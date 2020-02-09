sales Rating

My 2008 Ford Edge gave up unexpectedly and I had it towed to Crossroads Ford for service. I made the decision to purchase a new car while there. The sales crew were absolutely great to work with and they put me into a 2017 Ford Escape in a beautiful Ruby Red. I really love my new car and all the updated features it came with such as Sync and Sirius Radio. It is a joy to drive! I've never had a sales experience that was as pleasant. Everyone was warm, friendly and eager to help me find my vehicle and get me the best deal possible. I'd do it all over again this way.