242 Underwood Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732
(855) 399-3120
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Apple Tree Honda

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Purchase of a new Honda CV-R EX

by Lavenia on 10/12/2018

Stephanie Dilts is the Absolute Best Salesperson!!! If you are looking for a new car, I highly recommend that you contact Stephanie Dilts at Appletree Honda. She is very knowlegeable about vehicles and has a genuine concern about the perfect car for you! She was very patient with all my questions and answered them thoroughly. Appletree Honda is blessed to have her intellectual skills and her warm and loving personality working for them!!! She is truly an asset to the dealership! Thank you, Stephanie! Lavenia Burnette

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

71 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Very poor and dangerous lack of service provided

by thatariesguync1979 on 01/15/2020

I went in for service on my 2016 Honda HRV. This maintenance included oil, transmission, brake, and fuel induction services. As well as I had a couple other issues that I explained that I was hearing a rattle coming from the front of the car when I hit bumps. Also the steering was sticking, and the steering wheel was not returning. And there was also loud sound coming from when you turned the wheel to the right or the left from center even sitting still in the car. All of which I knew something was seriously wrong and was not normal. I had recently had to have new struts put on my car that were not from Honda. But were the best aftermarket struts that were available from O'Reily's. After waiting at least a couple hours or more without an update on the status of my car, I finally had to go and ask the service advisor what was going on. Come to find out the, the technician was only focused on the struts. It is my belief that they didn't get the job, and wanted to rip me off for 907$ to re-replace struts that were perfectly fine and were installed correctly by the garage that I had to have them done at while out of town when my grandmother was dying of cancer. I did not believe them for one second and made a few phone calls to find out that I was being mislead. After speaking with not 1, not 2, but 3 different ASE techs about my issues, they confirmed their were further problems. I got back from work the following week, and stopped by another garage to have them take a drive and look at the car. After he drove the car and listened to the car and the issues described (something the dealership didn't even bother to do), he put it on the rack. And about 2 minutes later he was able to find out what the real issue was. And that issue was my inner tie-rod ends. The front wheels on the car had about an inch or more of play on either side. Any tech that knew what he was doing and actually paid attention to what I had described would have been able to discover the problem. This was causing my steering issues, noise/rattle, etc. Not to mention the fact that the Apple Tree Technician should have never let my vehicle leave the service department, due to the seriousness of the tie-rod end issues. I had a work trip that I had to drive 10 hours round trip that following week after my vehicle was serviced. They not only put my vehicle at risk, THEY PUT MY LIFE AT RISK!!! This is completely unnacceptable, and they should not be allowed to be in operation if they are just going to non-chalantly put someone's life at risk on the road, just so they can make more money and take advantage of innocent people. I could have died on the road not being able to control the steering had one of those tie-rod ends snapped or came loose. I will be filing an official complaint with Honda Corporate, as well as a complaint with the Better Business Bureau regarding this. I even called and left a message for the Apple Tree Honda Service Manager to call me back to discuss options, and how we are going to come to an acceptable resolution. Though I am not sure how you can come to an acceptable resolution when you played russian roulette with my life!!! At the very least, Apple Tree owes me a complete refund for all of the maintenance, time, aggravation, and diagnostic fees paid for sitting around the dealership for almost 6 hours in total waiting on them to not even fix the serious issues. It's pitiful and a disgrace. I will never give my business to them in any way. I will additionally go out of my way to ensure that everyone I know, and everyone locally knows what kind of business they are and how they treat their customers. Finally I would like to mention I also received a rude phone call from my service advisor after I filled out a negative survey based on my experience, and information that I found out after that I left. He had no right to tell me not to come back and ask for him, and the surveys are on them only. No, there are other questions in there that do not pertain to the service advisor. I will be speaking to his manager as well for that unacceptable behavior. I await your prompt and proper response, as well as my refund and an apology like you've never been prepared to give before.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales Rating

not trustworthy

by customer on 12/11/2017

The used car side of this dealership is not to be trusted. they do not fulfill their commitments. they did not file my title paperwork. they sent me a package ostabe due and they have never given me the second key for my car. they make various excuses for why they cannot do things. do yourself a favor and go to a different dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Worst salesperson Ed Burt

by jcarlson on 07/20/2017

Stay away from this deaalership! They don't believe you when there is an issue with your new car and they can't deliver what they promise. Don't expect to negotiate a fair price or to receive any discount. And forget about getting a loaner car while yours is in service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Apple Tree Honda

by Mario on 06/10/2017

I wanted to find a honda civic but didn't know what trim level. Devin Barrett was extremely helpful and we landed on a civic hatchback exl nav model. I would recommend Devin and Apple Tree to anyone looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent dealership and sales person.

by CynthiaP on 01/18/2017

Scott Vanderveer helped me with the purchase of a 2012 Honda CRV. He was professional, knowledgeable and friendly! I would purchase a car from Scott again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Best Used Car Experience Ever...

by JoeNiswander on 12/30/2016

Our experience at Appletree was the best I have to say hands down. After meeting Scott Van Der Veer, his non-pressured approach was a just what we were looking for when purchasing a car. He took his time finding out what was most important to us in a vehicle. We found the perfect car and decided to buy that day. The sales manager K2 was also very helpful. we highly recommend this team if you are looking for a great experience. We will be back when looking for our next car.. Joseph and Caroline Niswander

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly and knowledgeable

by Maturecarbuyer on 12/08/2016

Just purchased our 2nd vehicle from Scott Vanderveer at Appletree Honda. Have had nothing but courteous, helpful dealings with them. Scott went beyond our expectations in explaining all the newer features of the car which we weren't familiar with. We will definitely return to Appletree.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

She Earned our Business!

by Cherokee17 on 03/28/2016

We purchased our 4th Honda from Apple Tree on Saturday, March 26, 2016. We asked for Jeannie Heatherly when we arrived and we were not disappointed. She is very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. She listened to our desires and needs in a new vehicle and helped guide us through the process. We were given a great deal on our new Honda CRV and a very fair trade in value for our 2011 Honda CRV. Thank you, Jeannie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience!

by cherokee12 on 03/26/2016

We purchased our 4th Honda from Apple Tree today. Great buying experience. We asked specifically for Jeanie Heatherly to be our sales person. She listened to our purchasing desires and helped us to select the CR-V that we wanted. Jeanie also got us a very fair trade in value for the CR-V that we traded in. If you go to Apple Tree, ask for Jeanie. You will not be disappointed! Thanks Jeanie. Great job! David and Sandra Sherrill

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New CRV purchase

by girlpower3 on 12/23/2015

A big Thank you to Ibis Sherren and Jeannie Heatherly. I love my new CRV. You girls are wonderful. Here's to girl power. Thank you Brenda McCraw

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First, go to this dealership; Second, find Jeanie!

by hondafit7 on 10/31/2015

Bought my Honda from Jeanie about a week ago at the Apple Tree Honda dealership. Jeanie was phenomenal in her pursuit to find the perfect Fit for me! (Pun intented.) I had a price range that I was needing to stick to, and also had a few specifics that I needed from both the car and price range to feel comfortable with my purchase. Jeanie worked her magic and got me the deal of a lifetime given my constrants. If you go to this dealership, my best advice is to ask for Jeanie!! The dealership itself is great, but Jeanie's service truly goes above and beyond!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by Britbloke on 10/29/2015

Jeannie Heatherley did a remarkable job. She paid close attention to our needs and reinforced what we already knew to be true without any pressure. She was the ONLY auto sales person I have talked to over the last month or so, who came back with the dealerships best price first time. It was a pleasure to conclude this major transaction considering I hate the process of buying cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Jeanie!

by hondacivic6 on 10/13/2015

Jeanie Heatherly was very helpful, informative and patient with me. I had a great shopping experience. Thanks Jeanie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Support

by familyfamily on 08/27/2015

I'm loving my 2015 Honda Odyssey purchased in July. Justin Shaff and Jeanie Heatherly were the reasons why this transaction was easy and positive. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jeanie Heatherly is great!

by gingerk1 on 08/25/2015

Jeanie just helped us get our new Honda CRV, and both she and the car are terrific. Anyone who wants a me Honda should see Jeanie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jeanie Heatherly-New Honda CRV

by nobuyerremorse on 08/18/2015

I highly recommend Jeanie if you are in the market for a new car! Genuinely a pleasure to work with. No high pressure sales. She was well informed about all vehicles on the lot and took her time with me. Her main interest was in getting me into a vehicle I was happy with. No buyer's remorse! Betsy in financing was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

These people are amazing

by Lizardlady754 on 08/03/2015

These people work hard for the customer. Of all the dealerships I have ever been to, this one is by far the best. Their customer service is phenomenal, the staff there create a great environment for each other and for the customer, and they work hard (I mean really hard) to please the customers. They are authentic and know how to make car buying a good experience instead of a stressful one. Our sales person was Peter Estrada. He went above and beyond. Where the other dealer we visited for this particular sale just said, no we can't with a 'we don't need your business attitude', Peter gave 110%. He cares about helping people which is a rare thing to find in the industry. Unlike other dealerships where you spend much of the time waiting on people in silence, Apple Tree Employees work together as a team. While we were waiting on Peter to get us information, other employees were stopping by, making sure everything was good and engaging in conversation taking the stress of buying a car down a few notches. If you want a fun really great experience with sales people who actually care about their customers, Apple Tree Honda is where to go. Thanks Peter! Customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Not interested in my business; stuck in 1995

by avl18 on 07/31/2015

I live in Asheville, and so I thought that my local Honda dealer would be a great place to purchase a new Honda Odyssey. Unfortunately, I knew more about the Odyssey than the salesperson who came out to help me (David), and, in follow-up emails, he was curt and rude (at one point, in response to me asking to test-drive the car without him in it for an extended period of time, he wrote, "we sell cars, we don't rent them.") Apple Tree Honda seems firmly stuck in 1995--they don't participate in TrueCar, they don't participate in the USAA car buying program, and they seem to have no indication that you can buy a car for less than their very-close-to-MSRP prices. So I drove to Johnson City Honda to buy the Odyssey, where they have a great Internet team (Katelyn and Jennifer) who answered my many emails quickly, and gave me a much better price over email. They also participate in TrueCar and the USAA car buying service, and when I got there, they gave me a much better trade-in price than I'd been offered elsewhere, and made the transaction go fairly quickly. My first car came from Apple Tree, and I'm sad to see them fail to keep up with the times. But they really don't seem to get what it takes to sell a car in the era where you can get great information online.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Very good experience

by DIGinBLMtn on 07/27/2015

We wish to thank our sales agent, Jeanie Weatherly, for helping us with our new car selection (a CR-V ). We were pleased with Apple Tree Honda. It was our first time to visit, and we will go back. Hassle free, True-car pricing, and a great sales agent in Jeanie.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2015 Honda CR-V

by Bakpakr34 on 07/10/2015

I am very happy with my new 2015 CR-V. I was surprised at all the new features and how quiet it is on the highway. Jeanie and Ibis were very helpful and had me in and out quickly especially with the two trade ins that I had. The trade in offer was much better than I expected which brought the monthly payment down to a level I am happy with. Thank you both!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
397 cars in stock
286 new90 used21 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Apple Tree Superstore is currently open and providing all Sales, Parts, and Service Center services for our customers. We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for our customers and employees. We provide a Buy Remotely option on all of our vehicles for any of customers

Apple Tree Honda, a Western North Carolina Honda Dealer, is recognized as one of the top Honda dealers in the United States. We are located less than one-half mile from the Asheville Regional Airport at 242 Underwood Road, Fletcher, NC with our Used Car Showroom and Lot on 195 Underwood Road. We provide new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as on-site financing options. We are also your connection for Honda Parts and Honda Service.

When you come to Apple Tree Honda you can know that our primary goal is to satisfy our customers, and along with our online dealership, we hope to create an enjoyable buying experience for each and every one of our customers. If you have any questions please contact us!

what sets us apart
Apple Tree Adavantage: 1st year of maintenance (3 oil changes, 1 tire rotation)
Apple Tree Advantage: Lifetime NC State Inspections
Apple Tree Advantage: 10 year/1 million mile Limited warranty
Brand New State of the Art Facility
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

