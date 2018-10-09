2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL (used 20700 miles)
by 09/10/2018on
Very please with the professionals that I dealt with. Called to say I wanted to look at the vehicle I saw on their website. The salesman (Josh) had the vehicle ready & let me take it for a ride. We negotiated a price for the Nissan & my trade. I left having made an offer that I felt comfortable with. I returned the next day & the car was gassed up & ready to go. I would highly recommend Jacky Jones in Hayesville, NC.
Truck
by 09/03/2018on
Was advised of a problem with axel seal after taking truck in for oil change. Was shown the leak while truck on rack. Chris took care of problem an$ picked up vehicle next day. Glad problem was found during inspection rather than when I was pulling RV over a mountain.
Good car buying experience
by 08/21/2018on
Worth the 360 mile round trip drive
Satisfied Customer
by 08/14/2018on
Truck was taken in on time and repair completed in a timely manner.
Great Service
by 10/23/2017on
I can always expect a good experience at Jacky Jones Ford.
Andy, Tammie and Barry are at the top in teamwork and customer care!
by 12/12/2016on
I received a recall notice concerning the brake cylinder in my truck and I called Andy in service. He took care of the rest! Always a pleasure in JJ Ford of Hayesville service department, Andy, Tammie and Barry are at the top of the food chain when it comes to teamwork and customer care!
2016 F150 and 2015 Fusion
by 10/03/2016on
Every step of the way was great. I thoroughly enjoyed making the deal on not one, but two, vehicles.
Nastalgia!
by 09/11/2016on
My Father in law bought a 1965 Ford Galaxy from Jacky Jones in Hayesville nc back in 1965 he drove the car everyday, We inherited the car and it is still running we take it to car shows and cruise in, Its rough in spots by I love a ford, being said it was a wonderful experience buying from Jackie Jones knowing my father in law would be proud also, wonderful people Chris Queen made the whole car buying wonderful!
Great
by 07/15/2016on
I purchased a used Ford explorer. The staff was very easy to work with!
oil change and vehicle service
by 07/01/2016on
friendly, fast, and always a pleasure..these people rock !!
Best Ford Dealer
by 06/03/2016on
Hats off to JC for the best purchase experience possible.Very polite and had us in and out in no time. Thanks to the clean up guy as well who helped remove my tool box for me after washing and prepping my new truck for delivery. Very nice people that made this purchase the best I've ever had. Love the F150 4x4 supercrew pickup!
Recent Service Visit for Shelby Mustang
by 04/10/2016on
I purchased my 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 new from Jacky Jones Ford because of their friendly, helpful, no pressure sales department. I am pleased to write that the service department has the same commitment and attitude as sales and adds to it a level of care for your vehicle that I haven't found at other dealerships. Andy and the other service staff go out of their way to make sure your car is maintained properly and they ensure that your car is returned to you without the typical scuffs, fluid drips or dirt/grease you can get during service visits. My GT500 is my dream car; I worked hard and feel very fortunate to be able to own it and one day pass it down to my kids. It is important to me that the vehicle is well cared for during its service visits and the folks at Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville do exactly that and add a level of personal attention that is hard to find in the business world today. I highly recommend them!
2013 Fusion Warranty repair.
by 04/04/2016on
Disappointed that our 2013 Fusion, still under warranty, needed transmission repair, but the JJ service staff were great.
good to go
by 03/29/2016on
everything about the service I experienced was top of the line. I hope to see you for my next service.
Great place to do business.
by 02/25/2016on
This is my second purchase from Jacky Jones Ford. Love their customer service. Very professional and interested in the customer. I love my 2015 Ford Taurus Limited. Thanks to everyone who assisted me with my purchase.
Best and easiest purchase
by 02/23/2016on
Best experience ever honest I would totally buy from them again my new car is awesome
#1 in service
by 02/14/2016on
As always before the staff is professional and courteous. I have never been given reason to use any other service for my vehicle. Jacky Jones does service right!
The best dealership and service
by 02/08/2016on
I purchased a 2016 for Explorer XLT. The service was excellent the sales person was excellent the dealership was excellent everything about my experience was excellent. I would not buy a car from anyone other than Jackiy Jones Ford I am truly enjoying my new car
Great Ford Dealership
by 02/06/2016on
My wife and I were in the market for a 2015 Ford Edge SEL. We had looked for several months at our local dealerships and began to get frustrated with all the "games" our local Ford Dealerships seemed interested in playing. After a referral from a friend that had family members living in the Hayesville area, I contacted Josh Ashe and told him what we were looking for, what we'd be trading in, and a price range that we'd be comfortable with paying. After just a few days, Josh contacted me with the perfect vehicle and at a very fair price. Needless to say, we will not purchase another Ford anywhere else except for Jacky Jones of Hayesville. Very positive experience that my wife and I were both very satisfied with the whole transaction.
MKX
by 01/13/2016on
It was a great experience! The whole staff was super easy to work with, and they took excellent care of me!
Great overall experience
by 01/10/2016on
I purchased a new f150. The vehicle is amazing and my sales experience was also. I have bought several vehicles here and I will always because of my positive experience with sales and service