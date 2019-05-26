service Rating

Service took a little longer than normal but was very satisfied with the work. Jerry was excellent to deal with, he deserves to be recognized for his concern for his customers. Example, a lady walked in and asked for someone to put air in her tire. Jerry said he would get someone right on it, however, when the lady said it was the third time she had to put air in this tire, Jerry recommended that the tire be checked for leaks. They found a faulty stem, repaired it and sent her on her way. He could have easily not said anything and no one would have noticed. I work 2 miles from a Ford dealer but I drive 35 miles out of my way to go to Hall, employees are the reason why. Thank you, Stacy Brown Read more