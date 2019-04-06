sales Rating

Salesman, Shane Gobel was excellent. I had researched pricing on my car and the new car. Salesman offered more for my car than I expected and his quoted price for the new car was less than I expected. After we located the car (was due delivery to dealership in the next few days) it took about 15 minutes and a handshake to get the deal done. The dealership (great finance lady) took care of the state taxes, tag transfer, and even contacted my insurance company to make the necessary changes. Best car buying experience I have ever had. I got what I consider to be a very good deal. Read more