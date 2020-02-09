This is our second vehicle purchased at Crossroads Ford in Kernersville, they are the best! The staff is gracious and patient. Never felt demeaned, these folks are genuinely nice. Noah Blakemore is amazing!
I brought my 2014 Ford Focus in for a national safety recall. Setting up my appointment, securing my rental, and completing the recall was done smoothly. No problems at all. When thinking about upgrading my small car in a few years, I will definitely consider coming here!
If I Wanted Information On My Repair, I had To Call
by rryan3131 on 05/16/2017
Terrible customer service. Dropped my 2014 F-150 for a severe drivetrain issue, and took over three weeks to repair my truck. But the worst part was having to call everyday to get an update. In those three weeks, my service rep called me only TWO times. Sorry, but totally unacceptable.
My 2008 Ford Edge gave up unexpectedly and I had it towed to Crossroads Ford for service. I made the decision to purchase a new car while there. The sales crew were absolutely great to work with and they put me into a 2017 Ford Escape in a beautiful Ruby Red. I really love my new car and all the updated features it came with such as Sync and Sirius Radio. It is a joy to drive! I've never had a sales experience that was as pleasant. Everyone was warm, friendly and eager to help me find my vehicle and get me the best deal possible. I'd do it all over again this way.
Checked my F-350 in on Saturday night with GM John Hargett for a radiator problem for service. Aaron in service called me promptly Monday with what was needed. Zack is my preferred Diesel Technician. I live in GSO but drive to Kernersville because of Zack, Aaron and Bill Mock service manager. The entire team is Great!!!
Thanks
Mike
This vehicle is a 2016 Escape that was purchased at Crossroads Kernersville. I am taking a cross country trip and needed the first service done before it was actually due (mileage). I was expecting to receive some flack for wanting this before it was time, but was pleasantly surprised when that did not occur. Staff as always were helpful and pleasant even though they were outside in the service bay during the August heat due to renovations.
You have a very good service department. I had to leave my car and the shuttle van driver took me to work and picked me up and took me back to the service department. All staff in the service department are very friendly, professional and knowledgeable. I have used the service department for 11 plus years.
Zack and Brian Leonard were most helpful to me in EVERY way possible. They made sure I was completely satisfied while at Crossroads Fords. I love my truck and they made my purchase experience a pleasure.
Thank you so much for all the help with my purchase. What a great team!!
I was very pleased with the service on my Edge. It was blowing hot air on the passenger side. A diagnostic update was the problem. Now it is blowing cold air.
I am very happy with the service I receive at Crossroads.I would and have recomend to my friends.
I brought my 2013 Edge in for an issue I was having with the gear shifter. Your service dept. diagnosed the problem and made the repairs. Robert Murphy was my service advisor and was very friendly and professional. He kept me advised of what the problem was and the extent of the repairs. Overall experience was great and will continue to use Crossroads Ford for all my service work.
This was the first time having my F-150 serviced with you. The staff was great to deal with and very friendly people.
You have a clean waiting room and they came by to check on us to see if there was anything we needed and also offer water to us while we were waiting.
Very nice group of people you have on your staff.
