Crescent Ford

100 Old Winston Rd, High Point, NC 27265
(844) 605-9302
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
5.0
Overall Rating
(13)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (0)
sales Rating

Low pressure sales made it an easy decision

by Lori C. on 06/01/2019

I appreciated the time I was given to really compare the vehicle to my other options and not feel like I was being sold something I did not need. I bought the first truck I drove, but it took going to 3 other dealers to appreciate what I found in the beginning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Needed lots of work done right

by Woodman on 06/29/2020

My F150 needed lots of care from an overdue oil change to a tune up with new spark plugs and even tires. Turns out the brakes needed work too but they got everything done in the timeframe I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Crescent Ford

by Palmerj on 06/11/2020

Service department diligently worked on our issue and were able to completely correct the problem to our satisfaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Factory Recall

by rowdyras on 08/01/2019

Very pleased with my visit. Brandon told me how long it would take and he was right on target.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

10,000 mile checkup

by HERBERT on 07/06/2019

Great place for sale and service on a great name in automotive industry. It's always a great pleasure to meet and greet friends at Crescent Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

mr thomas boyles

by JesusmyLord on 05/30/2019

Perfect, as it always is. No better place, or way, to purchase a vehicle. Most professional, caring, and knowledgeable from top to bottom! Just give them a chance, and you will be extremely pleased and satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My New Mustang

by amcmullan on 05/24/2019

The best place to purchase a car ! The staff is very friendly and professional. They are not pushy and let you enjoy your experience in purchasing your vehicle. I would highly recommend !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Tonie M on 05/02/2019

Fast efficient customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr

by Buster87 on 04/15/2019

Replaced EGR Valve only to find out the replacement part was defective also, the service department replaced it hassle free even providing me a loaner car, over the years I have been very satisfied with the service department at Crescent,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner/operator

by ccarrington on 02/26/2019

The service was excellent from the initial telephone call until the airbag issue was resolved. All in the same day. Everyone was kind, professional and eager to address my issue. I called Crescent Ford after being treated rudely from Green Ford in Greensboro. I did not even mind driving from Greensboro to High Point. I will certainly purchase my new Ford truck from Crescent Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mike W. 2019 Raptor.

by MW2019Raptor on 01/21/2019

Great selection of vehicles. Knowledgeable and courteous sales and staff folks. Competitive price. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Check Car for Purchase

by maryBee on 11/18/2018

Crossroad Ford has great people and service. Service guys were pleasant and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Service

by Jeff P. on 10/03/2018

Caring For Cars 🚗 Working hard To Keep Cars 🚗 Operating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience

by Allen-Stephanie on 08/09/2018

We have bought several cars from this dealership. We always work with Jerry Bowen or Sam McCullock. They both go above and beyond with making the deals work and ensuring the cars we pick out are ready and clean when we leave. They always follow up to make sure we are satisfied and to ensure we don't have any questions regarding our purchase. We just purchased our 4th car there this week and will definitely see them again when we are ready to trade the other one. Would not think of going anywhere else as service is great and deals are in line with what we need and what we consider fair. Absolutely Wonderful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always Satisfied

by Always Ford on 08/03/2018

When I make appointments they are always prepared for my visit. Crescent Ford staff is pleasant and answers my questions. No pushy sales are ever done. I have been going to them since I moved to the area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Andy

by Eleanor77 on 06/20/2018

Very pleasing. Great people,and great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

I drive from Greensboro because the service is so good!

by bestdog01 on 03/06/2017

I continue to be blown away with the great service I receive at Crescent Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Good job

by slembes on 07/17/2016

Though I am concerned about clutch and transmission problems on my Focus??? You got me a car to drive, and got my car fixed before I went to the beach, thanks. I would like to say that my first trip on the highway with my Focus was great! It rode great, and got 40 mpg

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by jesslynn on 06/28/2016

Like always, they provide excellent service and have outstanding staff. Would not take my car to anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satelite radio sporadic reception resolved.

by BJS3593 on 05/24/2016

Finally have the Satelite radio reception resolved after many trips over the past year. Just got back from upstate NY and didn't lose signal one time. Hope it lasts. Resolved about 4 months ago too but didn't last long. The folks at Crescent Ford have been great to deal with overall. Especially the sales rep Michael.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A good place

by Kgarber7999 on 01/18/2016

A wonderful staff. While I'd rather not have to take my car in for service, they're always a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
