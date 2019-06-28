sales Rating

I actually enjoyed my experience at Doug Henry of Kinston. Upon arrival I was greeted by Jeremy the sales manager. He kept me company because my car dealer went to fill the vehicle gas tank. Talking to Jeremy was like talking to an old friend like we were catching up. Then Stephanie came in. She was awesome she was very professional and made my car buying experience great. I have bought multiple cars in my lifetime and Stephanie by far was the BEST dealer I have ever had. The transaction was very smooth and hassle free. Then there was Brad he was all about getting me the best deal and ensured that I understood everything I was signing. Brad was a very cool dude only way I can describe him. Once the car was purchased Stephanie took more time helping me move things from the old car and into the new one. Then she sat with me for about 20 mins making sure I understood all the bells and whistles. If I ever buy a car again I know where to go. Read more