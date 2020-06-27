Called them to replace a tire with a nail which they didn’t have in stock but they got it in the same day. They called me and I was able to come on out and get it fixed the same day and it took less than 30 mins plus they patched my other tire and gave that to me as well to hold on to just in case anything like this happens again. I appreciate you Deacon Jones Ford!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
DJFord Goldsboro. They have a great crew of folks in the service department. I bought my truck from another dealer in the area. When they could not do simple jobs in 2 days, I went to DJFord in Goldsboro. They were impressing enid that I wanted to buy my next car from them. I will buy my next truck from them too. They have provided me with my best ever experience with dealers. They do all our maintenance. Our vehicles have high mileage. They keep them running great.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
As usual, Deacon Jones was great to work with. They found the car we wanted, and they found every penny that they could take off. Delivery was smooth, and my wife thought the orientation to the vehicle was excellent. She thought the lady who showed her everything was very thorough. Glad to be back in a Lincoln after straying to the dark side (GM)
I brought my wife's Escape (2016) for 22500 maintenance on Tuesday 11/21/17 at my convenience and the service was completed in about 50 minutes. I couldn't ask for faster and complete service than in there new , modern facility. I would rate this experience as 5 star.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We knew we wanted a Ford ....just didn't know which one. Our salesman spent the day with us allowing us to test drive 4 different trucks. After the decision was made the finance department was great to work with and the follow thru to the education of the many accessories on the truck was very beneficial
We recently purchased our 15 passenger Transit. Jordan made the process one of the best experience possible. He streamlined the paperwork and the signing took less than five minutes. Where other Ford dealerships never returned our phone calls, he called us back within 30 minutes and found us the exact van that we had been searching for for several weeks. We have since referred several of our friends to this dealership.
I knew what I wanted so I checked out some cars on the lot and found one that I liked and
talked to Shane Bjorling and he really helped me purchase this car. He is not a pressure person
which I liked. He was very friendly and got me what I wanted.
Just purchased a new 2017 Ford Focus, and it is a nice ride! Salesman Billy Hedgepeth was very friendly, courteous, and helped get the deal done.
Finance Officer was also friendly and very knowledgeable.
Totally thrilled with my experience, and will be back for my next new vehicle.
this is the worse dealership i have ever been too ...in a recent service visit this dealership gave my car to a uninsured vendor who then crashed my car .... then they treated me like crap for wanting it fixed scott the GM was unprofessional and threatned me when i said i was getting a lawyer about the issue beware of this dealership
worse experience i have ever had this dealership doesn't care about its customers
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No