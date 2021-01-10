5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I purchased a car from Union County Kia in Monroe, NC on Sunday, July 25th 2021. Mrs.Stephanie Breeden was the sales representative that we worked with and she did an absolute phenomenal job! She was very professional, but she was also very human. Meaning she put herself in the buyer's shoes and gave comparisons. She treated us as if we were close friends, who has known each other forever! She was herself and had a wonderful sense of humor. I think one of the keys to a great sales representative is, to make the customer feel completely comfortable with the whole process (which she did) and make them feel at home (which she also did.) They also have to to be themselves, joke and laugh with the customer (which we did a lot of!) All while getting the business done! I honestly feel as if I didn't only get a new car, but I feel as if I also made a great friend! The store was neat and well maintained. The restrooms were very clean and well stocked. I was really amazed when I saw the waiting area! It had a TV, several very comfortable chairs, several magazines of all different kinds, for both men and women of all ages, an electronic charging station for your phone, laptop, ipad and etc., a Wi-Fi station with tables & chairs to sit at, while you use their FREE Wi-Fi, it also had a full size coffee bar with a very nice coffee machine that also makes expressos, cappuccinos, iced coffee, Frappuccinos and regular coffee. The coffee bar also had all the fixings and all flavors for your coffee. Then they had a snack vending machine with all kinds of delicious snacks that only costed $1.00! The snack vending machine even had Goody powders in it! They also had a vending machine with soda and Monster energy drinks in it. I also noticed that they have a little enclosed area, right next to the waiting room, that has glass all the way around it. That is a kid's lounge and in their kid's lounge, there was all kinds of toys for both boys and girls. What really caught my eye was that in the kid's lounge, they had a little kitchenette with play food and dishes! When I tell you that they literally thought of everything when making this business and they go completely out of their way to make sure you are comfortable in every way possible! I mean that's exactly what they do! Now onto the finance department. We worked with a gentleman named Ed Nordyke. He was awesome as well! He was also very polite, he had a good sense of humor as well and he really hit it off conversation wise with my husband! He explained everything very thoroughly and took care of business with no issues! But at the same time, he made sure that we understood everything, he answered all of our questions and he got us in, finished and out in no time! Last at the end of our experience, we were leaving and Stephanie had already went to her car and was on her way out of the parking lot. When she saw my husband and I sitting parked up by the front door. She used her own personal time to stop and ask if all was well with us and it turns out it wasn't. My husband had lost his cell phone in the time that we were there and we couldn't find it anywhere! But he went back inside to look for it and even though Stephanie was off the clock, she still used her personal time and went back inside with him to look and she didn't leave until his phone was found and were leaving! That really made a huge impression on me! It shows that she has amazing character and morals. It also showed me that there are still a few good people in this world! So all in all I give Union County Kia of Monroe a perfect score of a 10 out of 10! My husband and I were pleased in every single way! I highly recommend them to any and everyone for all of your car buying experiences! Thanks again Stephanie and the Union County Kia of Monroe, NC family! I luv my new car! ❤