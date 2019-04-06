King Ford

2450 W US Hwy 64, Murphy, NC 28906
Customer Reviews of King Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

by BetsyAn on 06/04/2019

From my first contact with the dealership to the purchase, I was very satisfied with the professionalism of the staff at King Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer

by Satcust on 05/18/2020

Friendly, courteous service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service satisfaction

by HUTCHCRAFT on 10/08/2019

4 new tires and 45,000 mile service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Best Dealer Experience

by zenmonger on 11/13/2018

We bought a used Ford Escape recently from King Ford. The process was easy, the terms of the contract were clearly laid out, and the sales people were helpful and considerate. The warranty coverage was good, first oil change was free. I had to bring it in for damage caused by rodents chewing up the wiring harness; the service people promptly fixed it at a very good price, and they also gave me tips to prevent a recurrence. King Ford makes the extra effort to keep their customers happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales Review.

by gfrasure on 05/26/2018

Just purchased a motorcycle from King Ford. This is a Top Notch outfit. Every person that I met and assisted me was great. Friendly, courteous, and really down to earth. Special shout out to Curtis for making this deal happen. (It was an excellent deal). And also to Kenny who helped and stayed with me from start to finish. I am a out of town buyer. The city of Murphy is fortunate to have this dealership and its fine folks. Glen Frasure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Repair

by bgorman162 on 08/05/2017

This was the repair required for a recall notice. I was given a loaner vehicle and work was completed in the time frame I was quoted. Fast and friendly has been the standard every time my Mustang goes to King Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

King FORD in Murphy, NC

by Clarks5 on 08/04/2017

Wonderful experience, especially for being out of state. Spectacular customer service!!! Will definitely purchase from them again....hands down!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Satisfied

by Wazoo19 on 03/12/2017

I got a fair deal on an Escape. It took a while to get the paper work done but otherwise, it was a smooth transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lincoln MKT

by pauline2013 on 09/22/2016

The dealership took care of the state tax, tag & even contacted my ins co . Over all a great experience!! Salesman Russ Cagle was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The mystery price auto dealer.

by randall2010 on 02/24/2015

Remember folks, if you are interested in buying an auto from King Ford, be prepared to negotiate the rock bottom price. Because King Ford does not advertise price, They will not show you a price even when they get you inside. King Ford will sell you a decent vehicle, but they get you focused on the monthly payments and they will not negotiate a lower price unless you demand it so consequently you will pay top market value, for your vehicle. Demand a rock bottom price or walk out! Remember, if they won't show you the numbers, the power to negotiate rock bottom price has been placed in your hands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2012 Ford Focus

by michael1642 on 11/02/2011

Salesman, Shane Gobel was excellent. I had researched pricing on my car and the new car. Salesman offered more for my car than I expected and his quoted price for the new car was less than I expected. After we located the car (was due delivery to dealership in the next few days) it took about 15 minutes and a handshake to get the deal done. The dealership (great finance lady) took care of the state taxes, tag transfer, and even contacted my insurance company to make the necessary changes. Best car buying experience I have ever had. I got what I consider to be a very good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
