We have bought several cars from this dealership. We always work with Jerry Bowen or Sam McCullock. They both go above and beyond with making the deals work and ensuring the cars we pick out are ready and clean when we leave. They always follow up to make sure we are satisfied and to ensure we don't have any questions regarding our purchase. We just purchased our 4th car there this week and will definitely see them again when we are ready to trade the other one. Would not think of going anywhere else as service is great and deals are in line with what we need and what we consider fair. Absolutely Wonderful! Read more