on my new top I got. Hopefully they will be able to work with me and get the rattles fixed to where there are not any. I did put no on the quality of work done just because it has the rattles but that will change if the rattles are taken care of. thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

After Purchase nightmare

by Steve12345 on 06/22/2018

Service was great until I signed on the dotted line. They failed to register my vehicle because I was residing out of state and was more complicated for them. I had to chase them to try to get it done but were very little help and sales manager hung up on me once I showed frustration and that I was not satisfied with very little help he was.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
270 cars in stock
182 new81 used7 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
29 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator
24 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

We appreciate you taking the time today to visit our web site. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing.

At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you!

what sets us apart
For your service and maintenance needs we are offering valet service for pickup and delivery at your home or place of business.
For vehicle purchases our virtual showroom at www.southcharlottecdjr.com will allow you to shop, value your vehicle’s trade and purchase your new or preowned vehicle from the comfort of your home or office.
We have a dedicated team that will assist in navigating the online process, and will deliver it straight to your doorstep at no extra charge.
· Increased the frequency of daily cleaning · Enhanced the nightly deep cleaning, including sanitizing high touch areas such as keyboards, telephones and guest common areas.
The Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of South Charlotte finance department offers our North Carolina customers access to credit assistance and available bankruptcy approval programs.
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

