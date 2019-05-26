Hall Ford
by 05/26/2019on
Great Service, Taylor Inge did whatever it took to get me in my new F-150!
F150 Service
by 09/17/2019on
I scheduled a oil change. When I arrived my service advisor Amanda advised me of other services that were due. She explained what they were and why I needed them. She was very informative and professional. Overall my experience was great. Thanks to her and the entire service team.
Excellent
by 05/10/2017on
Service took a little longer than normal but was very satisfied with the work. Jerry was excellent to deal with, he deserves to be recognized for his concern for his customers. Example, a lady walked in and asked for someone to put air in her tire. Jerry said he would get someone right on it, however, when the lady said it was the third time she had to put air in this tire, Jerry recommended that the tire be checked for leaks. They found a faulty stem, repaired it and sent her on her way. He could have easily not said anything and no one would have noticed. I work 2 miles from a Ford dealer but I drive 35 miles out of my way to go to Hall, employees are the reason why. Thank you, Stacy Brown
Outstanding New Service Advisor!!!
by 05/05/2017on
All services were performed to my specific requirements. Service Advisor was phenomenal! The SA actually made positive suggestions based on my original service requests. After being better informed, I was able to make the right decision for my vehicle. Please keep up the great work!
Great Service
by 02/25/2017on
I called to get a service appt. and was able to get an appointment within an hour. The sales associates was very helpful and help me with online deals.
Greatest Dealership Experience
by 02/14/2017on
I have always dreaded going to a car salesman no less a dealership. No pressure here. And they listen to what you have to say. Patient and accommodating, that's what service I received. I have never been to a dealership in which I felt no pressure at all. Love Hall Ford/Hyundai of Elizabeth City. They will definitely see me again.
Review
by 11/24/2016on
Service has always been excellent. Very much satisfied.
Review
by 11/23/2016on
Best Experience!
by 11/11/2016on
I loved the fact that I was not pressured into a car. I was pointed to the right direction of used cars in my price range. Although, I did not find one on the lot, the salesperson showed me something they had in clean up. I ended up purchasing that vehicle. It is so good on gas and has enough space for me and my family! Loved the experience I had and will be returning (hopefully not soon but when I am in need again!) ! The Gonzalez Family
Satisfied Customer!!
by 11/01/2016on
This was the best car buying experience I have ever had. The salesman (Lindale Brothers) was awesome. He was knowledgeable of the vehicle, informative, professional, and efficient. He was a pleasure to work with.
Great Staff
by 10/04/2016on
Hall Ford's staff is incredible. I actually bought my used vehicle sight unseen because Hall Ford's price was the best in the nation. My salesman Mike White went above the call of duty in every way that he can to make my unusual car buying experience a positive one. Mike had a very positive attitude and met all of my requests. He even met the driver of the carrier truck that was picking up my vehicle on a day that the dealership was closed. The vehicle I received was in as great condition as Mike described it. My finance manager Toney Smith made the final step of purchasing the vehicle a breeze. We had an issue with my loan from my credit union and Toney worked very hard to resolve the issue. My sales manager Stewart Straus was also very accommodating. I was very nervous about buying a vehicle sight unseen, but the staff at Hall Ford put my worries at ease with their incredible service.
Survey
by 09/30/2016on
Everyone I dealt with was generally friendly, answered all my questions, and very easy to deal with. Unfortunately, the entire experience can be described as an event in waiting. I waited from the get go. Mike White was great but he was dealing other customers at the time. I understand the length of time it took to process my out of state registration paperwork; however, my appointment was at 4 pm and I didn't leave until 8 pm. I was pleased with the deal that was offered, my trade-in value, and the transparency with sales associates. I was overall pleased with Hall Ford's performance.
Hall Ford Service
by 09/09/2016on
Great service department. Service agent was a true professional and did an outstanding job on keeping me informed.
Great service once again
by 07/20/2016on
Hall service gave me an appointment on short notice, which I greatly appreciated since I have to travel a good distance. As usual the team took great care of my Elantra.
great experience
by 07/18/2016on
Service and staff was excellent. People were polite and prompt with getting back to me. I also was kept up to date with photos of the progress. Great experience
Great service
by 07/15/2016on
I appreciate the fact you did not do unnecessary work. Very pleasant experience.
Service
by 07/03/2016on
Very nice dealership and salesman. Only problem we had was 1 day after we bought the truck rain water started coming in thru the rear window. Had to replace the rear seal. The window guy said it had been this way for weeks and had to get the rear of the truck clean from mold.
Great service advisors
by 06/26/2016on
Been having my vehicles serviced at Hall Ford when it use to be Courtsey. The same professional services I got then I am still getting. Service advisors are top notch and will keep me informed what services are needed to keep my 2011 ford ranger running great. Bought it brand new and still runs like it did when I drove it off the lot. Have 170000 miles and still runs like brand new.
Excellent Service
by 06/22/2016on
I Purchased A 2016 Ford F 150. The service provided by Paul Jones was outstanding. He explained everything clearly and expressed interest in my needs. The staff was very polite, patient and friendly.
Excellent customer service for the perfect vehicle
by 06/20/2016on
I needed a company delivery van that did not have to be pretty, just clean and reliable. Mike White went out of his way to track one down at another location an hour away and then had everything checked out and inspected. They even drive it to my house, all in one day. And would you believe it looks good too!
Body shop
by 06/02/2016on
Darrell in the body shop is a great help he kept us up to date on repairs all around a great guy to work with..
