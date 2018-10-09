service Rating

I purchased my 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 new from Jacky Jones Ford because of their friendly, helpful, no pressure sales department. I am pleased to write that the service department has the same commitment and attitude as sales and adds to it a level of care for your vehicle that I haven't found at other dealerships. Andy and the other service staff go out of their way to make sure your car is maintained properly and they ensure that your car is returned to you without the typical scuffs, fluid drips or dirt/grease you can get during service visits. My GT500 is my dream car; I worked hard and feel very fortunate to be able to own it and one day pass it down to my kids. It is important to me that the vehicle is well cared for during its service visits and the folks at Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville do exactly that and add a level of personal attention that is hard to find in the business world today. I highly recommend them! Read more