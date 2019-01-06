I appreciated the time I was given to really compare the vehicle to my other options and not feel like I was being sold something I did not need. I bought the first truck I drove, but it took going to 3 other dealers to appreciate what I found in the beginning.
Perfect, as it always is. No better place, or way, to purchase a vehicle. Most professional, caring, and knowledgeable from top to bottom! Just give them a chance, and you will be extremely pleased and satisfied!
Replaced EGR Valve only to find out the replacement part was defective also, the service department replaced it hassle free even providing me a loaner car, over the years I have been very satisfied with the service department at Crescent,
The service was excellent from the initial telephone call until the airbag issue was resolved. All in the same day.
Everyone was kind, professional and eager to address my issue. I called Crescent Ford after being treated rudely from Green Ford in Greensboro. I did not even mind driving from Greensboro to High Point. I will certainly purchase my new Ford truck from Crescent Ford.
We have bought several cars from this dealership. We always work with Jerry Bowen or Sam McCullock. They both go above and beyond with making the deals work and ensuring the cars we pick out are ready and clean when we leave. They always follow up to make sure we are satisfied and to ensure we don't have any questions regarding our purchase. We just purchased our 4th car there this week and will definitely see them again when we are ready to trade the other one. Would not think of going anywhere else as service is great and deals are in line with what we need and what we consider fair. Absolutely Wonderful!
When I make appointments they are always prepared for my visit. Crescent Ford staff is pleasant and answers my questions. No pushy sales are ever done. I have been going to them since I moved to the area.
Though I am concerned about clutch and transmission problems on my Focus??? You got me a car to drive, and got my car fixed before I went to the beach, thanks. I would like to say that my first trip on the highway with my Focus was great! It rode great, and got 40 mpg
Finally have the Satelite radio reception resolved after many trips over the past year. Just got back from upstate NY and didn't lose signal one time. Hope it lasts. Resolved about 4 months ago too but didn't last long.
The folks at Crescent Ford have been great to deal with overall. Especially the sales rep Michael.
