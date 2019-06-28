It was easy to make an appointment. The service department was very friendly, attentive, considerate and professional. The recalls on my truck were taken care of at this oil change appointment. It is definitely customer first at Doug Henry. I have always had a very pleasant experience at Doug Henry.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I actually enjoyed my experience at Doug Henry of Kinston. Upon arrival I was greeted by Jeremy the sales manager. He kept me company because my car dealer went to fill the vehicle gas tank. Talking to Jeremy was like talking to an old friend like we were catching up. Then Stephanie came in. She was awesome she was very professional and made my car buying experience great. I have bought multiple cars in my lifetime and Stephanie by far was the BEST dealer I have ever had. The transaction was very smooth and hassle free. Then there was Brad he was all about getting me the best deal and ensured that I understood everything I was signing. Brad was a very cool dude only way I can describe him. Once the car was purchased Stephanie took more time helping me move things from the old car and into the new one. Then she sat with me for about 20 mins making sure I understood all the bells and whistles. If I ever buy a car again I know where to go.
Thanks to James and Jermey for making me feel welcome and listening to my situation, not only that, they helped fix my situation. They were liken to someone I knew for many years, I feel like I have gain 2 new friends. The staff was very friendly as well. Gotten a free oil change, the guy back that was very helpful, in setting up the parameters on the radio, the horn now blows when it is locked. Thank U! Doug Henry!
Happy own of my third 2019 300s Thanks DOUG HENRY Kinston North Carolina
by Bobby on 05/19/2019
I purchase a new vehicle at least every three years.
I have purchased my third Chrysler 300 S 2019 from Doug Henry Kinston Nc.
Its a 2 hour drive for me & well worth the trip.
I have always had the best service at this dealership they have gone above and beyond service for me and I will be a returning customer for my next Chrysler 300 S.
Thanks JEREMY and STEPHANIE
Always Bobby.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Stephanie Sutton is a likable and friendly sales person. She is outgoing and appears to know her job very well. Made the paperwork side of the purchase very easy and she is very helpful when going over all the vehicle options after the purchase. Would not recommend sales person William Blandford. Old school salesman attitude and if you have any knowledge of the do's and don'ts of the car buying process, he doesn't handle that well. His is very hard person to trust.
