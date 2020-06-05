sales Rating

PLEASE READ!! I'm a 27 year old CEO and I was stereotyped from the very beginning when I walked through the door at Capital CJD. I was also lied to and was told that I couldn't be trusted. I have never been so insulted in my life. Horrible customer service!!!!!!!! If you are considering buying a jeep or any car here I would advise you not to because they don't care about their customers or about having a good name. Here is what happened... I went in to the dealership on Friday the 2/21 and was looking to buy a certified pre-owned jeep for the price they had it listed on Aol autos and on their lot for 32,970. I set up an appointment and told them I was serious about buying the jeep and I would be coming on Friday to test drive and hopefully buy. When I get there initially my sales rep Kennith Lorbacher was quick with his sales speech and not personable at all. I liked the jeep and that I would like to see the total price and I would be paying by a business check for the total price. When Kennith shows me the total price after taxes, they tacked on a $549 service fee other then the normal taxes and tags. When I asked what this random fee for, Kennith stutters and gave me an unbelievable excuse "that it is to pay the out of house finance department to file the paperwork.. bla bla bla" While noticing he just told me a lie I say fine, I am still willing to buy the jeep. All of a sudden, Kennith says they cannot accept our business check and that I would need to finance or go get a Suntrust Bank certified check. In disbelief, I say why did you lie to me on the phone and say multiple times that I could pay by a business check? He avoided the question and just said that I would have to do one or the other (finance it or get a certified money order). (This is the second time Capital CJD has lied) Kennith already said that if I financed I could pay the loan off the first payment, he then says after I check my credit which is perfect, that I have to pay 3 months of payments and then I can pay it off. (Now third lie) So, I'm suppose to pay an extra 3 months of interest about 800 dollars extra because Capital CJD won't accept a business check? Next, I leave to go find a Suntrust bank and I wasted another hour getting a cashier's check for the total price. When I get back to the dealership Kennith has most of the paperwork ready for fulfillment and thinks he has a sale. I show him the check for the total amount minus the service fee of $549.00 and I tell him that the reason why I took off the service fee is because you have lied to me twice by now and also this was for my time of doing extra work getting a cashiers check. I am a busy man and a CEO of a Online company. I figure my time is way more valuable then a pompous car salesmen and that was my service fee for all this nonsense. Kennith agrees with me and says that Capital CJD doesn't normally treats their customers like this. He then takes the check and asks Anthony Davis of the Finance department to see if he would accept. I was told earlier that they don't have an on sight Finance department, which obviously they now do. After 15 more minutes, Anthony meets me and says that he CANNOT accept the check. I then told Anthony why I made the check for less then the quote. Then I asked him why wouldn't he accept the business check? He came up with an excuse saying that they don't know me or my company and he implied that my business check would BOUNCE. He also said that I may not have been a corporate officer of the company. I told him I was, from the start (and then proved it to him) and he said that they would have to look it up in the some business registry. Which he was being lazy and didn't do. This is why I had to run out and get a cashier's check. He then proceeded to tell me that this service charge is a flat fee added to all their cars in their lot. I then asked well if this fee is added on all cars in the lot then why isn't it in the listing price of the car or mentioned to me before I drove 2 hours away? Anthony then said "if this fee was in the listing price of the car then you might not even have been interested in this jeep." I was dumbfounded! I then said so you are false advertising? Anthony then shook his head yes, but said "no." (this was the 5th lie now! and counting!) So Anthony basically admits that he false advertised to get me in the door. Finally, after 5 more minutes of arguing I asked Anthony how much would he come off of the price of the service fee since, their service has been horrible? Anthony says $60.00 off. (6th lie, since they said earlier that they cannot take any of the service fee off) but now they can take a small 60.00 bucks off! I couldn't believe this discrimination and disrespect. I got up and walked out the door. I have never been to a car dealership and have been discriminated against, stereotyped, false advertised to, and lied to. So on the way home I stopped at another jeep dealership and paid 36,000 for a brand new 2014 model with a business check they happily excepted. Just to make things worse Capital JCD was also offering a 500 off coupon for just visiting their website. Which was never mentioned. It makes me wonder why they just didn't want to give me that discount or take off the service fee when they had all the means to. Read more