Do Not Waste Your Time
by 07/07/2019on
If you are looking to buy or sell a car, run don't walk away from this dealership. I filled out a Kelly Blue Book estimate on mu vehicle and they offer an "Instant Offer". According to the website, a dealer would contact me if they were interested in buying my vehicle. Within 10 minutes I received a call from Battleground Kia stating that they were interested in my vehicle and that they could offer up to $4,000 over the KBB offer. I even clarified that they would buy my vehicle even if I didn't purchase a vehicle from them. I knew before going that they did not have the vehicle I wanted in stock and they knew that and they stated "yes". I get to the dealership and they again filled out the KBB estimate and got the same estimate. Then when the general manager Brent came back with my offer and it was almost $3,000 less than the KBB estimate. He confirmed that he had gotten the same estimate but according to his "other system" it would take a long time for my truck to sell and he would lose money. After wasting 2 hours of my time, I realized this was a "bait and switch" to get me into the dealership. SAVE YOURSELF A HEADACHE and deal with any other dealership!
STAY AWAY
by 03/09/2019on
I went to purchase a 2019 Optima turbo on February 14th 2019. Ended up leasing and signing paperwork. Now starts the horror story. I ended up paying full price for a demo model! They NEVER disclosed it was a demo! It had 3109 miles on the odometer. I didn't notice that until after I was heading home with it. The lease agreement said it only had 9 miles on it... so I was already well into the 12,000 I was allowed a year on the lease. Finally got that fixed. Then I received numerous texts and calls for Battleground Kia saying they needed various things to complete the deal. I gave them everything they asked for and they kept losing it or saying the finance company would not accept it. I was fed up and asked if I could just be return the car since the deal had not been funded. They assured me they now had everything they needed. On March 6th I received yet another text telling me the cable bill I gave them for PROOF OF RESIDENCE, wouldn't be accepted because it had a $4 past due amount on it. Not sure how what I owe on my bill effects my proof of residence, but irregardless I have just moved into my new home and just started the service so was impossible to have a past due amount. Never had Cable in my name before... Then I noticed my trade in, which was financed through my credit union, still hadn't been paid off as of 3/6/19 but my trade was sold on February 23rd 2019 before my deal was completed and Funded. Which means they sold a car without a title which was ILLEGAL in NC until the laws changed on March 1st. My credit Union takes my payments out Bi weekly to save me on interest. During all this ordeal it showed I missed 2 payments which went against my credit. I was done! I spoke With an attorney and they told me I had every right to return the vehicle that there was no deal since it had not been funded. I let battleground kia know on March 06, 2019 at 7:30p that I would be bringing the vehicle back the next morning. On March 7th 2019 I showed up at 9:00 a.m. To return the vehicle. Was given the run around and told they had to call the finance company that I just could not wall away from the deal without letting them know. That's when Brent, the most arrogant pompous ass I've met, stepped in and called Kia finance. BRENT had the deal pushed through and funded on a vehicle I did NOT want!!! After sitting there for 2 and a 1/2 hours just to return a car I'm notified that the deal was pushed through and I was now the owner of the vehicle I was there to RETURN!! STAY AWAY FROM BATTLEGROUND KIA! I will be doing everything in my power to get this place shut down!!! If they did this to me. I can only imagine how many other hard working people they've done this to and will continue
oil change and tire rotation
by 03/03/2017on
$30 for a tire rotation was extremely way too much to pay. For that price I by no means should have left there with a low tire with a hole in it.
3rd vehicle from Battleground Kia
by 01/04/2017on
We just purchased our third vehicle from Battleground Kia. Battleground Kia is the only dealership I will consider working with. We have other Kia dealerships closer to our home but are happy to make the trip to Battleground Kia because their sales and service team are exceptional. I know I will get a good deal. You feel they appreciate you and are committed to keeping you as a long term customer, not just trying to make the sale. Glenn and Doug are fantastic to work with. They listen to what you want. I have never felt pushed. I used to dread the new car experience. Now I look forward to working with Battleground Kia because I know they have my back. Battleground Kia has a super team of professionals who will make your car buying experience a good one. We have found Kia's to be a super investment. Both of our children drive them and we have never had a single issue with them. Plus, they look as good today as they did when we drove them off the lot the first time. Good quality, reliable and affordable, what more could you ask for?. I am one extremely satisfied Kia customer.
Excellence
by 11/23/2016on
Excellent service Thank you for all you do
New Kia Soul
by 06/28/2014on
my wife and i were looking for a n car. we already had a Kia Van. A 2005 had a lot of miles on it. i checked internet on local kia dealers. I started chatting with Battleground Kia. We went over and our sales man was Tim. He knew his stuff. We haad to deal a little but got our New Soul.. I recomend this dealership to anyone looking for a new car.
Love my 2014 Kia Sound Battleground Kia was great
by 06/06/2014on
Think the Kia Soul is a cool yet very well designed vehicle. The Sales team at Battleground Kia treated me with respect, offered a very good trade in for my old car and handled all the paperwork quickly and without a hitch. I drove off with my new car with a very short amount of time that SAME Day to my great satisfaction. Highly recommend this car and dealership.
Great car buying experience!
by 04/15/2014on
They got my wife the car she wanted, maybe not the exact color, but an acceptable one that had all of her "must haves" in it, and in a matter of days. Needless to say she's very happy. And if she's happy, I'm happy!
Excellent service, value relationship with Shawn P
by 10/09/2013on
My scathing review of Battleground Kia's sales department does not carry over to the service department. I have used this service department for everything since purchasing my Sorento in Dec. 2011. Despite that incorrect parts were ordered a couple of times which caused minor delays, I didn't mind at all because Shawn P is the best service professional I've ever had the pleasure to meet. He is friendly, responsive and respectful (something I can't say for the sales department), and I greatly appreciate that he knows me by name. The sales folks should take a lesson from Shawn.
Don't waste your time
by 10/09/2013on
I purchased a 2012 Sorento from Battleground Kia in December of 2011. It was my first time buying a new car and it was, in general, as decent of an experience as you can have with a car dealership. However, I recently received a form letter in the mail that was "from" Chris M, the general manager. It indicated that they were in need of pre-owned vehicles because of high demand. The letter stated that they were willing to give me, for a limited time, 125% of the Kelley Blue Book value for my car, with zero obligation to purchase a new car from their dealership. Though this seemed too good to be true (and I should have stopped there), I wanted to investigate. The deal was ending on a Saturday, when I was leaving to go out of town for the entire next week, so I needed to make a trip there that Friday. I called and made an appointment for 5:15 on that Friday afternoon to have my car appraised. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a sales associate who I told about my appointment. I presented the letter I received. He took my information, got my car information, went into an office and was on the computer and on the phone for probably 15-20 minutes. He returned and said that the appraiser was not there and wouldn't be in until the next day, which was irritating because I had made an appointment for just that reason. I had already explained that I was going out of town and wouldn't be able to come in the next day. He said that was not a problem and to come in the next Saturday when I returned, even though the "deal" would technically have already expired. I returned the following Saturday. The sales associate I had spoken with the previous week was with another customer so Jacob was there to "help" me. He found the paperwork from the previous week and asked whether I wanted to sell or trade. I told him at this point I just wanted to see what I could get for it since the letter indicated purchasing a new car was not a requirement to receive the same value. He returned with a number that was FAR below 125% of Kelley Blue Book value, and less than what I still owe on the vehicle. When I balked at the offer that he had presented and said that was not equal to 125% of KBB value, he said something to the effect of "Well, the banks don't go by KBB value," which just made no sense. I responded, "What do banks have to do with anything? The letter didn't say anything about other factors. It only advertised 125% of KBB value." He didn't seem to be able to adequately explain anything, so my boyfriend requested that we speak with his manager. His manager, while certainly more informed than Jacob, and patient, explained to us that they have a tool that takes in many different factors to come up with an amount that they can offer. These factors included: KBB value, mileage, condition, prices of similar cars in other areas of the country, auction prices, and other factors that indicate current market value. He even took the time to get the data points from the appraiser and explain this in detail to us, which I did appreciate. However, it didn't change the fact that I received a letter advertising one number: 125% of KBB value. There is ONE KBB value (based on condition) and ONE 125% of that number. If they were really going to use the same method they ALWAYS use to appraise cars, then they shouldn't have been sending letters to mislead consumers that they would actually pay you MORE than that. The manager apologized if I "felt" that the letter was misleading, and we informed him that it wasn't a feeling, but a fact. It would have been one thing if I had entered the dealership, unsolicited, to see what they would pay me for my car. But by sending out a letter advertising such a specific value tied to my car, and then not following through with that promise, they lost me as a customer forever. Since buying my car there, I have had all maintenance done by the Battleground Kia service department. It's a shame because I have been very happy with the service staff and work performed, but I will never do business with Battleground Kia again. They wasted my time and insulted my intelligence.
Service Department - Shawn Pevey
by 05/10/2012on
We really appreciate the familiarity that Shawn has with us as a family. We purchased 2 Kia's Feb 2011 and have brought them in for service as recommended. Shawn has always availed himself to our "getting use" to the new auto(s) by willingly answering our questions and never trivializing our concerns. GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE
Highly Recommend Battleground Kia!!
by 01/28/2012on
I was nervous about buying a car by myself but I had a great experience at Battleground Kia. The salesperson Deborah Nelson made me feel extremely comfortable. I felt like I was in good hands from the very beginning to the end. I have already recommended some friends to see Deborah about a car. If you want to feel valued and respected as a customer go see Deborah Nelson at Battleground Kia.
Third times a charm
by 01/28/2012on
Great place to buy a car! Great people! Steve Chafin and Dwight Bryant were great to deal with. Just bought my third Kia in 5 years from Battleground Kia. Keep up the good work!!
Love my Optima!
by 01/28/2012on
I have purchased over 10 new cars in my lifetime and I have to say that my experience at Battleground Kia was by far the best. They had more Optimas than any other dealership that I looked at online and that is why I went there to look at the car. When I arrived I was greeted by Bacari Sims and he was a pleasure to deal with. I got the car I wanted in the color I wanted at a great price. I would recommend Bacari Sims and Battleground Kia to anyone looking for a new car.
Love Battleground Kia
by 01/18/2012on
I bought my car from Battleground Kia because they took real good care of me. I Rio and I love Battleground Kia. I shopped for months until I felt comfortable enough to buy from them. I will never go anyplace else to buy a car.
Great service!
by 01/18/2012on
I had my Sorento serviced at Battleground Kia and everything went great. Shawn Pevey was great to deal with and got my vehicle in and out quickly. I will bring my vehicle back to have it serviced at Battleground Kia. The price was fair too.
Great Experience!
by 01/17/2012on
I have always driven Hondas but I decided to take a look at the new 2012 Kia Optima and fell in love. I couldn't believe how much more I could get for my money on the Optima than the Accord. Plus the 100,000 mile warranty. I shopped online and got prices from the 3 closest Kia dealers and Battleground Kia was by far the best. And there people were great to deal with. They had exactly what I was looking for and were a pleasure to deal with. I will recommend Battleground Kia to all my friends and family
Overall good experience
by 01/05/2012on
I contacted Battleground Kia via email regarding a used car in their inventory. I told them that I had some credit problems and would like to talk to someone. I received an email within a hour and also a phone call. I talked with Andre Lowry and explained my situation. He assured me that they would do everything possible to arrange financing and for me to come and test drive the car. I went to the dealership, drove the car and filled out the necessary paperwork. Josh Brewer was the salesperson handling my sale and was extremely helpful. After a short wait he informed me that they had in fact arranged financing and gave me all the information on the deal. I told him that I had to think about it but that it was more than what I wanted my monthly payments to be. He assured me that he would call the following day with any new offers for financing. The next day Josh did call and had financing with payments more to my need. I went back to the dealership, signed the papers and paid my downpayment. The finance guy, then told me that I would need to go to Kernersville the next day to sign the finance papers. He said that Josh should have told me this, which of course he or no one else had. I realize that due to my credit situation that arranging financing took more effort than normal but it seems that all of this should have been explained to me. In the past when I had purchased a car and financed at the dealership all paperwork was done in house. After driving to Kernersville the next day to complete the finance papers I then had to drive back to the dealership to return the dealer tags and pick up a 30 day tag. When I got at the dealership no one seemed to know what to do as Josh Brewer and the Ron the finance guy both were off. Andre Lowry then came and took care getting the tag for me. Overall the deal was fairly easy and Andre Lowry, Josh Brewer and Ron were all extremely nice, polite and helpful. In the future though I would recommend that the sales staff inform the customer of all aspects of financing. I would recommend Battleground Kia to anyone looking for a good car and great prices.
good job
by 11/08/2011on
great job, great price
the war on women
by 09/23/2011on
They have not returned my deposit. I have reported them to state secretary for illegal notary. I have contacted Attorney general. I am going to contact DMV for false sales paperwork and illegal notary, this was recomended by secretary of state. I am not through trying to make this dealer man up and return my deposit! Be careful about the good reviews, they are written by the sales people that work for them. They are trying to get their names out there for you to choose a salesperson.
Recommendation from Long Term Banker
by 07/09/2011on
Our Sales Consultant, Vincent McDowell, treated us (a Banker and an Attorney) to a first-class sales experience without knowledge of our backgrounds. We understand the sales experience and time value of money. We applied our knowledge to the purchase of a 2011 Kia Optima as a surprise gift for our son, a junior in college. Here's what we found noteworthy about the purchase experience: For 2 ordinary, everyday people, Vincent immediately recognized his sales prospect & switched his lunch to accommodate us. He was professional, yet kept the sales experience at ease. Believe me, we don't take too kindly to a brash, arrogant and pressured sales pitch like we experienced earlier in the day at a competing dealership. Go to him and expect the perception of a relaxed, cordial sales experience. Also, upon purchase, he thoroughly went over the features of the car. We requested a large bow to put on the car and he ensured that we got it. He offered and did make a 3-hour drive to bring the car to our home after it was prepped, on his off-day, and picked up the trade-in that had no cruise control for the drive back to Greensboro. Ouch! We called back the next day about the XM radio subscription and he was right on with the answer. Everyone that we met at the dealership was friendly and we enjoyed being there. A bit of friendly advice to Vincent and any other salesperson who may be reading--don't necessarily assume that the male is the car purchaser when you come to greet a couple. You just may find that you are catering to the non-buyer and inadvertently giving less attention to the actual potential purchaser. Overall, however, it was a very-good purchasing experience!
2 Comments