sales Rating

My husband and I knew we were going to buy a car and had an idea of what we wanted, but weren't completely decided. Our first stop was Bryan Easler Toyota where we met Laura. We told her we didn't plan on buying that day. No problem for Laura. She was friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and we did not feel pressured at all. We left, visited a few more dealerships where we were "chased" and "interrogated" and others where we heard a 2 minute intro and then were left alone on the lot. After seeing the other makes and models we were considering (and a few we only considered when we saw them on the lot) we decided that not only did we like the Toyota, we really liked Laura and wanted her to have our business. We called her, and said we were coming back for a test drive. We drove 2 and put a deposit down on one. We went back a few days later to pick it up and she was just as helpful then as she was the first day we were there. My husband and I agreed that it was our best car buying experience ever. Thanks Laura! Read more