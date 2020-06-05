Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
200 Waterfield Ridge Pl, Garner, NC 27529
(855) 977-9637
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Outstanding service!!!

by Jennifer on 05/06/2020

Words can’t describe the service my Fiancé and I received from Destin and Chris at Capital. Destin made this by far the BEST car buying experience that I have ever had. He immediately greeted us with a huge smile and a natural positivity that would comfort anyone in the car buying process. I connected with him immediately. He is a true asset to the company. We will be a customer of his for life. We purchased a Grand Cherokee and will be back for our Wrangler. Chris in finance was such a pleasure to work with. He was detail oriented with also a very approachable demeanor. He was thorough in education and very kind. I appreciate the experience we had here and highly recommend these two associates! Thank you guys! ~ Jennifer and Tim

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
51 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Outstanding service!!!

by Jennifer on 05/06/2020

Words can’t describe the service my Fiancé and I received from Destin and Chris at Capital. Destin made this by far the BEST car buying experience that I have ever had. He immediately greeted us with a huge smile and a natural positivity that would comfort anyone in the car buying process. I connected with him immediately. He is a true asset to the company. We will be a customer of his for life. We purchased a Grand Cherokee and will be back for our Wrangler. Chris in finance was such a pleasure to work with. He was detail oriented with also a very approachable demeanor. He was thorough in education and very kind. I appreciate the experience we had here and highly recommend these two associates! Thank you guys! ~ Jennifer and Tim

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

No communication !!!

by Raymond1965 on 08/14/2018

My wife and I bought new Jeep and a preowned Challenger from this dealership and sales was as expected( slow but friendly salespeople). So upon the purchase of the 2014 challenger we agreed upon a second key fob, repair and repaint some scratches etc., and a missing passenger floor mat. The sales person contacted me about coming in for the service to be done and I had to have the fog lights programmed that I installed so I was trying to set up an appointment to have all the work done at one time. The salesperson wanted me to set up a different service for the fog lights but that didn’t make sense nor did the service dept agree. So service dept set me up with a 1:00 appointment on Monday and then the salesperson texted me and said Monday 10:30. I lol ok but I have a 1:00 with service dept so I just came in at 10:15 and dropped the car off and planned on waiting assuming that it would be completed in a couple hrs being nobody communicated any time frame with me at all and never asked if I was waiting or dropping off. Well my car sat in the bay for 2 hrs as I walked around assuming that they were doing the key fob and fog light programming but nothing had been done. I then watched as they drove it to the back of the lot and parked it ! WHAT ?!! I went to let the salesperson know as he was suppose to be looking out for the service to be taken care of and then send it to the paint guy. Well from 10:15 to 2:45 nothing had been done to my car. I started to get really upset and so I asked for a loaner car. It’s amazing how the dealership would expect you to sit and wait on them when they are so unorganized and lack complete communication with the customers while they even take their lunch (and salesperson said that the service dept takes every minute they can for lunch ) and yet what about customers that are stuck there and have no way of getting g lunch ? Luckily I was able to get a loaner car ( which I think is reasonable considering I had to bring the car back in for service to be done as part of th sale / purchase of the car) and run take care of some personal things. I returned couple hrs later to be informed that my car wouldn’t be ready until 5:30 the following day ! Now I would have just dropped the car off and came back when all was said and done but as I said ( NO COMMUNICATION WITH THE CUSTOMERS) So now I am waiting for a call to pick up my car today ? So as far as this review,...it’s mostly with the service dept and part with my sales person for not finding out how long they would need my car for the service to be completed so I could have made plans to wait or drop offf the car ! So the first question should be ( would you recommend the service dept to family and friends ? )

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Extremely Impressed

by Augustus on 08/28/2017

I researched several vehicles and dealerships and after test driving a few different SUV/Crossovers decided that I wanted a Jeep Renegade. After visiting several dealerships on Friday and Saturday, my wife and I went to Capital. Upon entry we were greeted by Tracey Swaan (sp?). Tracey took his time to listen to us in regards to what we were looking for in a vehicle. After test driving a 75th Anniversary Renegade, we made the decision to purchase it. The entire process was professional yet laid back. If you are in the market for a Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge, I highly recommend that you begin your search with Capital and ask for Tracey or Matt. Mario in finance was awesome as well. Thanks, Augustus D. King

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome

by Ccl0101 on 12/12/2016

Guy was very sweet, patient, and informative with us. Our experience was very fun and laid back. We didn't feel pressured or rushed! This is our first time purchasing a new car and I can only hope Guy is still working there when we buy again, because he is the only one we will purchase from! We arrived at the dealership around 1 or 2 pm and left at 8pm. This shows how patient Guy was with us on finding the perfect fit for us. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Couldn't have picked a better dealership!

by nfoster21 on 07/10/2016

I couldn't have picked a better place to go. As this was my first car buying experience, I was not sure what to expect. Mike Wilson made this a very positive one from the start. He was very personable and easy to talk to, which put me at ease. Since I don't know a lot about cars, Mike was quick to answer my questions about the cars I was looking to test drive, and even suggested one that I hadn't been interested in prior to my visit to the dealership. This car actually happened to be the one I drove home that night! It was a deal I could not turn down. Mike even drove my old car home the next day, which was above and beyond what I expected. Both Mike and Andy F. followed up with me to make sure I was enjoying my car. And yes, I love my Jeep Cherokee! Excellent customer service and great deals at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Thank you Mike and Andy for making this a great first car buying experience. I appreciate it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superb purchase and service, outstanding people!

by Boro102 on 06/16/2016

We traveled 2 hrs from Swansboro to the dealership to look at a vehicle. From start to finish it was a no-hassle, professional transaction. Our salesman Michael was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased and went out of his way to help complete the transaction and we were on our way home with our new vehicle later that day. We did have an issue with a check engine light that Mike in Service promptly addressed the following week, even gave us a loaner vehicle. Overall their customer service, and attention to detail was outstanding. I would strongly recommend the dealership to anyone I know looking for a vehicle. Thanks again Capitol Jeep Chrysler Dodge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very Pleased

by joey61 on 05/27/2016

Excellent Service Austin & Michael were very attentive, and caring no question I asked went unanswered even if they seemed silly. Will let all my friends know about Capital and the service provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Can't Hardly Wait

by michaellashley on 02/03/2016

It's nice that you view and treat your customers with respect and compassion. Although I was unable at this time to commit to a purchase, I know where I will return when I'm ready. A dealership that offers more than a vehicle sale, a genuine and personable experience. Never did anyone pressure me, only offering me advise and options. Always understanding and working diligently to gain my trust, respect, and business. Capital CJD and it's employees truely outshine the competition. In my previous vehicle purchase from a competitor I always found myself dissatisfied, especially with the service department. I always ended up at CJD and was treated fairly even though I didn't purchase my vehicle there. I highly recommend Capital CJD for purchasing and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome transaction! Very Happy!

by Cuse44fan on 01/08/2016

Both Isaac and Sal did an exceptional job regarding the purchase of my 2014 Acura TL. Everything was well prepared and it was a very easy transaction. Special kudos to Anthony as well as the paperwork process was the easiest I have ever dealt with...great job and Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great car buying experience!

by mtollefsrud1 on 01/01/2016

Randy was helpful and courteous. He provided the information I needed over the phone and email without playing games or making me come into the dealership before answering my questions. He made the buying process painless and quick and still gave me a great deal. I highly recommend him to anyone in the market for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Misleading and persistent advertising

by anony2 on 06/16/2015

Company routinely sends mail ads for their products that are designed to be misleading. For example: * Scratch off this circle - if the number revealed matches this one here, you've WON! (Actually, EVERY SINGLE ONE of these is a 'winner', and is typically given a cheap lottery ticket as a 'prize'.) * A very official-looking envelope ("Postal Notification", "Final expiration date is...", a window showing an "Authorized Signature"), but with no company name, and a return address in Kentucky. Fake check included ("This is not a check"), and possibility of winning $5000 cash (1 in 5,500 chance, have to have the mailer and be physically present during a 7-hour window at the dealership). * A memo from one employee to another expressing interest in buying [insert your make & model here], with a handwritten note to you saying they REALLY want to buy your specific vehicle. Except that both are actually preprinted, and the original memo probably never happened. They DO NOT honor requests to be taken off of their mailing list; I have asked multiple times, and even did a BBB complaint against them, which they ignored for 2 years. If you EVER go to them for anything, they will never leave you alone again!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I was extremely pleased with the service and happy with my new vehicle

by julie87 on 01/10/2015

I was lucky enough to get Greg Ford as my sales person. After multiple bad experiences at other dealerships (Hendrick), I was amazed by the great experience that I had here. Greg was very personable and genuinely cared that I left with the vehicle that I wanted and got me the best trade-in deal that I needed to complete my purchase. The entire staff that I encountered were all very nice, professional and worked to ensure that I left a happy customer - which I did!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BEWARE fraud and false advirstising

by funtimefriday on 10/09/2014

PLEASE READ!! I'm a 27 year old CEO and I was stereotyped from the very beginning when I walked through the door at Capital CJD. I was also lied to and was told that I couldn't be trusted. I have never been so insulted in my life. Horrible customer service!!!!!!!! If you are considering buying a jeep or any car here I would advise you not to because they don't care about their customers or about having a good name. Here is what happened... I went in to the dealership on Friday the 2/21 and was looking to buy a certified pre-owned jeep for the price they had it listed on Aol autos and on their lot for 32,970. I set up an appointment and told them I was serious about buying the jeep and I would be coming on Friday to test drive and hopefully buy. When I get there initially my sales rep Kennith Lorbacher was quick with his sales speech and not personable at all. I liked the jeep and that I would like to see the total price and I would be paying by a business check for the total price. When Kennith shows me the total price after taxes, they tacked on a $549 service fee other then the normal taxes and tags. When I asked what this random fee for, Kennith stutters and gave me an unbelievable excuse "that it is to pay the out of house finance department to file the paperwork.. bla bla bla" While noticing he just told me a lie I say fine, I am still willing to buy the jeep. All of a sudden, Kennith says they cannot accept our business check and that I would need to finance or go get a Suntrust Bank certified check. In disbelief, I say why did you lie to me on the phone and say multiple times that I could pay by a business check? He avoided the question and just said that I would have to do one or the other (finance it or get a certified money order). (This is the second time Capital CJD has lied) Kennith already said that if I financed I could pay the loan off the first payment, he then says after I check my credit which is perfect, that I have to pay 3 months of payments and then I can pay it off. (Now third lie) So, I'm suppose to pay an extra 3 months of interest about 800 dollars extra because Capital CJD won't accept a business check? Next, I leave to go find a Suntrust bank and I wasted another hour getting a cashier's check for the total price. When I get back to the dealership Kennith has most of the paperwork ready for fulfillment and thinks he has a sale. I show him the check for the total amount minus the service fee of $549.00 and I tell him that the reason why I took off the service fee is because you have lied to me twice by now and also this was for my time of doing extra work getting a cashiers check. I am a busy man and a CEO of a Online company. I figure my time is way more valuable then a pompous car salesmen and that was my service fee for all this nonsense. Kennith agrees with me and says that Capital CJD doesn't normally treats their customers like this. He then takes the check and asks Anthony Davis of the Finance department to see if he would accept. I was told earlier that they don't have an on sight Finance department, which obviously they now do. After 15 more minutes, Anthony meets me and says that he CANNOT accept the check. I then told Anthony why I made the check for less then the quote. Then I asked him why wouldn't he accept the business check? He came up with an excuse saying that they don't know me or my company and he implied that my business check would BOUNCE. He also said that I may not have been a corporate officer of the company. I told him I was, from the start (and then proved it to him) and he said that they would have to look it up in the some business registry. Which he was being lazy and didn't do. This is why I had to run out and get a cashier's check. He then proceeded to tell me that this service charge is a flat fee added to all their cars in their lot. I then asked well if this fee is added on all cars in the lot then why isn't it in the listing price of the car or mentioned to me before I drove 2 hours away? Anthony then said "if this fee was in the listing price of the car then you might not even have been interested in this jeep." I was dumbfounded! I then said so you are false advertising? Anthony then shook his head yes, but said "no." (this was the 5th lie now! and counting!) So Anthony basically admits that he false advertised to get me in the door. Finally, after 5 more minutes of arguing I asked Anthony how much would he come off of the price of the service fee since, their service has been horrible? Anthony says $60.00 off. (6th lie, since they said earlier that they cannot take any of the service fee off) but now they can take a small 60.00 bucks off! I couldn't believe this discrimination and disrespect. I got up and walked out the door. I have never been to a car dealership and have been discriminated against, stereotyped, false advertised to, and lied to. So on the way home I stopped at another jeep dealership and paid 36,000 for a brand new 2014 model with a business check they happily excepted. Just to make things worse Capital JCD was also offering a 500 off coupon for just visiting their website. Which was never mentioned. It makes me wonder why they just didn't want to give me that discount or take off the service fee when they had all the means to.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Terrific Salesperson, Very Nice Dealership

by LisaInClayton on 10/06/2014

Stacy Kinney was attentive, courteous and a joy to deal with. I came into the dealership thinking I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted. After walking around the lot with Stacy and discussing my needs for a commuter vehicle, he steered me towards a car that is much better suited for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love this dealership and sales person!!!

by happy_camper11 on 09/09/2014

I hate car shopping but this dealership and Greg F are hands down the best I have seen in many, many years. I so recommend them to everyone looking for a new or used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Loved my advisor!

by jhoffman2 on 06/30/2014

Went in for my routine oil change. The girl Holly was super funny and full of personality. She told me I needed new tires and took the time to go over the kinds and prices of tires. Truly took time to explain everything and the place was packed. Best service hands down. I now have new tires and they even price matched them. Way to go, Holly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Hot New Challenger!!

by Lynx1113 on 04/12/2014

Sal, Mike, Anthony and the rest of the team were wonderful! I came in knowing that finding the right at the right price was going to be difficult. Sal helped me find a 2014 Challenger that I absolutely love and Mike and Anthony got the price right where I wanted it. Thanks guys for making the experience awesome! You guys rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Job

by mikebabb on 03/30/2014

Daniel and James have done an excellent job helping us out and finding the perfect vehicle for our family's needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honest and Straight Forward

by scab007 on 03/25/2014

From start till end, the experience was very flawless. My salesperson, Kenneth L was highly motivated, honest and straight forward. I loved the fact that this dealership is not that pushy and gives a fair room to think and decide. Steve (I think the manager/owner) was also very nice and helpful. Will return for next Chrysler vehicle. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

READ!! WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE

by jeep_owner1 on 03/13/2014

My husband pretty much had to drag me to the car dealership after having a horrible experience at another Jeep dealership. Needless to say, the experience we had here at Capital Jeep was not only better, but now will come highly recommended to anyone who wants to be heard, respected and not pressured. My husband had contacted Jeep and explained the previous experience and spoke directly with Daniel. He reassured us that we needed to come out here and give Jeep and them an opportunity to make things right. Upon arrival, it was very busy. (it was Saturday). Daniel was with another customer, but immediately made sure we were taken care of by another salesman, named Sal. Again, the hesitancy was rising. Sal was beyond amazing. He put my mind at ease literally within minutes of taking to him. EXPLAINED the car features, answered and asked questions, and before you know it, I knew this was what I wanted in a car. We had already test drove some other cars/SUV's and didn't want to commit that day since we needed time to think. They were OKAY with that and we told them that we would be in contact soon. They followed up (but not in an annoying way) and my husband talked with Daniel multiple times to see our interests and get the exact car we wanted. After a lot of thought (not really, my heart was set), we decided to go with the Jeep and my exact words were, "we have to buy from them, they (meaning Daniel and Sal) sold it". Well here we are, maybe 4 weeks after we did that test drive and we just signed our paperwork to buy the jeep from Capital. I will recommend this dealership over and over again and without reservation would not hesitate to say I would ask for Daniel or Sal. Wonderful experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience, Great Dealership

by kmo_ii on 03/12/2014

Great hassle-free experience! Would highly recommend Capital CJD, and Greg R, to others due to the level of service, professionalism, and deals that they have to offer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
319 cars in stock
174 new108 used37 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
17 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Are you are looking for the best place to buy a new or used car, truck or SUV in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, or Chapel Hill? Then you have to see all Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Garner has to offer. Wondering why Capital CJD is the best dealer near you? Here is why you should come see Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Garner.

Capital CJD has been serving the triangle for over 10 years. We have built our reputation for being a reliable and trustworthy dealership in the Triangle area.

Capital CJD is a full-service dealership with experts in sales, service, and financing, allowing you to make Capital CJD your one-stop shop!

See an extensive selection all in one place. With brand new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models all in one place. Capital CJD is a great dealer in Garner near Raleigh to see a wide variety of vehicles all in one place.

what sets us apart
At Home Vehicle Test Drives Available
At Home Vehicle Delivery
Finance Applications Available on our Website
Quick Trade Evaluation Available on our Website
Service Appointment Drop-Off & Pick-up Available
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes